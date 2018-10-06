NCAA Football

All Times EDT ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 2 0 76 44 5 0 190 84 NC State 2 0 63 44 5 0 165 84 Boston 1 1 64 62 4 2 239 162 Syracuse 1 2 90 78 4 2 258 151 Florida St. 1 2 38 78 3 2 111 123 Wake Forest 0 1 34 41 3 2 191 158 Louisville 0 3 58 121 2 4 123 196 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia Tech 2 0 55 17 3 1 152 83 Pittsburgh 2 1 103 94 3 3 156 197 Miami 1 0 47 10 4 1 221 84 Virginia 1 1 48 38 3 2 151 102 Georgia Tech 1 2 106 104 3 3 248 170 North Carolina 1 1 48 82 1 3 84 147 Duke 0 1 14 31 4 1 164 92

Thursday, Sep. 27

Miami 47, North Carolina 10

Saturday, Sep. 29

Boston 45, Temple 35

Georgia Tech 63, Bowling Green 17

Clemson 27, Syracuse 23

NC State 35, Virginia 21

Wake Forest 56, Rice 24

UCF 45, Pittsburgh 14

Florida St. 28, Louisville 24

Virginia Tech 31, Duke 14

Friday’s Games

Georgia Tech 66, Louisville 31

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 44, Syracuse 37

NC State 28, Boston 23

Florida St. at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 2 0 86 28 6 0 230 82 Temple 2 0 80 23 3 3 196 137 South Florida 1 0 20 13 4 0 128 84 UCF 1 0 56 17 4 0 195 67 East Carolina 0 2 19 69 2 3 120 151 UConn 0 2 24 105 1 4 108 267 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston 1 0 41 26 4 1 250 148 SMU 1 0 31 30 2 3 149 190 Navy 1 1 52 52 2 2 144 132 Tulane 1 1 61 61 2 4 150 181 Memphis 0 2 45 62 3 2 222 133 Tulsa 0 2 43 72 1 4 122 156

Friday, Sep. 28

Tulane 40, Memphis 24

Saturday, Sep. 29

Boston 45, Temple 35

UCF 45, Pittsburgh 14

East Carolina 37, Old Dominion 35

Cincinnati 49, UConn 7

SMU 63, Houston Baptist 27

Thursday’s Games

Houston 41, Tulsa 26

Saturday’s Games

Temple 49, East Carolina 6

Cincinnati 37, Tulane 21

South Florida at UMass, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

UConn at Memphis, 7 p.m.

SMU at UCF, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA West Virginia 3 0 115 62 5 0 207 93 Texas 3 0 98 75 5 1 192 144 Oklahoma 2 1 148 108 5 1 288 164 Oklahoma St. 1 1 65 69 4 1 222 120 Baylor 1 1 59 73 3 2 178 160 TCU 1 1 33 45 3 2 158 104 Texas Tech 1 1 75 59 3 2 242 155 Kansas St. 0 2 20 54 2 3 98 126 Kansas 0 3 57 112 2 4 166 159 Iowa St. 0 2 41 54 1 3 70 80

Saturday, Sep. 29

West Virginia 42, Texas Tech 34

Oklahoma St. 48, Kansas 28

Texas 19, Kansas St. 14

Oklahoma 66, Baylor 33

TCU 17, Iowa St. 14

Saturday’s Games

Texas 48, Oklahoma 45

West Virginia 38, Kansas 22

Kansas St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 3 0 118 48 5 1 229 95 Ohio St. 2 0 79 29 5 0 245 94 Indiana 1 1 45 52 4 1 141 106 Penn St. 1 1 89 51 4 1 248 105 Maryland 1 1 63 55 3 2 156 133 Michigan St. 1 1 54 50 3 2 136 117 Rutgers 0 3 37 114 1 5 99 218 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern 2 1 77 66 2 3 118 126 Wisconsin 1 0 28 17 3 1 128 58 Illinois 1 1 62 80 3 2 146 143 Purdue 1 1 69 59 2 3 155 132 Iowa 0 1 17 28 3 1 101 52 Minnesota 0 1 13 42 3 1 108 69 Nebraska 0 2 38 98 0 4 85 155

