NCAA Football

All Times EDT ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 3 0 139 47 6 0 253 87 NC State 2 0 63 44 5 0 165 84 Boston 1 1 64 62 4 2 239 162 Syracuse 1 2 90 78 4 2 258 151 Florida St. 1 3 65 106 3 3 138 151 Wake Forest 0 2 37 104 3 3 194 221 Louisville 0 3 58 121 2 4 123 196 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami 2 0 75 37 5 1 249 111 Virginia Tech 2 0 55 17 3 1 152 83 Pittsburgh 2 1 103 94 3 3 156 197 Virginia 1 1 48 38 3 2 151 102 Georgia Tech 1 2 106 104 3 3 248 170 North Carolina 1 1 48 82 1 3 84 147 Duke 0 1 14 31 4 1 164 92

Thursday, Sep. 27

Miami 47, North Carolina 10

Saturday, Sep. 29

Boston 45, Temple 35

Georgia Tech 63, Bowling Green 17

Clemson 27, Syracuse 23

NC State 35, Virginia 21

Wake Forest 56, Rice 24

UCF 45, Pittsburgh 14

Florida St. 28, Louisville 24

Virginia Tech 31, Duke 14

Friday’s Games

Georgia Tech 66, Louisville 31

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 44, Syracuse 37

NC State 28, Boston 23

Miami 28, Florida St. 27

Clemson 63, Wake Forest 3

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 2 0 86 28 6 0 230 82 UCF 2 0 104 37 5 0 243 87 Temple 2 0 80 23 3 3 196 137 South Florida 1 0 20 13 5 0 186 126 East Carolina 0 2 19 69 2 3 120 151 UConn 0 3 38 160 1 5 122 322 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston 1 0 41 26 4 1 250 148 Memphis 1 2 100 76 4 2 277 147 Navy 1 1 52 52 2 3 151 167 SMU 1 1 51 78 2 4 169 238 Tulane 1 1 61 61 2 4 150 181 Tulsa 0 2 43 72 1 4 122 156

Friday, Sep. 28

Tulane 40, Memphis 24

Saturday, Sep. 29

Boston 45, Temple 35

UCF 45, Pittsburgh 14

East Carolina 37, Old Dominion 35

Cincinnati 49, UConn 7

SMU 63, Houston Baptist 27

Thursday’s Games

Houston 41, Tulsa 26

Saturday’s Games

Temple 49, East Carolina 6

Cincinnati 37, Tulane 21

South Florida 58, UMass 42

Air Force 35, Navy 7

Memphis 55, UConn 14

UCF 48, SMU 20

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA West Virginia 3 0 115 62 5 0 207 93 Texas 3 0 98 75 5 1 192 144 Oklahoma 2 1 148 108 5 1 288 164 Baylor 2 1 96 107 4 2 215 194 Oklahoma St. 1 2 107 117 4 2 264 168 TCU 1 1 33 45 3 2 158 104 Texas Tech 1 1 75 59 3 2 242 155 Iowa St. 1 2 89 96 2 3 118 122 Kansas 0 3 57 112 2 4 166 159 Kansas St. 0 3 54 91 2 4 132 163

Saturday, Sep. 29

West Virginia 42, Texas Tech 34

Oklahoma St. 48, Kansas 28

Texas 19, Kansas St. 14

Oklahoma 66, Baylor 33

TCU 17, Iowa St. 14

Saturday’s Games

Texas 48, Oklahoma 45

West Virginia 38, Kansas 22

Baylor 37, Kansas St. 34

Iowa St. 48, Oklahoma St. 42

BIG TEN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 3 0 128 55 6 0 294 120 Michigan 3 0 118 48 5 1 229 95 Penn St. 1 1 89 51 4 1 248 105 Indiana 1 2 71 101 4 2 167 155 Maryland 1 1 63 55 3 2 156 133 Michigan St. 1 1 54 50 3 2 136 117 Rutgers 0 3 37 114 1 5 99 218 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern 2 1 77 66 2 3 118 126 Iowa 1 1 65 59 4 1 149 83 Wisconsin 1 0 28 17 3 1 128 58 Illinois 1 1 62 80 3 2 146 143 Purdue 1 1 69 59 2 3 155 132 Minnesota 0 2 44 90 3 2 139 117 Nebraska 0 2 38 98 0 4 85 155

