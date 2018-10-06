NCAA Football

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|All Times EDT
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|3
|0
|139
|47
|6
|0
|253
|87
|NC State
|2
|0
|63
|44
|5
|0
|165
|84
|Boston
|1
|1
|64
|62
|4
|2
|239
|162
|Syracuse
|1
|2
|90
|78
|4
|2
|258
|151
|Florida St.
|1
|3
|65
|106
|3
|3
|138
|151
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|37
|104
|3
|3
|194
|221
|Louisville
|0
|3
|58
|121
|2
|4
|123
|196
|Coastal Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|2
|0
|75
|37
|5
|1
|249
|111
|Virginia Tech
|2
|0
|55
|17
|3
|1
|152
|83
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|103
|94
|3
|3
|156
|197
|Virginia
|1
|1
|48
|38
|3
|2
|151
|102
|Georgia Tech
|1
|2
|106
|104
|3
|3
|248
|170
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|48
|82
|1
|3
|84
|147
|Duke
|0
|1
|14
|31
|4
|1
|164
|92
___
|Thursday, Sep. 27
Miami 47, North Carolina 10
|Saturday, Sep. 29
Boston 45, Temple 35
Georgia Tech 63, Bowling Green 17
Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.
Clemson 27, Syracuse 23
NC State 35, Virginia 21
Wake Forest 56, Rice 24
UCF 45, Pittsburgh 14
Florida St. 28, Louisville 24
Virginia Tech 31, Duke 14
|Friday’s Games
Georgia Tech 66, Louisville 31
|Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 44, Syracuse 37
NC State 28, Boston 23
Miami 28, Florida St. 27
Clemson 63, Wake Forest 3
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|86
|28
|6
|0
|230
|82
|Temple
|2
|0
|80
|23
|3
|3
|196
|137
|South Florida
|1
|0
|20
|13
|5
|0
|186
|126
|UCF
|1
|0
|56
|17
|4
|0
|195
|67
|East Carolina
|0
|2
|19
|69
|2
|3
|120
|151
|UConn
|0
|2
|24
|105
|1
|4
|108
|267
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|0
|41
|26
|4
|1
|250
|148
|SMU
|1
|0
|31
|30
|2
|3
|149
|190
|Navy
|1
|1
|52
|52
|2
|3
|151
|167
|Tulane
|1
|1
|61
|61
|2
|4
|150
|181
|Memphis
|0
|2
|45
|62
|3
|2
|222
|133
|Tulsa
|0
|2
|43
|72
|1
|4
|122
|156
___
|Friday, Sep. 28
Tulane 40, Memphis 24
|Saturday, Sep. 29
Boston 45, Temple 35
UCF 45, Pittsburgh 14
East Carolina 37, Old Dominion 35
Cincinnati 49, UConn 7
SMU 63, Houston Baptist 27
|Thursday’s Games
Houston 41, Tulsa 26
|Saturday’s Games
Temple 49, East Carolina 6
Cincinnati 37, Tulane 21
South Florida 58, UMass 42
Air Force 35, Navy 7
UConn at Memphis, 7 p.m.
SMU at UCF, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|West Virginia
|3
|0
|115
|62
|5
|0
|207
|93
|Texas
|3
|0
|98
|75
|5
|1
|192
|144
|Oklahoma
|2
|1
|148
|108
|5
|1
|288
|164
|Baylor
|2
|1
|96
|107
|4
|2
|215
|194
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|2
|107
|117
|4
|2
|264
|168
|TCU
|1
|1
|33
|45
|3
|2
|158
|104
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|75
|59
|3
|2
|242
|155
|Iowa St.
|1
|2
|89
|96
|2
|3
|118
|122
|Kansas
|0
|3
|57
|112
|2
|4
|166
|159
|Kansas St.
|0
|3
|54
|91
|2
|4
|132
|163
___
|Saturday, Sep. 29
West Virginia 42, Texas Tech 34
Oklahoma St. 48, Kansas 28
Texas 19, Kansas St. 14
Oklahoma 66, Baylor 33
TCU 17, Iowa St. 14
|Saturday’s Games
Texas 48, Oklahoma 45
West Virginia 38, Kansas 22
Baylor 37, Kansas St. 34
Iowa St. 48, Oklahoma St. 42
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|128
|55
|6
|0
|294
|120
|Michigan
|3
|0
|118
|48
|5
|1
|229
|95
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|89
|51
|4
|1
|248
|105
|Indiana
|1
|2
|71
|101
|4
|2
|167
|155
|Maryland
|1
|1
|63
|55
|3
|2
|156
|133
|Michigan St.
