NCAA Football

October 6, 2018 6:01 pm
 
8 min read
All Times EDT
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 2 0 76 44 5 0 190 84
NC State 2 0 63 44 5 0 165 84
Boston 1 1 64 62 4 2 239 162
Syracuse 1 2 90 78 4 2 258 151
Florida St. 1 2 38 78 3 2 111 123
Wake Forest 0 1 34 41 3 2 191 158
Louisville 0 3 58 121 2 4 123 196
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Virginia Tech 2 0 55 17 3 1 152 83
Pittsburgh 2 1 103 94 3 3 156 197
Miami 1 0 47 10 4 1 221 84
Virginia 1 1 48 38 3 2 151 102
Georgia Tech 1 2 106 104 3 3 248 170
North Carolina 1 1 48 82 1 3 84 147
Duke 0 1 14 31 4 1 164 92

___

Thursday, Sep. 27

Miami 47, North Carolina 10

Saturday, Sep. 29

Boston 45, Temple 35

Georgia Tech 63, Bowling Green 17

Clemson 27, Syracuse 23

NC State 35, Virginia 21

Wake Forest 56, Rice 24

UCF 45, Pittsburgh 14

Florida St. 28, Louisville 24

Virginia Tech 31, Duke 14

Friday’s Games

Georgia Tech 66, Louisville 31

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 44, Syracuse 37

NC State 28, Boston 23

Florida St. at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 2 0 86 28 6 0 230 82
Temple 2 0 80 23 3 3 196 137
South Florida 1 0 20 13 4 0 128 84
UCF 1 0 56 17 4 0 195 67
East Carolina 0 2 19 69 2 3 120 151
UConn 0 2 24 105 1 4 108 267
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Houston 1 0 41 26 4 1 250 148
SMU 1 0 31 30 2 3 149 190
Navy 1 1 52 52 2 2 144 132
Tulane 1 1 61 61 2 4 150 181
Memphis 0 2 45 62 3 2 222 133
Tulsa 0 2 43 72 1 4 122 156

___

Friday, Sep. 28

Tulane 40, Memphis 24

Saturday, Sep. 29

Boston 45, Temple 35

UCF 45, Pittsburgh 14

East Carolina 37, Old Dominion 35

Cincinnati 49, UConn 7

SMU 63, Houston Baptist 27

Thursday’s Games

Houston 41, Tulsa 26

Saturday’s Games

Temple 49, East Carolina 6

Cincinnati 37, Tulane 21

South Florida at UMass, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

UConn at Memphis, 7 p.m.

SMU at UCF, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
West Virginia 3 0 115 62 5 0 207 93
Texas 3 0 98 75 5 1 192 144
Oklahoma 2 1 148 108 5 1 288 164
Oklahoma St. 1 1 65 69 4 1 222 120
Baylor 1 1 59 73 3 2 178 160
TCU 1 1 33 45 3 2 158 104
Texas Tech 1 1 75 59 3 2 242 155
Kansas St. 0 2 20 54 2 3 98 126
Kansas 0 3 57 112 2 4 166 159
Iowa St. 0 2 41 54 1 3 70 80

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

West Virginia 42, Texas Tech 34

Oklahoma St. 48, Kansas 28

Texas 19, Kansas St. 14

Oklahoma 66, Baylor 33

TCU 17, Iowa St. 14

Saturday’s Games

Texas 48, Oklahoma 45

West Virginia 38, Kansas 22

Kansas St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 3 0 118 48 5 1 229 95
Ohio St. 2 0 79 29 5 0 245 94
Indiana 1 1 45 52 4 1 141 106
Penn St. 1 1 89 51 4 1 248 105
Maryland 1 1 63 55 3 2 156 133
Michigan St. 1 1 54 50 3 2 136 117
Rutgers 0 3 37 114 1 5 99 218
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Northwestern 2 1 77 66 2 3 118 126
Wisconsin 1 0 28 17 3 1 128 58
Illinois 1 1 62 80 3 2 146 143
Purdue 1 1 69 59 2 3 155 132
Iowa 0 1 17 28 3 1 101 52
Minnesota 0 1 13 42 3 1 108 69
Nebraska 0 2 38 98 0 4 85 155