Saturday, Sep. 29

Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 20

Indiana 24, Rutgers 17

Purdue 42, Nebraska 28

Michigan 20, Northwestern 17

Ohio St. 27, Penn St. 26

Saturday’s Games

Illinois 38, Rutgers 17

Northwestern 29, Michigan St. 19

Michigan 42, Maryland 21

Iowa at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Middle Tennessee 2 0 59 48 3 2 134 169 FIU 1 0 28 20 3 2 191 122 Marshall 1 1 44 51 3 2 131 132 Charlotte 1 1 35 53 2 3 109 157 FAU 0 1 24 25 2 3 156 199 W. Kentucky 0 1 17 20 1 4 93 125 Old Dominion 0 2 45 56 1 4 139 180 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana Tech 1 0 29 27 3 1 134 108 UAB 1 0 28 7 3 1 135 78 Southern Miss 1 0 40 22 2 2 128 74 UTSA 1 0 30 21 2 3 99 169 North Texas 0 1 27 29 4 1 222 92 Rice 0 1 22 40 1 4 133 212 UTEP 0 1 21 30 0 5 75 163

Saturday, Sep. 29

Wake Forest 56, Rice 24

East Carolina 37, Old Dominion 35

Auburn 24, Southern Miss 13

UTSA 30, UTEP 21

UAB 28, Charlotte 7

Middle Tennessee 25, FAU 24

Louisiana Tech 29, North Texas 27

Marshall 20, W. Kentucky 17

FIU 55, Ark.-Pine Bluff 9

Friday’s Games

Middle Tennessee 34, Marshall 24

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion at FAU, 5 p.m.

UTSA at Rice, 7 p.m.

UAB at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

North Texas at UTEP, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 5 0 164 94 Army 0 0 0 0 3 2 143 110 BYU 0 0 0 0 3 3 127 148 Liberty 0 0 0 0 2 2 125 138 UMass 0 0 0 0 2 4 212 256 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 1 4 82 199

Saturday, Sep. 29

Army 42, Buffalo 13

Ohio 58, UMass 42

Liberty 52, New Mexico 43

Notre Dame 38, Stanford 17

Washington 35, BYU 7

Friday’s Games

Utah St. 45, BYU 20

Saturday’s Games

South Florida at UMass, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Liberty at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 2 0 69 52 5 1 208 146 Miami (Ohio) 1 1 77 63 1 4 108 145 Akron 0 0 0 0 2 1 93 67 Ohio 0 0 0 0 2 2 157 153 Bowling Green 0 1 23 38 1 4 120 239 Kent St. 0 1 24 52 1 4 129 198 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Michigan 2 0 67 63 4 2 214 182 N. Illinois 2 0 50 39 2 3 82 126 Ball St. 1 0 52 24 2 3 140 120 Toledo 0 0 0 0 2 2 180 145 E. Michigan 0 3 75 88 2 4 166 147 Cent. Michigan 0 2 40 58 1 5 104 160

Saturday, Sep. 29

Georgia Tech 63, Bowling Green 17

Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 20

Army 42, Buffalo 13

Ohio 58, UMass 42

Ball St. 52, Kent St. 24

W. Michigan 40, Miami (Ohio) 39

N. Illinois 26, E. Michigan 23

Fresno St. 49, Toledo 27

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo 34, Cent. Michigan 24

W. Michigan 27, E. Michigan 24

N. Illinois at Ball St., 3 p.m.

Ohio at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE Mountain Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Utah St. 1 0 42 32 4 1 251 115 Boise St. 1 0 34 14 3 1 173 85 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 2 2 161 152 Wyoming 0 1 14 34 2 3 92 136 Colorado St. 0 1 34 43 1 4 110 198 Air Force 0 2 57 70 1 3 122 103 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Hawaii 2 0 87 75 5 1 252 194 Nevada 1 0 28 25 3 2 191 183 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 180 75 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 89 86 UNLV 0 0 0 0 2 2 139 111 San Jose St. 0 1 41 44 0 4 101 154

Saturday, Sep. 29

Nevada 28, Air Force 25

Liberty 52, New Mexico 43

Boise St. 34, Wyoming 14

Hawaii 44, San Jose St. 41

Fresno St. 49, Toledo 27

Friday’s Games

Utah St. 45, BYU 20

Saturday’s Games

San Diego St. at Boise St., 3:30 p.m.