|1
|1
|54
|50
|3
|2
|136
|117
|Rutgers
|0
|3
|37
|114
|1
|5
|99
|218
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|2
|1
|77
|66
|2
|3
|118
|126
|Iowa
|1
|1
|65
|59
|4
|1
|149
|83
|Wisconsin
|1
|0
|28
|17
|3
|1
|128
|58
|Illinois
|1
|1
|62
|80
|3
|2
|146
|143
|Purdue
|1
|1
|69
|59
|2
|3
|155
|132
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|44
|90
|3
|2
|139
|117
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|38
|98
|0
|4
|85
|155
___
|Saturday, Sep. 29
Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 20
Indiana 24, Rutgers 17
Purdue 42, Nebraska 28
Michigan 20, Northwestern 17
Ohio St. 27, Penn St. 26
|Saturday’s Games
Illinois 38, Rutgers 17
Northwestern 29, Michigan St. 19
Michigan 42, Maryland 21
Iowa 48, Minnesota 31
Ohio St. 49, Indiana 26
Nebraska at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
|CONFERENCE USA
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|0
|59
|48
|3
|2
|134
|169
|FIU
|1
|0
|28
|20
|3
|2
|191
|122
|Marshall
|1
|1
|44
|51
|3
|2
|131
|132
|FAU
|1
|1
|76
|58
|3
|3
|208
|232
|Charlotte
|1
|1
|35
|53
|2
|3
|109
|157
|W. Kentucky
|0
|1
|17
|20
|1
|4
|93
|125
|Old Dominion
|0
|3
|78
|108
|1
|5
|172
|232
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|29
|27
|3
|1
|134
|108
|UAB
|1
|0
|28
|7
|3
|1
|135
|78
|Southern Miss
|1
|0
|40
|22
|2
|2
|128
|74
|UTSA
|1
|0
|30
|21
|2
|3
|99
|169
|North Texas
|0
|1
|27
|29
|4
|1
|222
|92
|Rice
|0
|1
|22
|40
|1
|4
|133
|212
|UTEP
|0
|1
|21
|30
|0
|5
|75
|163
___
|Saturday, Sep. 29
Wake Forest 56, Rice 24
East Carolina 37, Old Dominion 35
Auburn 24, Southern Miss 13
UTSA 30, UTEP 21
UAB 28, Charlotte 7
Middle Tennessee 25, FAU 24
Louisiana Tech 29, North Texas 27
Marshall 20, W. Kentucky 17
FIU 55, Ark.-Pine Bluff 9
|Friday’s Games
Middle Tennessee 34, Marshall 24
|Saturday’s Games
FAU 52, Old Dominion 33
UTSA at Rice, 7 p.m.
UAB at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
North Texas at UTEP, 7:30 p.m.
|INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|164
|94
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|143
|110
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|127
|148
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|125
|138
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|254
|314
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|82
|199
___
|Saturday, Sep. 29
Army 42, Buffalo 13
Ohio 58, UMass 42
Liberty 52, New Mexico 43
Notre Dame 38, Stanford 17
Washington 35, BYU 7
|Friday’s Games
Utah St. 45, BYU 20
|Saturday’s Games
South Florida 58, UMass 42
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Liberty at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
|MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|69
|52
|5
|1
|208
|146
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|1
|118
|80
|2
|4
|149
|162
|Ohio
|1
|0
|27
|26
|3
|2
|184
|179
|Akron
|0
|1
|17
|41
|2
|2
|110
|108
|Bowling Green
|0
|2
|59
|90
|1
|5
|156
|291
|Kent St.
|0
|2
|50
|79
|1
|5
|155
|225
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|3
|0
|74
|55
|3
|3
|106
|142
|W. Michigan
|2
|0
|67
|63
|4
|2
|214
|182
|Toledo
|1
|0
|52
|36
|3
|2
|232
|181
|Ball St.