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 20

Indiana 24, Rutgers 17

Purdue 42, Nebraska 28

Michigan 20, Northwestern 17

Ohio St. 27, Penn St. 26

Saturday’s Games

Illinois 38, Rutgers 17

Northwestern 29, Michigan St. 19

Michigan 42, Maryland 21

Iowa at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Middle Tennessee 2 0 59 48 3 2 134 169
FIU 1 0 28 20 3 2 191 122
Marshall 1 1 44 51 3 2 131 132
Charlotte 1 1 35 53 2 3 109 157
FAU 0 1 24 25 2 3 156 199
W. Kentucky 0 1 17 20 1 4 93 125
Old Dominion 0 2 45 56 1 4 139 180
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana Tech 1 0 29 27 3 1 134 108
UAB 1 0 28 7 3 1 135 78
Southern Miss 1 0 40 22 2 2 128 74
UTSA 1 0 30 21 2 3 99 169
North Texas 0 1 27 29 4 1 222 92
Rice 0 1 22 40 1 4 133 212
UTEP 0 1 21 30 0 5 75 163

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Wake Forest 56, Rice 24

East Carolina 37, Old Dominion 35

Auburn 24, Southern Miss 13

UTSA 30, UTEP 21

UAB 28, Charlotte 7

Middle Tennessee 25, FAU 24

Louisiana Tech 29, North Texas 27

Marshall 20, W. Kentucky 17

FIU 55, Ark.-Pine Bluff 9

Friday’s Games

Middle Tennessee 34, Marshall 24

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion at FAU, 5 p.m.

UTSA at Rice, 7 p.m.

UAB at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

North Texas at UTEP, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 5 0 164 94
Army 0 0 0 0 3 2 143 110
BYU 0 0 0 0 3 3 127 148
Liberty 0 0 0 0 2 2 125 138
UMass 0 0 0 0 2 4 212 256
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 1 4 82 199

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Army 42, Buffalo 13

Ohio 58, UMass 42

Liberty 52, New Mexico 43

Notre Dame 38, Stanford 17

Washington 35, BYU 7

Friday’s Games

Utah St. 45, BYU 20

Saturday’s Games

South Florida at UMass, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Liberty at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 2 0 69 52 5 1 208 146
Miami (Ohio) 1 1 77 63 1 4 108 145
Akron 0 0 0 0 2 1 93 67
Ohio 0 0 0 0 2 2 157 153
Bowling Green 0 1 23 38 1 4 120 239
Kent St. 0 1 24 52 1 4 129 198
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
W. Michigan 2 0 67 63 4 2 214 182
N. Illinois 2 0 50 39 2 3 82 126
Ball St. 1 0 52 24 2 3 140 120
Toledo 0 0 0 0 2 2 180 145
E. Michigan 0 3 75 88 2 4 166 147
Cent. Michigan 0 2 40 58 1 5 104 160

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Georgia Tech 63, Bowling Green 17

Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 20

Army 42, Buffalo 13

Ohio 58, UMass 42

Ball St. 52, Kent St. 24

W. Michigan 40, Miami (Ohio) 39

N. Illinois 26, E. Michigan 23

Fresno St. 49, Toledo 27

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo 34, Cent. Michigan 24

W. Michigan 27, E. Michigan 24

N. Illinois at Ball St., 3 p.m.

Ohio at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
Mountain Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Utah St. 1 0 42 32 4 1 251 115
Boise St. 1 0 34 14 3 1 173 85
New Mexico 0 0 0 0 2 2 161 152
Wyoming 0 1 14 34 2 3 92 136
Colorado St. 0 1 34 43 1 4 110 198
Air Force 0 2 57 70 1 3 122 103
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Hawaii 2 0 87 75 5 1 252 194
Nevada 1 0 28 25 3 2 191 183
Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 180 75
San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 89 86
UNLV 0 0 0 0 2 2 139 111
San Jose St. 0 1 41 44 0 4 101 154

