Sports News
 
NCAA Football

October 6, 2018 11:01 pm
 
All Times EDT
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 3 0 139 47 6 0 253 87
NC State 2 0 63 44 5 0 165 84
Boston 1 1 64 62 4 2 239 162
Syracuse 1 2 90 78 4 2 258 151
Florida St. 1 3 65 106 3 3 138 151
Wake Forest 0 2 37 104 3 3 194 221
Louisville 0 3 58 121 2 4 123 196
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami 2 0 75 37 5 1 249 111
Virginia Tech 2 0 55 17 3 1 152 83
Pittsburgh 2 1 103 94 3 3 156 197
Virginia 1 1 48 38 3 2 151 102
Georgia Tech 1 2 106 104 3 3 248 170
North Carolina 1 1 48 82 1 3 84 147
Duke 0 1 14 31 4 1 164 92

___

Thursday, Sep. 27

Miami 47, North Carolina 10

Saturday, Sep. 29

Boston 45, Temple 35

Georgia Tech 63, Bowling Green 17

Clemson 27, Syracuse 23

NC State 35, Virginia 21

Wake Forest 56, Rice 24

UCF 45, Pittsburgh 14

Florida St. 28, Louisville 24

Virginia Tech 31, Duke 14

Friday’s Games

Georgia Tech 66, Louisville 31

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 44, Syracuse 37

NC State 28, Boston 23

Miami 28, Florida St. 27

Clemson 63, Wake Forest 3

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 2 0 86 28 6 0 230 82
UCF 2 0 104 37 5 0 243 87
Temple 2 0 80 23 3 3 196 137
South Florida 1 0 20 13 5 0 186 126
East Carolina 0 2 19 69 2 3 120 151
UConn 0 3 38 160 1 5 122 322
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Houston 1 0 41 26 4 1 250 148
Memphis 1 2 100 76 4 2 277 147
Navy 1 1 52 52 2 3 151 167
SMU 1 1 51 78 2 4 169 238
Tulane 1 1 61 61 2 4 150 181
Tulsa 0 2 43 72 1 4 122 156

___

Friday, Sep. 28

Tulane 40, Memphis 24

Saturday, Sep. 29

Boston 45, Temple 35

UCF 45, Pittsburgh 14

East Carolina 37, Old Dominion 35

Cincinnati 49, UConn 7

SMU 63, Houston Baptist 27

Thursday’s Games

Houston 41, Tulsa 26

Saturday’s Games

Temple 49, East Carolina 6

Cincinnati 37, Tulane 21

South Florida 58, UMass 42

Air Force 35, Navy 7

Memphis 55, UConn 14

UCF 48, SMU 20

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
West Virginia 3 0 115 62 5 0 207 93
Texas 3 0 98 75 5 1 192 144
Oklahoma 2 1 148 108 5 1 288 164
Baylor 2 1 96 107 4 2 215 194
Oklahoma St. 1 2 107 117 4 2 264 168
TCU 1 1 33 45 3 2 158 104
Texas Tech 1 1 75 59 3 2 242 155
Iowa St. 1 2 89 96 2 3 118 122
Kansas 0 3 57 112 2 4 166 159
Kansas St. 0 3 54 91 2 4 132 163

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

West Virginia 42, Texas Tech 34

Oklahoma St. 48, Kansas 28

Texas 19, Kansas St. 14

Oklahoma 66, Baylor 33

TCU 17, Iowa St. 14

Saturday’s Games

Texas 48, Oklahoma 45

West Virginia 38, Kansas 22

Baylor 37, Kansas St. 34

Iowa St. 48, Oklahoma St. 42

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 3 0 128 55 6 0 294 120
Michigan 3 0 118 48 5 1 229 95
Penn St. 1 1 89 51 4 1 248 105
Indiana 1 2 71 101 4 2 167 155
Maryland 1 1 63 55 3 2 156 133
Michigan St. 1 1 54 50 3 2 136 117
Rutgers 0 3 37 114 1 5 99 218
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Northwestern 2 1 77 66 2 3 118 126
Iowa 1 1 65 59 4 1 149 83
Wisconsin 1 0 28 17 3 1 128 58
Illinois 1 1 62 80 3 2 146 143
Purdue 1 1 69 59 2 3 155 132
Minnesota 0 2 44 90 3 2 139 117
Nebraska 0 2 38 98 0 4 85 155