|1
|1
|68
|48
|2
|4
|156
|144
|E. Michigan
|0
|3
|75
|88
|2
|4
|166
|147
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|2
|40
|58
|1
|5
|104
|160
___
|Saturday, Sep. 29
Georgia Tech 63, Bowling Green 17
Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 20
Army 42, Buffalo 13
Ohio 58, UMass 42
Ball St. 52, Kent St. 24
W. Michigan 40, Miami (Ohio) 39
N. Illinois 26, E. Michigan 23
Fresno St. 49, Toledo 27
|Saturday’s Games
Buffalo 34, Cent. Michigan 24
W. Michigan 27, E. Michigan 24
N. Illinois 24, Ball St. 16
Ohio 27, Kent St. 26
Toledo 52, Bowling Green 36
Miami (Ohio) 41, Akron 17
|MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Mountain Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah St.
|1
|0
|42
|32
|4
|1
|251
|115
|New Mexico
|1
|0
|50
|14
|3
|2
|211
|166
|Boise St.
|1
|1
|47
|33
|3
|2
|186
|104
|Wyoming
|0
|1
|14
|34
|2
|3
|92
|136
|Air Force
|0
|2
|57
|70
|2
|3
|157
|110
|Colorado St.
|0
|1
|34
|43
|1
|4
|110
|198
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Hawaii
|2
|0
|87
|75
|5
|1
|252
|194
|San Diego St.
|1
|0
|19
|13
|4
|1
|108
|99
|Nevada
|1
|0
|28
|25
|3
|2
|191
|183
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|180
|75
|UNLV
|0
|1
|14
|50
|2
|3
|153
|161
|San Jose St.
|0
|1
|41
|44
|0
|4
|101
|154
___
|Saturday, Sep. 29
Nevada 28, Air Force 25
Liberty 52, New Mexico 43
Boise St. 34, Wyoming 14
Hawaii 44, San Jose St. 41
Fresno St. 49, Toledo 27
|Friday’s Games
Utah St. 45, BYU 20
|Saturday’s Games
San Diego St. 19, Boise St. 13
Air Force 35, Navy 7
New Mexico 50, UNLV 14
Colorado St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Fresno St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Wyoming at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
|PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|South Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colorado
|2
|0
|66
|37
|5
|0
|189
|92
|Southern Cal
|2
|1
|66
|73
|3
|2
|123
|131
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|93
|79
|3
|3
|179
|127
|Arizona
|1
|1
|55
|38
|2
|3
|158
|142
|Utah
|0
|2
|31
|49
|2
|2
|89
|65
|UCLA
|0
|1
|16
|38
|0
|4
|68
|151
|North Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stanford
|2
|0
|55
|34
|4
|1
|133
|92
|Washington
|2
|0
|48
|27
|4
|1
|144
|58
|Oregon
|1
|1
|73
|62
|4
|1
|228
|122
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|64
|63
|4
|1
|195
|106
|California
|0
|1
|24
|42
|3
|1
|114
|100
|Oregon St.
|0
|2
|38
|87
|1
|4
|152
|226
___
|Friday, Sep. 28
Colorado 38, UCLA 16
|Saturday, Sep. 29
Washington St. 28, Utah 24
Notre Dame 38, Stanford 17
Washington 35, BYU 7
Arizona St. 52, Oregon St. 24
Southern Cal 24, Arizona 20
Oregon 42, California 24
|Saturday’s Games
Colorado 28, Arizona St. 21
Washington at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
California at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Utah at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
|SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|3
|0
|172
|61
|6
|0
|336
|96
|LSU
|2
|1
|86
|64
|5
|1
|188
|102
|Auburn
|1
|1
|55
|25
|4
|1
|163
|63
|Texas A&M
|1
|1
|47
|62
|3
|2
|180
|107
|Mississippi
|0
|2
|23
|107
|4
|2
|254
|213
|Mississippi St.
