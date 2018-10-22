Listen Live Sports

NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

October 22, 2018 1:21 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 21 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Notre Dame (28) 3-0-1 960 2
2. St. Cloud State (14) 4-0-0 918 4
3. Minnesota Duluth (5) 4-1-1 902 3
4. Ohio State (1) 3-1-0 862 1
5. Minnesota (2) 1-0-1 756 6
6. Providence 3-1-1 752 5
7. Minnesota State 3-1-0 687 7
8. Cornell 0-0-0 626 8
9. Denver 3-0-1 597 9
10. Penn State 4-0-0 586 10
11. Union 4-0-1 437 20
12. Michigan 1-2-0 341 11
13. Princeton 0-0-0 325 14
14. Wisconsin 3-1-0 324 15
15. Bowling Green 3-1-0 226 17
16. UMass 3-1-0 213
17. North Dakota 1-2-1 210 16
18. Northeastern 2-2-0 198 12
19. Western Michigan 3-2-0 162 19
20. Quinnipiac 3-0-0 112

Other Receiving Votes: Colorado College 75, Boston University 75, Clarkson 65, Bemidji State 20, Boston College 18, Miami 14, Harvard 14, Maine 9, RIT 9, UMass Lowell 3, Colgate 2, Brown 1, Arizona State 1.