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 20

Indiana 24, Rutgers 17

Purdue 42, Nebraska 28

Michigan 20, Northwestern 17

Ohio St. 27, Penn St. 26

Saturday’s Games

Illinois 38, Rutgers 17

Northwestern 29, Michigan St. 19

Michigan 42, Maryland 21

Iowa 48, Minnesota 31

Ohio St. 49, Indiana 26

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Middle Tennessee 2 0 59 48 3 2 134 169
FIU 1 0 28 20 3 2 191 122
Marshall 1 1 44 51 3 2 131 132
FAU 1 1 76 58 3 3 208 232
Charlotte 1 1 35 53 2 3 109 157
W. Kentucky 0 1 17 20 1 4 93 125
Old Dominion 0 3 78 108 1 5 172 232
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UTSA 2 0 50 24 3 3 119 172
North Texas 1 1 54 53 5 1 249 116
Louisiana Tech 1 0 29 27 3 1 134 108
UAB 1 0 28 7 3 1 135 78
Southern Miss 1 0 40 22 2 2 128 74
Rice 0 2 25 60 1 5 136 232
UTEP 0 2 45 57 0 6 99 190

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Wake Forest 56, Rice 24

East Carolina 37, Old Dominion 35

Auburn 24, Southern Miss 13

UTSA 30, UTEP 21

UAB 28, Charlotte 7

Middle Tennessee 25, FAU 24

Louisiana Tech 29, North Texas 27

Marshall 20, W. Kentucky 17

FIU 55, Ark.-Pine Bluff 9

Friday’s Games

Middle Tennessee 34, Marshall 24

Saturday’s Games

FAU 52, Old Dominion 33

UTSA 20, Rice 3

UAB at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

North Texas 27, UTEP 24

INDEPENDENTS
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 5 0 164 94
Army 0 0 0 0 3 2 143 110
BYU 0 0 0 0 3 3 127 148
Liberty 0 0 0 0 2 2 125 138
UMass 0 0 0 0 2 5 254 314
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 1 4 82 199

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Army 42, Buffalo 13

Ohio 58, UMass 42

Liberty 52, New Mexico 43

Notre Dame 38, Stanford 17

Washington 35, BYU 7

Friday’s Games

Utah St. 45, BYU 20

Saturday’s Games

South Florida 58, UMass 42

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Liberty at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 2 0 69 52 5 1 208 146
Miami (Ohio) 2 1 118 80 2 4 149 162
Ohio 1 0 27 26 3 2 184 179
Akron 0 1 17 41 2 2 110 108
Bowling Green 0 2 59 90 1 5 156 291
Kent St. 0 2 50 79 1 5 155 225
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Illinois 3 0 74 55 3 3 106 142
W. Michigan 2 0 67 63 4 2 214 182
Toledo 1 0 52 36 3 2 232 181
Ball St. 1 1 68 48 2 4 156 144
E. Michigan 0 3 75 88 2 4 166 147
Cent. Michigan 0 2 40 58 1 5 104 160

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Georgia Tech 63, Bowling Green 17

Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 20

Army 42, Buffalo 13

Ohio 58, UMass 42

Ball St. 52, Kent St. 24

W. Michigan 40, Miami (Ohio) 39

N. Illinois 26, E. Michigan 23

Fresno St. 49, Toledo 27

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo 34, Cent. Michigan 24

W. Michigan 27, E. Michigan 24

N. Illinois 24, Ball St. 16

Ohio 27, Kent St. 26

Toledo 52, Bowling Green 36

Miami (Ohio) 41, Akron 17

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
Mountain Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Utah St. 1 0 42 32 4 1 251 115
New Mexico 1 0 50 14 3 2 211 166
Boise St. 1 1 47 33 3 2 186 104
Wyoming 0 1 14 34 2 3 92 136
Air Force 0 2 57 70 2 3 157 110
Colorado St. 0 1 34 43 1 4 110 198
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Hawaii 2 0 87 75 5 1 252 194
San Diego St. 1 0 19 13 4 1 108 99
Nevada 1 0 28 25 3 2 191 183
Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 180 75
UNLV 0 1 14 50 2 3 153 161
San Jose St. 0 1 41 44 0 4 101 154