|0
|2
|13
|41
|3
|2
|163
|67
|Arkansas
|0
|3
|51
|123
|1
|5
|150
|221
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|3
|0
|122
|58
|5
|0
|216
|65
|Kentucky
|3
|0
|79
|33
|5
|0
|162
|63
|Florida
|3
|1
|103
|73
|5
|1
|204
|89
|South Carolina
|2
|2
|101
|114
|3
|2
|150
|129
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|14
|37
|3
|2
|138
|103
|Missouri
|0
|2
|64
|80
|3
|2
|195
|144
|Tennessee
|0
|2
|33
|85
|2
|3
|130
|128
___
|Saturday, Sep. 29
Alabama 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 14
Texas A&M 24, Arkansas 17
Georgia 38, Tennessee 12
Auburn 24, Southern Miss 13
Vanderbilt 31, Tennessee St. 27
Florida 13, Mississippi St. 6
Kentucky 24, South Carolina 10
LSU 45, Mississippi 16
|Saturday’s Games
Alabama 65, Arkansas 31
South Carolina 37, Missouri 35
Florida 27, LSU 19
Mississippi 70, Louisiana-Monroe 21
Kentucky at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
Auburn at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
|SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|3
|0
|117
|68
|5
|1
|220
|150
|Georgia Southern
|2
|0
|76
|34
|4
|1
|154
|91
|Appalachian St.
|1
|0
|52
|7
|3
|1
|207
|68
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|1
|51
|73
|3
|2
|171
|167
|Georgia St.
|1
|1
|66
|51
|2
|4
|134
|205
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Alabama
|1
|2
|61
|131
|1
|5
|135
|268
|Arkansas St.
|0
|1
|21
|28
|3
|2
|132
|146
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|2
|41
|81
|2
|4
|127
|250
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|1
|28
|30
|1
|3
|101
|159
|Texas St.
|0
|1
|31
|41
|1
|3
|95
|121
___
|Saturday, Sep. 29
Alabama 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 14
Georgia St. 46, Louisiana-Monroe 14
Troy 45, Coastal Carolina 21
Appalachian St. 52, South Alabama 7
Georgia Southern 28, Arkansas St. 21
|Thursday’s Games
Troy 37, Georgia St. 20
|Saturday’s Games
Georgia Southern 48, South Alabama 13
Mississippi 70, Louisiana-Monroe 21
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas St., 7 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|4
|0
|190
|77
|5
|1
|272
|149
|Idaho St.
|3
|0
|143
|91
|4
|1
|211
|146
|UC Davis
|2
|0
|93
|57
|4
|1
|201
|146
|Montana
|2
|1
|109
|84
|4
|2
|210
|154
|Weber St.
|2
|1
|93
|73
|3
|2
|130
|124
|N. Arizona
|2
|2
|127
|134
|3
|3
|165
|184
|Montana St.
|1
|1
|60
|57
|3
|2
|147
|149
|North Dakota
|1
|1
|59
|38
|3
|2
|121
|113
|Sacramento St.
|1
|1
|62
|66
|2
|2
|131
|101
|Idaho
|1
|2
|69
|113
|2
|3
|138
|202
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|52
|83
|2
|4
|148
|231
|Cal Poly
|0
|3
|62
|142
|1
|4
|109
|206
|S. Utah
|0
|2
|40
|86
|0
|5
|126
|230
|N. Colorado
|0
|4
|102
|160
|0
|6
|144
|220
___
|Saturday, Sep. 29
North Dakota 38, N. Colorado 13
E. Washington 34, Montana St. 17
Idaho St. 56, N. Arizona 42
Idaho 20, Portland St. 7
Montana 48, Cal Poly 28
|Saturday’s Games
UC Davis 49, N. Colorado 36
E. Washington 55, S. Utah 17
Portland St. 22, Montana 20
N. Arizona 28, Weber St. 24
Idaho St. 62, Idaho 28
Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|0
|56
|0
|5
|1
|281
|70
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|204
|102
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|160
|197
|Presbyterian
|0
|1
|0
|56
|2
|2
|51
|90
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|79
|121
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|89
|252
___
|Thursday, Sep. 27
