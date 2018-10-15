NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 14 and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Ohio State (38)
|2-0-0
|979
|1
|2. Notre Dame (4)
|1-0-1
|892
|2
|3. Minnesota Duluth
|2-1-1
|890
|3
|4. St. Cloud State (6)
|2-0-0
|857
|5
|5. Providence
|2-1-0
|757
|4
|6. Minnesota (2)
|1-0-1
|748
|6
|7. Minnesota State
|2-0-0
|667
|11
|8. Cornell
|0-0-0
|658
|7
|9. Denver
|2-0-0
|585
|10
|10. Penn State
|2-0-0
|441
|16
|11. Michigan
|0-1-0
|437
|9
|12. Northeastern
|2-0-0
|415
|15
|13. Boston University
|0-2-0
|349
|8
|14. Princeton
|0-0-0
|337
|14
|15. Wisconsin
|2-0-0
|273
|—
|16. North Dakota
|0-1-1
|255
|13
|17. Bowling Green
|3-1-0
|176
|20
|18. Boston College
|0-2-0
|164
|12
|19. Western Michigan
|2-1-0
|151
|18
|20. Union
|2-0-1
|149
|—
Other Receiving Votes: UMass 71, Maine 63, Clarkson 39, Northern Michigan 34, Bemidji State 31, Colorado College 25, Miami 22, Quinnipiac 14, Colgate 8, Michigan Tech 8, Harvard 3, Brown 1, Yale 1.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.