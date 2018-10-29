NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 28 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Minnesota Duluth (47) 6-1-1 996 3 2. St. Cloud State (2) 5-1-0 928 2 3. Providence 4-1-1 838 6 4. Minnesota State 5-1-0 807 7 5. Notre Dame 3-2-1 793 1 6. Penn State (1) 5-0-0 717 10 7. Ohio State 3-2-1 632 4 8. Denver 3-0-1 615 9 9. Bowling Green 5-1-1 578 15 10. Minnesota 1-1-1 570 5 11. UMass 5-1-0 436 16 12. Michigan 3-2-0 434 12 13. Northeastern 4-2-0 340 18 14. North Dakota 2-2-1 334 17 15. Quinnipiac 5-0-0 327 20 16. Wisconsin 4-2-0 240 14 17. Union 4-2-1 221 11 18. Cornell 0-2-0 193 8 19. Princeton 0-1-0 190 13 20. Miami 6-2-0 82 NR

Other Receiving Votes: Colorado College 71, Clarkson 39, Michigan State 38, Western Michigan 21, Arizona State 20, Bemidji State 15, Lake Superior 13, Harvard 8, Army 2, Boston University 1, Dartmouth 1.