Presbyterian 10, Lindsey Wilson 0
|Saturday, Sep. 29
Monmouth (NJ) 54, Wagner 47
Charleston Southern 48, Hampton 14
Kennesaw St. 24, Samford 10
Campbell 30, North Alabama 7
Wofford 45, Gardner-Webb 14
|Saturday’s Games
Campbell 49, Wagner 3
Kennesaw St. 56, Presbyterian 0
ETSU 45, Gardner-Webb 0
Savannah St. 23, Charleston Southern 3
|COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Elon
|2
|0
|57
|33
|4
|1
|147
|96
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|66
|45
|4
|1
|186
|117
|Towson
|2
|0
|97
|63
|4
|1
|197
|151
|James Madison
|2
|1
|138
|37
|4
|2
|241
|68
|Stony Brook
|2
|1
|93
|89
|4
|2
|171
|154
|Maine
|2
|0
|48
|17
|3
|2
|98
|97
|Delaware
|1
|1
|62
|49
|3
|2
|136
|97
|William & Mary
|1
|1
|25
|73
|2
|3
|56
|165
|Villanova
|0
|3
|72
|87
|3
|3
|171
|120
|Albany (NY)
|0
|2
|48
|70
|2
|3
|120
|158
|Richmond
|0
|3
|48
|142
|2
|4
|148
|218
|New Hampshire
|0
|2
|16
|65
|1
|4
|61
|120
___
|Friday, Sep. 28
Rhode Island 23, Harvard 16
|Saturday, Sep. 29
Yale 35, Maine 14
Elon 30, New Hampshire 9
James Madison 63, Richmond 10
Towson 44, The Citadel 27
Colgate 23, William & Mary 0
Stony Brook 29, Villanova 27
|Saturday’s Games
New Hampshire 28, Holy Cross 0
Rhode Island 48, Brown 0
Elon 27, James Madison 24
Delaware 43, Richmond 28
William & Mary 25, Albany (NY) 22
Maine 13, Villanova 10
Towson 52, Stony Brook 28
|INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|129
|177
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|121
|166
___
|Saturday, Sep. 29
Charleston Southern 48, Hampton 14
Campbell 30, North Alabama 7
|Saturday’s Games
Hampton 41, Lane 8
West Florida 24, North Alabama 19
|IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|2
|0
|78
|32
|4
|0
|153
|46
|Princeton
|1
|0
|45
|10
|4
|0
|212
|33
|Cornell
|1
|1
|52
|54
|2
|2
|105
|105
|Harvard
|1
|1
|55
|45
|2
|2
|107
|82
|Yale
|1
|1
|48
|65
|2
|2
|111
|110
|Columbia
|0
|1
|10
|45
|3
|1
|108
|108
|Penn
|0
|1
|14
|37
|3
|1
|109
|91
|Brown
|0
|1
|17
|31
|1
|3
|67
|130
___
|Friday, Sep. 28
Princeton 45, Columbia 10
Rhode Island 23, Harvard 16
|Saturday, Sep. 29
Yale 35, Maine 14
Brown 35, Georgetown 7
Dartmouth 37, Penn 14
Cornell 43, Sacred Heart 24
|Friday’s Games
Dartmouth 41, Yale 18
|Saturday’s Games
Princeton 66, Lehigh 7
Rhode Island 48, Brown 0
Columbia 34, Marist 24
Cornell 28, Harvard 24
Penn 31, Sacred Heart 27
|MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|3
|0
|103
|27
|4
|2
|167
|111
|Norfolk St.
|2
|1
|71
|52
|3
|2
|105
|82
|NC A&T
|1
|1
|44
|32
|4
|1
|137
|78
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|1
|70
|61
|3
|3
|221
|187
|NC Central
|1
|1
|54
|90
|2
|3
|142
|199
|Howard
|1
|1
|76
|75
|1
|3
|122
|167
|Morgan St.
|1
|1
|34
|34
|1
|4
|78
|141
|SC State
|1
|2
|44
|66
|1
|4
|50
|141
|Savannah St.
|0
|2
|33
|66
|1
|4
|56
|198
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|28
|54
|0
|4
|52
|215
___
|Thursday, Sep. 27
NC A&T 31, SC State 16
|Saturday, Sep. 29
Norfolk St. 54, Delaware St. 28
Florida A&M 55, NC Central 14
Bethune-Cookman 35, Savannah St. 20
|Saturday’s Games
SC State 21, Morgan St. 18
NC Central 40, Howard 35
Bethune-Cookman 41, MVSU 27
Florida A&M 17, Norfolk St. 0
Savannah St. 23, Charleston Southern 3
NC A&T at Delaware St., 7 p.m.
|MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|77
|48
|5
|0
|202
|68
|South Dakota
|2
|0
|66
|52
|3
|2
|143
|134
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|54
|40
|4
|1
|183
|69
|Missouri St.
