NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 21 and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Notre Dame (28)
|3-0-1
|960
|2
|2. St. Cloud State (14)
|4-0-0
|918
|4
|3. Minnesota Duluth (5)
|4-1-1
|902
|3
|4. Ohio State (1)
|3-1-0
|862
|1
|5. Minnesota (2)
|1-0-1
|756
|6
|6. Providence
|3-1-1
|752
|5
|7. Minnesota State
|3-1-0
|687
|7
|8. Cornell
|0-0-0
|626
|8
|9. Denver
|3-0-1
|597
|9
|10. Penn State
|4-0-0
|586
|10
|11. Union
|4-0-1
|437
|20
|12. Michigan
|1-2-0
|341
|11
|13. Princeton
|0-0-0
|325
|14
|14. Wisconsin
|3-1-0
|324
|15
|15. Bowling Green
|3-1-0
|226
|17
|16. UMass
|3-1-0
|213
|—
|17. North Dakota
|1-2-1
|210
|16
|18. Northeastern
|2-2-0
|198
|12
|19. Western Michigan
|3-2-0
|162
|19
|20. Quinnipiac
|3-0-0
|112
|—
Other Receiving Votes: Colorado College 75, Boston University 75, Clarkson 65, Bemidji State 20, Boston College 18, Miami 14, Harvard 14, Maine 9, RIT 9, UMass Lowell 3, Colgate 2, Brown 1, Arizona State 1.
