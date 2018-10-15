NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 14 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Ohio State (38) 2-0-0 979 1 2. Notre Dame (4) 1-0-1 892 2 3. Minnesota Duluth 2-1-1 890 3 4. St. Cloud State (6) 2-0-0 857 5 5. Providence 2-1-0 757 4 6. Minnesota (2) 1-0-1 748 6 7. Minnesota State 2-0-0 667 11 8. Cornell 0-0-0 658 7 9. Denver 2-0-0 585 10 10. Penn State 2-0-0 441 16 11. Michigan 0-1-0 437 9 12. Northeastern 2-0-0 415 15 13. Boston University 0-2-0 349 8 14. Princeton 0-0-0 337 14 15. Wisconsin 2-0-0 273 — 16. North Dakota 0-1-1 255 13 17. Bowling Green 3-1-0 176 20 18. Boston College 0-2-0 164 12 19. Western Michigan 2-1-0 151 18 20. Union 2-0-1 149 —

Other Receiving Votes: UMass 71, Maine 63, Clarkson 39, Northern Michigan 34, Bemidji State 31, Colorado College 25, Miami 22, Quinnipiac 14, Colgate 8, Michigan Tech 8, Harvard 3, Brown 1, Yale 1.