|1
|1
|52
|56
|3
|2
|161
|146
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|64
|56
|2
|3
|145
|120
|W. Illinois
|1
|1
|61
|71
|2
|3
|129
|158
|Youngstown St.
|1
|1
|55
|59
|2
|3
|135
|141
|South Dakota St.
|0
|1
|17
|21
|2
|1
|152
|41
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|0
|33
|2
|2
|111
|105
|S. Illinois
|0
|2
|38
|48
|1
|4
|172
|182
___
|Thursday, Sep. 27
N. Iowa 33, Indiana St. 0
|Saturday, Sep. 29
Missouri St. 24, Illinois St. 21
N. Dakota St. 21, South Dakota St. 17
W. Illinois 45, Youngstown St. 38
South Dakota 31, S. Illinois 24
|Saturday’s Games
N. Dakota St. 56, N. Iowa 31
South Dakota 35, Missouri St. 28
Illinois St. 33, W. Illinois 16
Youngstown St. 17, S. Illinois 14
Indiana St. at South Dakota St., 7 p.m.
|NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|2
|0
|70
|66
|4
|1
|169
|174
|Sacred Heart
|1
|0
|41
|14
|3
|2
|157
|108
|CCSU
|1
|0
|56
|35
|3
|3
|189
|162
|Duquesne
|0
|1
|20
|21
|3
|3
|155
|173
|St. Francis (PA)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|178
|108
|Wagner
|0
|1
|14
|41
|1
|5
|138
|276
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|81
|105
|1
|4
|138
|246
___
|Saturday, Sep. 29
Monmouth (NJ) 54, Wagner 47
Cornell 43, Sacred Heart 24
St. Francis (PA) 59, West Virginia Wesleyan 3
Lafayette 31, CCSU 24
|Saturday’s Games
Bryant 21, Duquesne 20
CCSU 56, Robert Morris 35
Campbell 49, Wagner 3
Penn 31, Sacred Heart 27
|OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|0
|152
|59
|4
|1
|240
|79
|Tennessee St.
|1
|0
|41
|40
|2
|1
|102
|74
|E. Kentucky
|1
|1
|30
|70
|2
|3
|130
|167
|Murray St.
|1
|0
|45
|38
|1
|3
|78
|161
|E. Illinois
|1
|1
|92
|79
|1
|4
|163
|237
|UT Martin
|1
|1
|75
|52
|1
|4
|150
|198
|SE Missouri
|0
|1
|14
|23
|2
|2
|123
|136
|Austin Peay
|0
|2
|39
|85
|2
|3
|141
|170
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|2
|58
|100
|0
|5
|90
|256
___
|Saturday, Sep. 29
Jacksonville St. 48, Austin Peay 32
Vanderbilt 31, Tennessee St. 27
Murray St. 45, UT Martin 38
E. Illinois 52, Tennessee Tech 38
|Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville St. 56, E. Kentucky 7
Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.
|PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colgate
|3
|0
|96
|20
|5
|0
|129
|23
|Georgetown
|1
|0
|23
|11
|2
|4
|92
|137
|Bucknell
|1
|1
|22
|43
|1
|5
|67
|170
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|68
|197
|Lafayette
|0
|1
|0
|45
|1
|4
|57
|165
|Holy Cross
|0
|2
|33
|43
|1
|5
|92
|195
|Fordham
|0
|1
|11
|23
|0
|5
|47
|161
___
|Saturday, Sep. 29
Brown 35, Georgetown 7
Bucknell 19, Holy Cross 16
Colgate 23, William & Mary 0
Lafayette 31, CCSU 24
|Saturday’s Games
Colgate 27, Bucknell 3
New Hampshire 28, Holy Cross 0
Princeton 66, Lehigh 7
Georgetown 23, Fordham 11
|PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|2
|1
|105
|114
|5
|1
|279
|216
|Drake
|2
|0
|77
|15
|3
|1
|145
|75
|San Diego
|2
|0
|100
|44
|3
|2
|173
|143
|Dayton
|2
|1
|112
|69
|3
|3
|208
|168
|Stetson
|1
|1
|29
|63
|3
|1
|140
|104
|Butler
|1
|1
|30
|57
|3
|2
|91
|145
|Marist
|1
|1
|42
|36
|1
|4
|107
|146
|Jacksonville
|0
|2
|46
|85
|1
|3
|112
|144
|Morehead St.