Navy at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico at UNLV, 4 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wyoming at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE South Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Cal 2 1 66 73 3 2 123 131 Colorado 1 0 38 16 4 0 161 71 Arizona St. 1 1 72 51 3 2 158 99 Arizona 1 1 55 38 2 3 158 142 Utah 0 2 31 49 2 2 89 65 UCLA 0 1 16 38 0 4 68 151 North Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stanford 2 0 55 34 4 1 133 92 Washington 2 0 48 27 4 1 144 58 Oregon 1 1 73 62 4 1 228 122 Washington St. 1 1 64 63 4 1 195 106 California 0 1 24 42 3 1 114 100 Oregon St. 0 2 38 87 1 4 152 226

Friday, Sep. 28

Colorado 38, UCLA 16

Saturday, Sep. 29

Washington St. 28, Utah 24

Notre Dame 38, Stanford 17

Washington 35, BYU 7

Arizona St. 52, Oregon St. 24

Southern Cal 24, Arizona 20

Oregon 42, California 24

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. at Colorado, 4 p.m.

Washington at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

California at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Utah at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 3 0 172 61 6 0 336 96 LSU 2 0 67 37 5 0 169 75 Auburn 1 1 55 25 4 1 163 63 Texas A&M 1 1 47 62 3 2 180 107 Mississippi St. 0 2 13 41 3 2 163 67 Mississippi 0 2 23 107 3 2 184 192 Arkansas 0 3 51 123 1 5 150 221 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 3 0 122 58 5 0 216 65 Kentucky 3 0 79 33 5 0 162 63 Florida 2 1 76 54 4 1 177 70 South Carolina 2 2 101 114 3 2 150 129 Vanderbilt 0 1 14 37 3 2 138 103 Missouri 0 2 64 80 3 2 195 144 Tennessee 0 2 33 85 2 3 130 128

Saturday, Sep. 29

Alabama 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 14

Texas A&M 24, Arkansas 17

Georgia 38, Tennessee 12

Auburn 24, Southern Miss 13

Vanderbilt 31, Tennessee St. 27

Florida 13, Mississippi St. 6

Kentucky 24, South Carolina 10

LSU 45, Mississippi 16

Saturday’s Games

Alabama 65, Arkansas 31

South Carolina 37, Missouri 35

LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Troy 3 0 117 68 5 1 220 150 Appalachian St. 1 0 52 7 3 1 207 68 Georgia Southern 1 0 28 21 3 1 106 78 Coastal Carolina 1 1 51 73 3 2 171 167 Georgia St. 1 1 66 51 2 4 134 205 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA South Alabama 1 1 48 83 1 4 122 220 Arkansas St. 0 1 21 28 3 2 132 146 Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 41 81 2 3 106 180 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 1 28 30 1 3 101 159 Texas St. 0 1 31 41 1 3 95 121

Saturday, Sep. 29

Alabama 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 14

Georgia St. 46, Louisiana-Monroe 14

Troy 45, Coastal Carolina 21

Appalachian St. 52, South Alabama 7

Georgia Southern 28, Arkansas St. 21

Thursday’s Games

Troy 37, Georgia St. 20

Saturday’s Games

South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas St., 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Washington 3 0 135 60 4 1 217 132 Montana 2 0 89 62 4 1 190 132 UC Davis 2 0 93 57 4 1 201 146 Idaho St. 2 0 81 63 3 1 149 118 Weber St. 2 0 69 45 3 1 106 96 Montana St. 1 1 60 57 3 2 147 149 North Dakota 1 1 59 38 3 2 121 113 Idaho 1 1 41 51 2 2 110 140 Sacramento St. 1 1 62 66 2 2 131 101 N. Arizona 1 2 99 110 2 3 137 160 Portland St. 0 2 30 63 1 4 126 211 Cal Poly 0 3 62 142 1 4 109 206 S. Utah 0 1 23 31 0 4 109 175 N. Colorado 0 4 102 160 0 6 144 220