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Nevada 28, Air Force 25

Liberty 52, New Mexico 43

Boise St. 34, Wyoming 14

Hawaii 44, San Jose St. 41

Fresno St. 49, Toledo 27

Friday’s Games

Utah St. 45, BYU 20

Saturday’s Games

San Diego St. 19, Boise St. 13

Air Force 35, Navy 7

New Mexico 50, UNLV 14

Colorado St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wyoming at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
South Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colorado 2 0 66 37 5 0 189 92
Southern Cal 2 1 66 73 3 2 123 131
Arizona St. 1 2 93 79 3 3 179 127
Arizona 1 1 55 38 2 3 158 142
Utah 0 2 31 49 2 2 89 65
UCLA 0 2 40 69 0 5 92 182
North Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 3 0 79 51 5 1 175 82
Stanford 2 0 55 34 4 1 133 92
Oregon 1 1 73 62 4 1 228 122
Washington St. 1 1 64 63 4 1 195 106
California 0 1 24 42 3 1 114 100
Oregon St. 0 2 38 87 1 4 152 226

___

Friday, Sep. 28

Colorado 38, UCLA 16

Saturday, Sep. 29

Washington St. 28, Utah 24

Notre Dame 38, Stanford 17

Washington 35, BYU 7

Arizona St. 52, Oregon St. 24

Southern Cal 24, Arizona 20

Oregon 42, California 24

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 28, Arizona St. 21

Washington 31, UCLA 24

Washington St. at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

California at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Utah at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 3 0 172 61 6 0 336 96
LSU 2 1 86 64 5 1 188 102
Texas A&M 2 1 67 76 4 2 200 121
Auburn 1 2 64 48 4 2 172 86
Mississippi St. 1 2 36 50 4 2 186 76
Mississippi 0 2 23 107 4 2 254 213
Arkansas 0 3 51 123 1 5 150 221
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 3 0 122 58 5 0 216 65
Florida 3 1 103 73 5 1 204 89
Kentucky 3 1 93 53 5 1 176 83
South Carolina 2 2 101 114 3 2 150 129
Vanderbilt 0 1 14 37 3 2 138 103
Missouri 0 2 64 80 3 2 195 144
Tennessee 0 2 33 85 2 3 130 128

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Alabama 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 14

Texas A&M 24, Arkansas 17

Georgia 38, Tennessee 12

Auburn 24, Southern Miss 13

Vanderbilt 31, Tennessee St. 27

Florida 13, Mississippi St. 6

Kentucky 24, South Carolina 10

LSU 45, Mississippi 16

Saturday’s Games

Alabama 65, Arkansas 31

South Carolina 37, Missouri 35

Florida 27, LSU 19

Mississippi 70, Louisiana-Monroe 21

Texas A&M 20, Kentucky 14

Vanderbilt at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. 23, Auburn 9

SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Troy 3 0 117 68 5 1 220 150
Georgia Southern 2 0 76 34 4 1 154 91
Appalachian St. 1 0 52 7 3 1 207 68
Coastal Carolina 1 1 51 73 3 2 171 167
Georgia St. 1 1 66 51 2 4 134 205
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 1 1 70 57 2 3 143 186
South Alabama 1 2 61 131 1 5 135 268
Arkansas St. 0 1 21 28 3 2 132 146
Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 41 81 2 4 127 250
Texas St. 0 2 58 83 1 4 122 163

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Alabama 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 14

Georgia St. 46, Louisiana-Monroe 14

Troy 45, Coastal Carolina 21

Appalachian St. 52, South Alabama 7

Georgia Southern 28, Arkansas St. 21

Thursday’s Games

Troy 37, Georgia St. 20

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Southern 48, South Alabama 13