|0
|2
|55
|75
|1
|4
|166
|221
|Valparaiso
|0
|2
|55
|93
|0
|5
|103
|192
___
|Saturday, Sep. 29
Drake 41, Jacksonville 9
Butler 24, Morehead St. 21
Marist 28, Dayton 17
Davidson 40, Valparaiso 35
San Diego 49, Stetson 10
|Saturday’s Games
San Diego 51, Morehead St. 34
Dayton 53, Valparaiso 20
Davidson 44, Jacksonville 37
Columbia 34, Marist 24
Drake 36, Butler 6
|SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|3
|0
|73
|65
|5
|1
|149
|131
|Wofford
|3
|0
|108
|45
|4
|1
|167
|76
|Chattanooga
|2
|2
|80
|86
|4
|2
|148
|120
|Mercer
|2
|1
|109
|100
|3
|2
|168
|169
|W. Carolina
|1
|2
|118
|160
|3
|2
|179
|196
|Samford
|1
|2
|110
|85
|2
|4
|212
|154
|Furman
|1
|1
|71
|67
|1
|3
|85
|160
|The Citadel
|1
|2
|87
|88
|1
|3
|114
|132
|VMI
|0
|4
|126
|186
|0
|5
|129
|252
___
|Saturday, Sep. 29
Mercer 48, VMI 38
Furman 44, W. Carolina 38
Towson 44, The Citadel 27
Kennesaw St. 24, Samford 10
Wofford 45, Gardner-Webb 14
ETSU 17, Chattanooga 14
|Saturday’s Games
Samford 66, W. Carolina 28
Wofford 21, Chattanooga 10
ETSU 45, Gardner-Webb 0
|SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|McNeese St.
|3
|0
|88
|54
|4
|1
|108
|98
|Incarnate Word
|3
|0
|127
|75
|3
|2
|173
|195
|Nicholls
|2
|1
|87
|54
|3
|2
|130
|119
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|1
|95
|79
|3
|2
|159
|135
|Southeastern Louisiana
|2
|2
|113
|126
|2
|4
|144
|191
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|1
|64
|59
|2
|2
|117
|110
|Northwestern St.
|1
|1
|66
|72
|2
|2
|107
|138
|Abilene Christian
|1
|2
|93
|81
|2
|3
|161
|160
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|3
|62
|123
|1
|4
|68
|186
|Houston Baptist
|0
|2
|47
|89
|1
|3
|123
|159
|Lamar
|0
|3
|99
|129
|1
|4
|169
|213
___
|Saturday, Sep. 29
Nicholls 50, Lamar 27
Sam Houston St. 34, Cent. Arkansas 31
SMU 63, Houston Baptist 27
Incarnate Word 44, Abilene Christian 34
McNeese St. 17, Stephen F. Austin 10
Southeastern Louisiana 24, Northwestern St. 17
|Saturday’s Games
Sam Houston St. 54, Stephen F. Austin 21
Incarnate Word 52, Southeastern Louisiana 34
Abilene Christian at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
|SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|2
|0
|84
|29
|3
|3
|201
|171
|Southern
|1
|1
|32
|47
|2
|3
|89
|174
|Grambling St.
|1
|1
|50
|22
|1
|3
|74
|105
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|15
|27
|1
|3
|75
|149
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|2
|40
|92
|1
|5
|140
|271
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|3
|1
|128
|66
|4
|2
|206
|107
|Jackson St.
|1
|1
|46
|48
|2
|2
|71
|119
|Alabama A&M
|1
|1
|48
|45
|2
|3
|112
|133
|Alabama St.
|1
|1
|28
|59
|2
|3
|76
|204
|MVSU
|0
|1
|20
|56
|0
|4
|54
|203
___
|Saturday, Sep. 29
Prairie View 22, Grambling St. 16
Alabama A&M 21, Jackson St. 16
Alcorn St. 20, Southern 3
FIU 55, Ark.-Pine Bluff 9
|Saturday’s Games
Alabama St. 28, Alcorn St. 25
Jackson St. 30, Ark.-Pine Bluff 27
Bethune-Cookman 41, MVSU 27
Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma Panhandle St. at Grambling St., 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.