NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

October 29, 2018 1:01 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 28 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Minnesota Duluth (47) 6-1-1 996 3
2. St. Cloud State (2) 5-1-0 928 2
3. Providence 4-1-1 838 6
4. Minnesota State 5-1-0 807 7
5. Notre Dame 3-2-1 793 1
6. Penn State (1) 5-0-0 717 10
7. Ohio State 3-2-1 632 4
8. Denver 3-0-1 615 9
9. Bowling Green 5-1-1 578 15
10. Minnesota 1-1-1 570 5
11. UMass 5-1-0 436 16
12. Michigan 3-2-0 434 12
13. Northeastern 4-2-0 340 18
14. North Dakota 2-2-1 334 17
15. Quinnipiac 5-0-0 327 20
16. Wisconsin 4-2-0 240 14
17. Union 4-2-1 221 11
18. Cornell 0-2-0 193 8
19. Princeton 0-1-0 190 13
20. Miami 6-2-0 82 NR

Other Receiving Votes: Colorado College 71, Clarkson 39, Michigan State 38, Western Michigan 21, Arizona State 20, Bemidji State 15, Lake Superior 13, Harvard 8, Army 2, Boston University 1, Dartmouth 1.

Related Topics