Mississippi 70, Louisiana-Monroe 21

Louisiana-Lafayette 42, Texas St. 27

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
E. Washington 4 0 190 77 5 1 272 149
Idaho St. 3 0 143 91 4 1 211 146
UC Davis 2 0 93 57 4 1 201 146
Montana 2 1 109 84 4 2 210 154
Weber St. 2 1 93 73 3 2 130 124
N. Arizona 2 2 127 134 3 3 165 184
Montana St. 1 1 60 57 3 2 147 149
North Dakota 1 1 59 38 3 2 121 113
Sacramento St. 1 1 62 66 2 2 131 101
Idaho 1 2 69 113 2 3 138 202
Portland St. 1 2 52 83 2 4 148 231
Cal Poly 0 3 62 142 1 4 109 206
S. Utah 0 2 40 86 0 5 126 230
N. Colorado 0 4 102 160 0 6 144 220

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

North Dakota 38, N. Colorado 13

E. Washington 34, Montana St. 17

Idaho St. 56, N. Arizona 42

Idaho 20, Portland St. 7

Montana 48, Cal Poly 28

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis 49, N. Colorado 36

E. Washington 55, S. Utah 17

Portland St. 22, Montana 20

N. Arizona 28, Weber St. 24

Idaho St. 62, Idaho 28

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 1 0 56 0 5 1 281 70
Campbell 0 0 0 0 5 1 204 102
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 3 2 160 197
Presbyterian 0 1 0 56 2 2 51 90
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 1 3 79 121
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 5 89 252

___

Thursday, Sep. 27

Presbyterian 10, Lindsey Wilson 0

Saturday, Sep. 29

Monmouth (NJ) 54, Wagner 47

Charleston Southern 48, Hampton 14

Kennesaw St. 24, Samford 10

Campbell 30, North Alabama 7

Wofford 45, Gardner-Webb 14

Saturday’s Games

Campbell 49, Wagner 3

Kennesaw St. 56, Presbyterian 0

ETSU 45, Gardner-Webb 0

Savannah St. 23, Charleston Southern 3

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Elon 2 0 57 33 4 1 147 96
Rhode Island 2 0 66 45 4 1 186 117
Towson 2 0 97 63 4 1 197 151
James Madison 2 1 138 37 4 2 241 68
Stony Brook 2 1 93 89 4 2 171 154
Maine 2 0 48 17 3 2 98 97
Delaware 1 1 62 49 3 2 136 97
William & Mary 1 1 25 73 2 3 56 165
Villanova 0 3 72 87 3 3 171 120
Albany (NY) 0 2 48 70 2 3 120 158
Richmond 0 3 48 142 2 4 148 218
New Hampshire 0 2 16 65 1 4 61 120

___

Friday, Sep. 28

Rhode Island 23, Harvard 16

Saturday, Sep. 29

Yale 35, Maine 14

Elon 30, New Hampshire 9

James Madison 63, Richmond 10

Towson 44, The Citadel 27

Colgate 23, William & Mary 0

Stony Brook 29, Villanova 27

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire 28, Holy Cross 0

Rhode Island 48, Brown 0

Elon 27, James Madison 24

Delaware 43, Richmond 28

William & Mary 25, Albany (NY) 22

Maine 13, Villanova 10

Towson 52, Stony Brook 28

INDEPENDENTS
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 3 3 129 177
Hampton 0 0 0 0 2 3 121 166

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Charleston Southern 48, Hampton 14

Campbell 30, North Alabama 7

Saturday’s Games

Hampton 41, Lane 8

West Florida 24, North Alabama 19

IVY LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dartmouth 2 0 78 32 4 0 153 46
Princeton 1 0 45 10 4 0 212 33
Cornell 1 1 52 54 2 2 105 105
Harvard 1 1 55 45 2 2 107 82
Yale 1 1 48 65 2 2 111 110
Columbia 0 1 10 45 3 1 108 108
Penn 0 1 14 37 3 1 109 91
Brown 0 1 17 31 1 3 67 130

___

Friday, Sep. 28

Princeton 45, Columbia 10

Rhode Island 23, Harvard 16

Saturday, Sep. 29

Yale 35, Maine 14

Brown 35, Georgetown 7

Dartmouth 37, Penn 14

Cornell 43, Sacred Heart 24

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth 41, Yale 18

Saturday’s Games

Princeton 66, Lehigh 7

Rhode Island 48, Brown 0

Columbia 34, Marist 24

Cornell 28, Harvard 24

Penn 31, Sacred Heart 27

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida A&M 3 0 103 27 4 2 167 111
NC A&T 2 1 78 38 5 1 171 84
Norfolk St. 2 1 71 52 3 2 105 82
Bethune-Cookman 1 1 70 61 3 3 221 187
NC Central 1 1 54 90 2 3 142 199
Howard 1 1 76 75 1 3 122 167
Morgan St. 1 1 34 34 1 4 78 141
SC State 1 2 44 66 1 4 50 141
Savannah St. 0 2 33 66 1 4 56 198
Delaware St. 0 2 34 88 0 5 58 249

