NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

October 15, 2018 12:35 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 14 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Ohio State (38) 2-0-0 979 1
2. Notre Dame (4) 1-0-1 892 2
3. Minnesota Duluth 2-1-1 890 3
4. St. Cloud State (6) 2-0-0 857 5
5. Providence 2-1-0 757 4
6. Minnesota (2) 1-0-1 748 6
7. Minnesota State 2-0-0 667 11
8. Cornell 0-0-0 658 7
9. Denver 2-0-0 585 10
10. Penn State 2-0-0 441 16
11. Michigan 0-1-0 437 9
12. Northeastern 2-0-0 415 15
13. Boston University 0-2-0 349 8
14. Princeton 0-0-0 337 14
15. Wisconsin 2-0-0 273
16. North Dakota 0-1-1 255 13
17. Bowling Green 3-1-0 176 20
18. Boston College 0-2-0 164 12
19. Western Michigan 2-1-0 151 18
20. Union 2-0-1 149

Other Receiving Votes: UMass 71, Maine 63, Clarkson 39, Northern Michigan 34, Bemidji State 31, Colorado College 25, Miami 22, Quinnipiac 14, Colgate 8, Michigan Tech 8, Harvard 3, Brown 1, Yale 1.