Saturday, Sep. 29

North Dakota 38, N. Colorado 13

E. Washington 34, Montana St. 17

Idaho St. 56, N. Arizona 42

Idaho 20, Portland St. 7

Montana 48, Cal Poly 28

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis 49, N. Colorado 36

S. Utah at E. Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at N. Arizona, 4:30 p.m.

Idaho at Idaho St., 5:35 p.m.

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 1 0 56 0 5 1 281 70 Campbell 0 0 0 0 5 1 204 102 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 3 2 160 197 Presbyterian 0 1 0 56 2 2 51 90 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 1 2 76 98 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 4 89 207

Thursday, Sep. 27

Presbyterian 10, Lindsey Wilson 0

Saturday, Sep. 29

Monmouth (NJ) 54, Wagner 47

Charleston Southern 48, Hampton 14

Kennesaw St. 24, Samford 10

Campbell 30, North Alabama 7

Wofford 45, Gardner-Webb 14

Saturday’s Games

Campbell 49, Wagner 3

Kennesaw St. 56, Presbyterian 0

Gardner-Webb at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Savannah St., 6 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Elon 2 0 57 33 4 1 147 96 Rhode Island 2 0 66 45 4 1 186 117 Stony Brook 2 0 65 37 4 1 143 102 James Madison 2 1 138 37 4 2 241 68 Towson 1 0 45 35 3 1 145 123 Maine 1 0 35 7 2 2 85 87 Villanova 0 2 62 74 3 2 161 107 Albany (NY) 0 1 26 45 2 2 98 133 Delaware 0 1 19 21 2 2 93 69 Richmond 0 2 20 99 2 3 120 175 William & Mary 0 1 0 51 1 3 31 143 New Hampshire 0 2 16 65 1 4 61 120

Friday, Sep. 28

Rhode Island 23, Harvard 16

Saturday, Sep. 29

Yale 35, Maine 14

Elon 30, New Hampshire 9

James Madison 63, Richmond 10

Towson 44, The Citadel 27

Colgate 23, William & Mary 0

Stony Brook 29, Villanova 27

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire 28, Holy Cross 0

Rhode Island 48, Brown 0

Elon 27, James Madison 24

Delaware at Richmond, 3 p.m.

Albany (NY) at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Villanova at Maine, 3:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Towson, 4 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Alabama 0 0 0 0 3 2 110 153 Hampton 0 0 0 0 2 3 121 166

Saturday, Sep. 29

Charleston Southern 48, Hampton 14

Campbell 30, North Alabama 7

Saturday’s Games

Hampton 41, Lane 8

West Florida at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 2 0 78 32 4 0 153 46 Princeton 1 0 45 10 4 0 212 33 Cornell 1 1 52 54 2 2 105 105 Harvard 1 1 55 45 2 2 107 82 Yale 1 1 48 65 2 2 111 110 Columbia 0 1 10 45 3 1 108 108 Penn 0 1 14 37 2 1 78 64 Brown 0 1 17 31 1 3 67 130