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Nevada 28, Air Force 25

Liberty 52, New Mexico 43

Boise St. 34, Wyoming 14

Hawaii 44, San Jose St. 41

Fresno St. 49, Toledo 27

Friday’s Games

Utah St. 45, BYU 20

Saturday’s Games

San Diego St. at Boise St., 3:30 p.m.

Navy at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico at UNLV, 4 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wyoming at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
South Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 2 1 66 73 3 2 123 131
Colorado 1 0 38 16 4 0 161 71
Arizona St. 1 1 72 51 3 2 158 99
Arizona 1 1 55 38 2 3 158 142
Utah 0 2 31 49 2 2 89 65
UCLA 0 1 16 38 0 4 68 151
North Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stanford 2 0 55 34 4 1 133 92
Washington 2 0 48 27 4 1 144 58
Oregon 1 1 73 62 4 1 228 122
Washington St. 1 1 64 63 4 1 195 106
California 0 1 24 42 3 1 114 100
Oregon St. 0 2 38 87 1 4 152 226

___

Friday, Sep. 28

Colorado 38, UCLA 16

Saturday, Sep. 29

Washington St. 28, Utah 24

Notre Dame 38, Stanford 17

Washington 35, BYU 7

Arizona St. 52, Oregon St. 24

Southern Cal 24, Arizona 20

Oregon 42, California 24

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. at Colorado, 4 p.m.

Washington at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

California at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Utah at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 3 0 172 61 6 0 336 96
LSU 2 0 67 37 5 0 169 75
Auburn 1 1 55 25 4 1 163 63
Texas A&M 1 1 47 62 3 2 180 107
Mississippi St. 0 2 13 41 3 2 163 67
Mississippi 0 2 23 107 3 2 184 192
Arkansas 0 3 51 123 1 5 150 221
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 3 0 122 58 5 0 216 65
Kentucky 3 0 79 33 5 0 162 63
Florida 2 1 76 54 4 1 177 70
South Carolina 2 2 101 114 3 2 150 129
Vanderbilt 0 1 14 37 3 2 138 103
Missouri 0 2 64 80 3 2 195 144
Tennessee 0 2 33 85 2 3 130 128

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Alabama 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 14

Texas A&M 24, Arkansas 17

Georgia 38, Tennessee 12

Auburn 24, Southern Miss 13

Vanderbilt 31, Tennessee St. 27

Florida 13, Mississippi St. 6

Kentucky 24, South Carolina 10

LSU 45, Mississippi 16

Saturday’s Games

Alabama 65, Arkansas 31

South Carolina 37, Missouri 35

LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Troy 3 0 117 68 5 1 220 150
Appalachian St. 1 0 52 7 3 1 207 68
Georgia Southern 1 0 28 21 3 1 106 78
Coastal Carolina 1 1 51 73 3 2 171 167
Georgia St. 1 1 66 51 2 4 134 205
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
South Alabama 1 1 48 83 1 4 122 220
Arkansas St. 0 1 21 28 3 2 132 146
Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 41 81 2 3 106 180
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 1 28 30 1 3 101 159
Texas St. 0 1 31 41 1 3 95 121

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Alabama 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 14

