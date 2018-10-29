NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 28 and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Minnesota Duluth (47)
|6-1-1
|996
|3
|2. St. Cloud State (2)
|5-1-0
|928
|2
|3. Providence
|4-1-1
|838
|6
|4. Minnesota State
|5-1-0
|807
|7
|5. Notre Dame
|3-2-1
|793
|1
|6. Penn State (1)
|5-0-0
|717
|10
|7. Ohio State
|3-2-1
|632
|4
|8. Denver
|3-0-1
|615
|9
|9. Bowling Green
|5-1-1
|578
|15
|10. Minnesota
|1-1-1
|570
|5
|11. UMass
|5-1-0
|436
|16
|12. Michigan
|3-2-0
|434
|12
|13. Northeastern
|4-2-0
|340
|18
|14. North Dakota
|2-2-1
|334
|17
|15. Quinnipiac
|5-0-0
|327
|20
|16. Wisconsin
|4-2-0
|240
|14
|17. Union
|4-2-1
|221
|11
|18. Cornell
|0-2-0
|193
|8
|19. Princeton
|0-1-0
|190
|13
|20. Miami
|6-2-0
|82
|NR
Other Receiving Votes: Colorado College 71, Clarkson 39, Michigan State 38, Western Michigan 21, Arizona State 20, Bemidji State 15, Lake Superior 13, Harvard 8, Army 2, Boston University 1, Dartmouth 1.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.