Friday, Sep. 28

Princeton 45, Columbia 10

Rhode Island 23, Harvard 16

Saturday, Sep. 29

Yale 35, Maine 14

Brown 35, Georgetown 7

Dartmouth 37, Penn 14

Cornell 43, Sacred Heart 24

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth 41, Yale 18

Saturday’s Games

Princeton 66, Lehigh 7

Rhode Island 48, Brown 0

Columbia 34, Marist 24

Cornell 28, Harvard 24

Penn at Sacred Heart, 3 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Norfolk St. 2 0 71 35 3 1 105 65 Florida A&M 2 0 86 27 3 2 150 111 NC A&T 1 1 44 32 4 1 137 78 Bethune-Cookman 1 1 70 61 2 3 180 160 NC Central 1 1 54 90 2 3 142 199 Howard 1 1 76 75 1 3 122 167 Morgan St. 1 1 34 34 1 4 78 141 SC State 1 2 44 66 1 4 50 141 Delaware St. 0 1 28 54 0 4 52 215 Savannah St. 0 2 33 66 0 4 33 195

Thursday, Sep. 27

NC A&T 31, SC State 16

Saturday, Sep. 29

Norfolk St. 54, Delaware St. 28

Florida A&M 55, NC Central 14

Bethune-Cookman 35, Savannah St. 20

Saturday’s Games

SC State 21, Morgan St. 18

NC Central 40, Howard 35

MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Savannah St., 6 p.m.

NC A&T at Delaware St., 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 2 0 77 48 5 0 202 68 Missouri St. 1 0 24 21 3 1 133 111 South Dakota 1 0 31 24 2 2 108 106 W. Illinois 1 0 45 38 2 2 113 125 N. Iowa 1 1 64 56 2 3 145 120 Illinois St. 0 1 21 24 3 1 150 53 South Dakota St. 0 1 17 21 2 1 152 41 Indiana St. 0 1 0 33 2 2 111 105 S. Illinois 0 1 24 31 1 3 158 165 Youngstown St. 0 1 38 45 1 3 118 127

Thursday, Sep. 27

N. Iowa 33, Indiana St. 0

Saturday, Sep. 29

Missouri St. 24, Illinois St. 21

N. Dakota St. 21, South Dakota St. 17

W. Illinois 45, Youngstown St. 38

South Dakota 31, S. Illinois 24

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 56, N. Iowa 31

Missouri St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

Indiana St. at South Dakota St., 7 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 2 0 70 66 4 1 169 174 Sacred Heart 1 0 41 14 3 1 130 77 CCSU 1 0 56 35 3 3 189 162 Duquesne 0 1 20 21 3 3 155 173 St. Francis (PA) 0 0 0 0 2 3 178 108 Wagner 0 1 14 41 1 5 138 276 Robert Morris 0 2 81 105 1 4 138 246

Saturday, Sep. 29

Monmouth (NJ) 54, Wagner 47

Cornell 43, Sacred Heart 24

St. Francis (PA) 59, West Virginia Wesleyan 3

Lafayette 31, CCSU 24

Saturday’s Games

Bryant 21, Duquesne 20

CCSU 56, Robert Morris 35

Campbell 49, Wagner 3

Penn at Sacred Heart, 3 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 2 0 96 52 3 1 184 72 Tennessee St. 1 0 41 40 2 1 102 74 E. Kentucky 1 0 23 14 2 2 123 111 Murray St. 1 0 45 38 1 3 78 161 E. Illinois 1 1 92 79 1 4 163 237 UT Martin 1 1 75 52 1 4 150 198 SE Missouri 0 1 14 23 2 2 123 136 Austin Peay 0 2 39 85 2 3 141 170 Tennessee Tech 0 2 58 100 0 5 90 256

Saturday, Sep. 29

Jacksonville St. 48, Austin Peay 32

Vanderbilt 31, Tennessee St. 27

Murray St. 45, UT Martin 38

E. Illinois 52, Tennessee Tech 38

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colgate 3 0 96 20 5 0 129 23 Georgetown 1 0 23 11 2 4 92 137 Bucknell 1 1 22 43 1 5 67 170 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 1 4 68 197 Lafayette 0 1 0 45 1 4 57 165 Holy Cross 0 2 33 43 1 5 92 195 Fordham 0 1 11 23 0 5 47 161