Georgia St. 46, Louisiana-Monroe 14

Troy 45, Coastal Carolina 21

Appalachian St. 52, South Alabama 7

Georgia Southern 28, Arkansas St. 21

Thursday’s Games

Troy 37, Georgia St. 20

Saturday’s Games

South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas St., 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
E. Washington 3 0 135 60 4 1 217 132
Montana 2 0 89 62 4 1 190 132
UC Davis 2 0 93 57 4 1 201 146
Idaho St. 2 0 81 63 3 1 149 118
Weber St. 2 0 69 45 3 1 106 96
Montana St. 1 1 60 57 3 2 147 149
North Dakota 1 1 59 38 3 2 121 113
Idaho 1 1 41 51 2 2 110 140
Sacramento St. 1 1 62 66 2 2 131 101
N. Arizona 1 2 99 110 2 3 137 160
Portland St. 0 2 30 63 1 4 126 211
Cal Poly 0 3 62 142 1 4 109 206
S. Utah 0 1 23 31 0 4 109 175
N. Colorado 0 4 102 160 0 6 144 220

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

North Dakota 38, N. Colorado 13

E. Washington 34, Montana St. 17

Idaho St. 56, N. Arizona 42

Idaho 20, Portland St. 7

Montana 48, Cal Poly 28

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis 49, N. Colorado 36

S. Utah at E. Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at N. Arizona, 4:30 p.m.

Idaho at Idaho St., 5:35 p.m.

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 1 0 56 0 5 1 281 70
Campbell 0 0 0 0 5 1 204 102
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 3 2 160 197
Presbyterian 0 1 0 56 2 2 51 90
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 1 2 76 98
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 4 89 207

___

Thursday, Sep. 27

Presbyterian 10, Lindsey Wilson 0

Saturday, Sep. 29

Monmouth (NJ) 54, Wagner 47

Charleston Southern 48, Hampton 14

Kennesaw St. 24, Samford 10

Campbell 30, North Alabama 7

Wofford 45, Gardner-Webb 14

Saturday’s Games

Campbell 49, Wagner 3

Kennesaw St. 56, Presbyterian 0

Gardner-Webb at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Savannah St., 6 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Elon 2 0 57 33 4 1 147 96
Rhode Island 2 0 66 45 4 1 186 117
Stony Brook 2 0 65 37 4 1 143 102
James Madison 2 1 138 37 4 2 241 68
Towson 1 0 45 35 3 1 145 123
Maine 1 0 35 7 2 2 85 87
Villanova 0 2 62 74 3 2 161 107
Albany (NY) 0 1 26 45 2 2 98 133
Delaware 0 1 19 21 2 2 93 69
Richmond 0 2 20 99 2 3 120 175
William & Mary 0 1 0 51 1 3 31 143
New Hampshire 0 2 16 65 1 4 61 120

___

Friday, Sep. 28

Rhode Island 23, Harvard 16

Saturday, Sep. 29

Yale 35, Maine 14

Elon 30, New Hampshire 9

James Madison 63, Richmond 10

Towson 44, The Citadel 27

Colgate 23, William & Mary 0

Stony Brook 29, Villanova 27

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire 28, Holy Cross 0

Rhode Island 48, Brown 0

Elon 27, James Madison 24

Delaware at Richmond, 3 p.m.

Albany (NY) at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Villanova at Maine, 3:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Towson, 4 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 3 2 110 153
Hampton 0 0 0 0 2 3 121 166

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Charleston Southern 48, Hampton 14

Campbell 30, North Alabama 7

Saturday’s Games

Hampton 41, Lane 8

West Florida at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dartmouth 2 0 78 32 4 0 153 46
Princeton 1 0 45 10 4 0 212 33
Cornell 1 1 52 54 2 2 105 105
Harvard 1 1 55 45 2 2 107 82
Yale 1 1 48 65 2 2 111 110
Columbia 0 1 10 45 3 1 108 108
Penn 0 1 14 37 2 1 78 64
Brown 0 1 17 31 1 3 67 130

