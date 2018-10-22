NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 21 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Notre Dame (28) 3-0-1 960 2 2. St. Cloud State (14) 4-0-0 918 4 3. Minnesota Duluth (5) 4-1-1 902 3 4. Ohio State (1) 3-1-0 862 1 5. Minnesota (2) 1-0-1 756 6 6. Providence 3-1-1 752 5 7. Minnesota State 3-1-0 687 7 8. Cornell 0-0-0 626 8 9. Denver 3-0-1 597 9 10. Penn State 4-0-0 586 10 11. Union 4-0-1 437 20 12. Michigan 1-2-0 341 11 13. Princeton 0-0-0 325 14 14. Wisconsin 3-1-0 324 15 15. Bowling Green 3-1-0 226 17 16. UMass 3-1-0 213 — 17. North Dakota 1-2-1 210 16 18. Northeastern 2-2-0 198 12 19. Western Michigan 3-2-0 162 19 20. Quinnipiac 3-0-0 112 —

Other Receiving Votes: Colorado College 75, Boston University 75, Clarkson 65, Bemidji State 20, Boston College 18, Miami 14, Harvard 14, Maine 9, RIT 9, UMass Lowell 3, Colgate 2, Brown 1, Arizona State 1.