Saturday, Sep. 29

Brown 35, Georgetown 7

Bucknell 19, Holy Cross 16

Colgate 23, William & Mary 0

Lafayette 31, CCSU 24

Saturday’s Games

Colgate 27, Bucknell 3

New Hampshire 28, Holy Cross 0

Princeton 66, Lehigh 7

Georgetown 23, Fordham 11

PIONEER LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Davidson 2 1 105 114 5 1 279 216 Drake 2 0 77 15 3 1 145 75 San Diego 2 0 100 44 3 2 173 143 Dayton 2 1 112 69 3 3 208 168 Stetson 1 1 29 63 3 1 140 104 Butler 1 1 30 57 3 2 91 145 Marist 1 1 42 36 1 4 107 146 Jacksonville 0 2 46 85 1 3 112 144 Morehead St. 0 2 55 75 1 4 166 221 Valparaiso 0 2 55 93 0 5 103 192

Saturday, Sep. 29

Drake 41, Jacksonville 9

Butler 24, Morehead St. 21

Marist 28, Dayton 17

Davidson 40, Valparaiso 35

San Diego 49, Stetson 10

Saturday’s Games

San Diego 51, Morehead St. 34

Dayton 53, Valparaiso 20

Davidson 44, Jacksonville 37

Columbia 34, Marist 24

Drake 36, Butler 6

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA ETSU 3 0 73 65 4 1 104 131 Chattanooga 2 1 70 65 4 1 138 99 Wofford 2 0 87 35 3 1 146 66 Mercer 2 1 109 100 3 2 168 169 W. Carolina 1 2 118 160 3 2 179 196 Samford 1 2 110 85 2 4 212 154 Furman 1 1 71 67 1 3 85 160 The Citadel 1 2 87 88 1 3 114 132 VMI 0 4 126 186 0 5 129 252

Saturday, Sep. 29

Mercer 48, VMI 38

Furman 44, W. Carolina 38

Towson 44, The Citadel 27

Kennesaw St. 24, Samford 10

Wofford 45, Gardner-Webb 14

ETSU 17, Chattanooga 14

Saturday’s Games

Samford 66, W. Carolina 28

Wofford at Chattanooga, 3 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA McNeese St. 3 0 88 54 4 1 108 98 Nicholls 2 1 87 54 3 2 130 119 Sam Houston St. 2 1 95 79 3 2 159 135 Incarnate Word 2 0 75 41 2 2 121 161 Southeastern Louisiana 2 1 79 74 2 3 110 139 Cent. Arkansas 1 1 64 59 2 2 117 110 Northwestern St. 1 1 66 72 2 2 107 138 Abilene Christian 1 2 93 81 2 3 161 160 Stephen F. Austin 1 3 62 123 1 4 68 186 Houston Baptist 0 2 47 89 1 3 123 159 Lamar 0 3 99 129 1 4 169 213

Saturday, Sep. 29

Nicholls 50, Lamar 27

Sam Houston St. 34, Cent. Arkansas 31

SMU 63, Houston Baptist 27

Incarnate Word 44, Abilene Christian 34

McNeese St. 17, Stephen F. Austin 10

Southeastern Louisiana 24, Northwestern St. 17

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 54, Stephen F. Austin 21

Southeastern Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 2 0 84 29 3 3 201 171 Southern 1 1 32 47 2 3 89 174 Grambling St. 1 1 50 22 1 3 74 105 Texas Southern 0 1 15 27 1 3 75 149 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 1 13 62 1 4 113 241 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 3 0 103 38 4 1 181 79 Alabama A&M 1 1 48 45 2 3 112 133 Jackson St. 0 1 16 21 1 2 41 92 Alabama St. 0 1 0 34 1 3 48 179 MVSU 0 1 20 56 0 3 27 162

Saturday, Sep. 29

Prairie View 22, Grambling St. 16

Alabama A&M 21, Jackson St. 16

Alcorn St. 20, Southern 3

FIU 55, Ark.-Pine Bluff 9

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3:30 p.m.

MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma Panhandle St. at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