___

Friday, Sep. 28

Princeton 45, Columbia 10

Rhode Island 23, Harvard 16

Saturday, Sep. 29

Yale 35, Maine 14

Brown 35, Georgetown 7

Dartmouth 37, Penn 14

Cornell 43, Sacred Heart 24

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth 41, Yale 18

Saturday’s Games

Princeton 66, Lehigh 7

Rhode Island 48, Brown 0

Columbia 34, Marist 24

Cornell 28, Harvard 24

Penn at Sacred Heart, 3 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Norfolk St. 2 0 71 35 3 1 105 65
Florida A&M 2 0 86 27 3 2 150 111
NC A&T 1 1 44 32 4 1 137 78
Bethune-Cookman 1 1 70 61 2 3 180 160
NC Central 1 1 54 90 2 3 142 199
Howard 1 1 76 75 1 3 122 167
Morgan St. 1 1 34 34 1 4 78 141
SC State 1 2 44 66 1 4 50 141
Delaware St. 0 1 28 54 0 4 52 215
Savannah St. 0 2 33 66 0 4 33 195

___

Thursday, Sep. 27

NC A&T 31, SC State 16

Saturday, Sep. 29

Norfolk St. 54, Delaware St. 28

Florida A&M 55, NC Central 14

Bethune-Cookman 35, Savannah St. 20

Saturday’s Games

SC State 21, Morgan St. 18

NC Central 40, Howard 35

MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Savannah St., 6 p.m.

NC A&T at Delaware St., 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 2 0 77 48 5 0 202 68
Missouri St. 1 0 24 21 3 1 133 111
South Dakota 1 0 31 24 2 2 108 106
W. Illinois 1 0 45 38 2 2 113 125
N. Iowa 1 1 64 56 2 3 145 120
Illinois St. 0 1 21 24 3 1 150 53
South Dakota St. 0 1 17 21 2 1 152 41
Indiana St. 0 1 0 33 2 2 111 105
S. Illinois 0 1 24 31 1 3 158 165
Youngstown St. 0 1 38 45 1 3 118 127

___

Thursday, Sep. 27

N. Iowa 33, Indiana St. 0

Saturday, Sep. 29

Missouri St. 24, Illinois St. 21

N. Dakota St. 21, South Dakota St. 17

W. Illinois 45, Youngstown St. 38

South Dakota 31, S. Illinois 24

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 56, N. Iowa 31

Missouri St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

Indiana St. at South Dakota St., 7 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bryant 2 0 70 66 4 1 169 174
Sacred Heart 1 0 41 14 3 1 130 77
CCSU 1 0 56 35 3 3 189 162
Duquesne 0 1 20 21 3 3 155 173
St. Francis (PA) 0 0 0 0 2 3 178 108
Wagner 0 1 14 41 1 5 138 276
Robert Morris 0 2 81 105 1 4 138 246

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Monmouth (NJ) 54, Wagner 47

Cornell 43, Sacred Heart 24

St. Francis (PA) 59, West Virginia Wesleyan 3

Lafayette 31, CCSU 24

Saturday’s Games

Bryant 21, Duquesne 20

CCSU 56, Robert Morris 35

Campbell 49, Wagner 3

Penn at Sacred Heart, 3 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 2 0 96 52 3 1 184 72
Tennessee St. 1 0 41 40 2 1 102 74
E. Kentucky 1 0 23 14 2 2 123 111
Murray St. 1 0 45 38 1 3 78 161
E. Illinois 1 1 92 79 1 4 163 237
UT Martin 1 1 75 52 1 4 150 198
SE Missouri 0 1 14 23 2 2 123 136
Austin Peay 0 2 39 85 2 3 141 170
Tennessee Tech 0 2 58 100 0 5 90 256

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Jacksonville St. 48, Austin Peay 32

Vanderbilt 31, Tennessee St. 27

Murray St. 45, UT Martin 38

E. Illinois 52, Tennessee Tech 38

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colgate 3 0 96 20 5 0 129 23
Georgetown 1 0 23 11 2 4 92 137
Bucknell 1 1 22 43 1 5 67 170
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 1 4 68 197
Lafayette 0 1 0 45 1 4 57 165
Holy Cross 0 2 33 43 1 5 92 195
Fordham 0 1 11 23 0 5 47 161