___

Thursday, Sep. 27

NC A&T 31, SC State 16

Saturday, Sep. 29

Norfolk St. 54, Delaware St. 28

Florida A&M 55, NC Central 14

Bethune-Cookman 35, Savannah St. 20

Saturday’s Games

SC State 21, Morgan St. 18

NC Central 40, Howard 35

Bethune-Cookman 41, MVSU 27

Florida A&M 17, Norfolk St. 0

Savannah St. 23, Charleston Southern 3

NC A&T 34, Delaware St. 6

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 2 0 77 48 5 0 202 68
South Dakota 2 0 66 52 3 2 143 134
Illinois St. 1 1 54 40 4 1 183 69
South Dakota St. 1 1 71 72 3 1 206 92
Missouri St. 1 1 52 56 3 2 161 146
N. Iowa 1 1 64 56 2 3 145 120
W. Illinois 1 1 61 71 2 3 129 158
Youngstown St. 1 1 55 59 2 3 135 141
Indiana St. 0 2 51 87 2 3 162 159
S. Illinois 0 2 38 48 1 4 172 182

___

Thursday, Sep. 27

N. Iowa 33, Indiana St. 0

Saturday, Sep. 29

Missouri St. 24, Illinois St. 21

N. Dakota St. 21, South Dakota St. 17

W. Illinois 45, Youngstown St. 38

South Dakota 31, S. Illinois 24

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 56, N. Iowa 31

South Dakota 35, Missouri St. 28

Illinois St. 33, W. Illinois 16

Youngstown St. 17, S. Illinois 14

South Dakota St. 54, Indiana St. 51

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bryant 2 0 70 66 4 1 169 174
Sacred Heart 1 0 41 14 3 2 157 108
CCSU 1 0 56 35 3 3 189 162
Duquesne 0 1 20 21 3 3 155 173
St. Francis (PA) 0 0 0 0 2 3 178 108
Wagner 0 1 14 41 1 5 138 276
Robert Morris 0 2 81 105 1 4 138 246

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Monmouth (NJ) 54, Wagner 47

Cornell 43, Sacred Heart 24

St. Francis (PA) 59, West Virginia Wesleyan 3

Lafayette 31, CCSU 24

Saturday’s Games

Bryant 21, Duquesne 20

CCSU 56, Robert Morris 35

Campbell 49, Wagner 3

Penn 31, Sacred Heart 27

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 3 0 152 59 4 1 240 79
Murray St. 2 0 93 79 2 3 126 202
SE Missouri 1 1 84 61 3 2 193 174
Tennessee St. 1 0 41 40 2 1 102 74
E. Kentucky 1 1 30 70 2 3 130 167
UT Martin 1 1 75 52 1 4 150 198
E. Illinois 1 2 133 127 1 5 204 285
Austin Peay 0 2 39 85 2 3 141 170
Tennessee Tech 0 3 96 170 0 6 128 326

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Jacksonville St. 48, Austin Peay 32

Vanderbilt 31, Tennessee St. 27

Murray St. 45, UT Martin 38

E. Illinois 52, Tennessee Tech 38

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 56, E. Kentucky 7

Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri 70, Tennessee Tech 38

Murray St. 48, E. Illinois 41

PATRIOT LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colgate 3 0 96 20 5 0 129 23
Georgetown 1 0 23 11 2 4 92 137
Bucknell 1 1 22 43 1 5 67 170
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 1 4 68 197
Lafayette 0 1 0 45 1 4 57 165
Holy Cross 0 2 33 43 1 5 92 195
Fordham 0 1 11 23 0 5 47 161

