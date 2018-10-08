NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

Listen Live Sports

October 8, 2018
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 7 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Ohio State (18) 0-0-0 916 3
2. Notre Dame (12) 0-0-0 852 2
3. Minnesota Duluth (8) 0-1-1 836 1
4. Providence (3) 1-0-0 827 5
5. St. Cloud State (4) 0-0-0 773 6
6. Minnesota (3) 1-0-1 729 13
7. Cornell 0-0-0 675 7
8. Boston University 0-0-0 630 8
9. Michigan 0-1-0 584 4
10. Denver 0-0-0 519 9
11. Minnesota State 0-0-0 498 10
12. Boston College (2) 0-0-0 481 12
13. North Dakota 0-0-0 462 11
14. Princeton 0-0-0 340 14
15. Northeastern 0-0-0 299 15
16. Penn State 0-0-0 230 16
17. Clarkson 0-0-0 222 17
18. Western Michigan 0-0-0 140 19
19. Michigan Tech 0-0-0 97 18
20. Bowling Green 1-0-0 86

Other Receiving Votes: Northern Michigan 70, Union 65, Air Force 29, Vermont 21, Harvard 16, Wisconsin 15, UMass 15, Miami 14, UMass Lowell 13, Maine 13, Omaha 10, Canisius 6, Colorado College 2, Lake Superior St. 2, Brown 1.