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Brown 35, Georgetown 7

Bucknell 19, Holy Cross 16

Colgate 23, William & Mary 0

Lafayette 31, CCSU 24

Saturday’s Games

Colgate 27, Bucknell 3

New Hampshire 28, Holy Cross 0

Princeton 66, Lehigh 7

Georgetown 23, Fordham 11

PIONEER LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Davidson 2 1 105 114 5 1 279 216
Drake 2 0 77 15 3 1 145 75
San Diego 2 0 100 44 3 2 173 143
Dayton 2 1 112 69 3 3 208 168
Stetson 1 1 29 63 3 1 140 104
Butler 1 1 30 57 3 2 91 145
Marist 1 1 42 36 1 4 107 146
Jacksonville 0 2 46 85 1 3 112 144
Morehead St. 0 2 55 75 1 4 166 221
Valparaiso 0 2 55 93 0 5 103 192

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Drake 41, Jacksonville 9

Butler 24, Morehead St. 21

Marist 28, Dayton 17

Davidson 40, Valparaiso 35

San Diego 49, Stetson 10

Saturday’s Games

San Diego 51, Morehead St. 34

Dayton 53, Valparaiso 20

Davidson 44, Jacksonville 37

Columbia 34, Marist 24

Drake 36, Butler 6

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
ETSU 3 0 73 65 4 1 104 131
Chattanooga 2 1 70 65 4 1 138 99
Wofford 2 0 87 35 3 1 146 66
Mercer 2 1 109 100 3 2 168 169
W. Carolina 1 2 118 160 3 2 179 196
Samford 1 2 110 85 2 4 212 154
Furman 1 1 71 67 1 3 85 160
The Citadel 1 2 87 88 1 3 114 132
VMI 0 4 126 186 0 5 129 252

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Mercer 48, VMI 38

Furman 44, W. Carolina 38

Towson 44, The Citadel 27

Kennesaw St. 24, Samford 10

Wofford 45, Gardner-Webb 14

ETSU 17, Chattanooga 14

Saturday’s Games

Samford 66, W. Carolina 28

Wofford at Chattanooga, 3 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
McNeese St. 3 0 88 54 4 1 108 98
Nicholls 2 1 87 54 3 2 130 119
Sam Houston St. 2 1 95 79 3 2 159 135
Incarnate Word 2 0 75 41 2 2 121 161
Southeastern Louisiana 2 1 79 74 2 3 110 139
Cent. Arkansas 1 1 64 59 2 2 117 110
Northwestern St. 1 1 66 72 2 2 107 138
Abilene Christian 1 2 93 81 2 3 161 160
Stephen F. Austin 1 3 62 123 1 4 68 186
Houston Baptist 0 2 47 89 1 3 123 159
Lamar 0 3 99 129 1 4 169 213

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Nicholls 50, Lamar 27

Sam Houston St. 34, Cent. Arkansas 31

SMU 63, Houston Baptist 27

Incarnate Word 44, Abilene Christian 34

McNeese St. 17, Stephen F. Austin 10

Southeastern Louisiana 24, Northwestern St. 17

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 54, Stephen F. Austin 21

Southeastern Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Prairie View 2 0 84 29 3 3 201 171
Southern 1 1 32 47 2 3 89 174
Grambling St. 1 1 50 22 1 3 74 105
Texas Southern 0 1 15 27 1 3 75 149
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 1 13 62 1 4 113 241
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 3 0 103 38 4 1 181 79
Alabama A&M 1 1 48 45 2 3 112 133
Jackson St. 0 1 16 21 1 2 41 92
Alabama St. 0 1 0 34 1 3 48 179
MVSU 0 1 20 56 0 3 27 162

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Prairie View 22, Grambling St. 16

Alabama A&M 21, Jackson St. 16

Alcorn St. 20, Southern 3

FIU 55, Ark.-Pine Bluff 9

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3:30 p.m.

MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma Panhandle St. at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