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Brown 35, Georgetown 7

Bucknell 19, Holy Cross 16

Colgate 23, William & Mary 0

Lafayette 31, CCSU 24

Saturday’s Games

Colgate 27, Bucknell 3

New Hampshire 28, Holy Cross 0

Princeton 66, Lehigh 7

Georgetown 23, Fordham 11

PIONEER LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Davidson 2 1 105 114 5 1 279 216
Drake 2 0 77 15 3 1 145 75
San Diego 2 0 100 44 3 2 173 143
Dayton 2 1 112 69 3 3 208 168
Stetson 1 1 29 63 3 1 140 104
Butler 1 1 30 57 3 2 91 145
Marist 1 1 42 36 1 4 107 146
Jacksonville 0 2 46 85 1 3 112 144
Morehead St. 0 2 55 75 1 4 166 221
Valparaiso 0 2 55 93 0 5 103 192

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Drake 41, Jacksonville 9

Butler 24, Morehead St. 21

Marist 28, Dayton 17

Davidson 40, Valparaiso 35

San Diego 49, Stetson 10

Saturday’s Games

San Diego 51, Morehead St. 34

Dayton 53, Valparaiso 20

Davidson 44, Jacksonville 37

Columbia 34, Marist 24

Drake 36, Butler 6

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
ETSU 3 0 73 65 5 1 149 131
Wofford 3 0 108 45 4 1 167 76
Chattanooga 2 2 80 86 4 2 148 120
Mercer 2 1 109 100 3 2 168 169
W. Carolina 1 2 118 160 3 2 179 196
Samford 1 2 110 85 2 4 212 154
Furman 1 1 71 67 1 3 85 160
The Citadel 1 2 87 88 1 3 114 132
VMI 0 4 126 186 0 5 129 252

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Mercer 48, VMI 38

Furman 44, W. Carolina 38

Towson 44, The Citadel 27

Kennesaw St. 24, Samford 10

Wofford 45, Gardner-Webb 14

ETSU 17, Chattanooga 14

Saturday’s Games

Samford 66, W. Carolina 28

Wofford 21, Chattanooga 10

ETSU 45, Gardner-Webb 0

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
McNeese St. 4 0 112 75 5 1 132 119
Nicholls 3 1 115 64 4 2 158 129
Incarnate Word 3 0 127 75 3 2 173 195
Cent. Arkansas 2 1 130 94 3 2 183 145
Sam Houston St. 2 1 95 79 3 2 159 135
Southeastern Louisiana 2 2 113 126 2 4 144 191
Northwestern St. 1 2 76 100 2 3 117 166
Abilene Christian 1 3 114 105 2 4 182 184
Stephen F. Austin 1 3 62 123 1 4 68 186
Houston Baptist 0 3 82 155 1 4 158 225
Lamar 0 3 99 129 1 4 169 213

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Nicholls 50, Lamar 27

Sam Houston St. 34, Cent. Arkansas 31

SMU 63, Houston Baptist 27

Incarnate Word 44, Abilene Christian 34

McNeese St. 17, Stephen F. Austin 10

Southeastern Louisiana 24, Northwestern St. 17

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 54, Stephen F. Austin 21

Incarnate Word 52, Southeastern Louisiana 34

McNeese St. 24, Abilene Christian 21

Cent. Arkansas 66, Houston Baptist 35

Nicholls 28, Northwestern St. 10

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Prairie View 2 0 84 29 3 3 201 171
Grambling St. 1 1 50 22 2 3 136 112
Southern 1 1 32 47 2 3 89 174
Texas Southern 0 2 36 69 1 4 96 191
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 2 40 92 1 5 140 271
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 3 1 128 66 4 2 206 107
Alabama A&M 2 1 90 66 3 3 154 154
Jackson St. 1 1 46 48 2 2 71 119
Alabama St. 1 1 28 59 2 3 76 204
MVSU 0 1 20 56 0 4 54 203

___

Saturday, Sep. 29

Prairie View 22, Grambling St. 16

Alabama A&M 21, Jackson St. 16

Alcorn St. 20, Southern 3

FIU 55, Ark.-Pine Bluff 9

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. 28, Alcorn St. 25

Jackson St. 30, Ark.-Pine Bluff 27

Bethune-Cookman 41, MVSU 27

Alabama A&M 42, Texas Southern 21

Grambling St. 62, Oklahoma Panhandle St. 7