Saturday, Sep. 29

Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 20

Indiana 24, Rutgers 17

Purdue 42, Nebraska 28

Michigan 20, Northwestern 17

Ohio St. 27, Penn St. 26

Saturday’s Games

Illinois 38, Rutgers 17

Northwestern 29, Michigan St. 19

Michigan 42, Maryland 21

Iowa 48, Minnesota 31

Ohio St. 49, Indiana 26

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Middle Tennessee 2 0 59 48 3 2 134 169 FIU 1 0 28 20 3 2 191 122 Marshall 1 1 44 51 3 2 131 132 FAU 1 1 76 58 3 3 208 232 Charlotte 1 1 35 53 2 3 109 157 W. Kentucky 0 1 17 20 1 4 93 125 Old Dominion 0 3 78 108 1 5 172 232 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 2 0 50 24 3 3 119 172 North Texas 1 1 54 53 5 1 249 116 Louisiana Tech 1 0 29 27 3 1 134 108 UAB 1 0 28 7 3 1 135 78 Southern Miss 1 0 40 22 2 2 128 74 Rice 0 2 25 60 1 5 136 232 UTEP 0 2 45 57 0 6 99 190

Saturday, Sep. 29

Wake Forest 56, Rice 24

East Carolina 37, Old Dominion 35

Auburn 24, Southern Miss 13

UTSA 30, UTEP 21

UAB 28, Charlotte 7

Middle Tennessee 25, FAU 24

Louisiana Tech 29, North Texas 27

Marshall 20, W. Kentucky 17

FIU 55, Ark.-Pine Bluff 9

Friday’s Games

Middle Tennessee 34, Marshall 24

Saturday’s Games

FAU 52, Old Dominion 33

UTSA 20, Rice 3

UAB at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

North Texas 27, UTEP 24

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 5 0 164 94 Army 0 0 0 0 3 2 143 110 BYU 0 0 0 0 3 3 127 148 Liberty 0 0 0 0 2 2 125 138 UMass 0 0 0 0 2 5 254 314 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 1 4 82 199

Saturday, Sep. 29

Army 42, Buffalo 13

Ohio 58, UMass 42

Liberty 52, New Mexico 43

Notre Dame 38, Stanford 17

Washington 35, BYU 7

Friday’s Games

Utah St. 45, BYU 20

Saturday’s Games

South Florida 58, UMass 42

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Liberty at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 2 0 69 52 5 1 208 146 Miami (Ohio) 2 1 118 80 2 4 149 162 Ohio 1 0 27 26 3 2 184 179 Akron 0 1 17 41 2 2 110 108 Bowling Green 0 2 59 90 1 5 156 291 Kent St. 0 2 50 79 1 5 155 225 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Illinois 3 0 74 55 3 3 106 142 W. Michigan 2 0 67 63 4 2 214 182 Toledo 1 0 52 36 3 2 232 181 Ball St. 1 1 68 48 2 4 156 144 E. Michigan 0 3 75 88 2 4 166 147 Cent. Michigan 0 2 40 58 1 5 104 160

Saturday, Sep. 29

Georgia Tech 63, Bowling Green 17

Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 20

Army 42, Buffalo 13

Ohio 58, UMass 42

Ball St. 52, Kent St. 24

W. Michigan 40, Miami (Ohio) 39

N. Illinois 26, E. Michigan 23

Fresno St. 49, Toledo 27

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo 34, Cent. Michigan 24

W. Michigan 27, E. Michigan 24

N. Illinois 24, Ball St. 16

Ohio 27, Kent St. 26

Toledo 52, Bowling Green 36

Miami (Ohio) 41, Akron 17

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE Mountain Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Utah St. 1 0 42 32 4 1 251 115 New Mexico 1 0 50 14 3 2 211 166 Boise St. 1 1 47 33 3 2 186 104 Wyoming 0 1 14 34 2 3 92 136 Air Force 0 2 57 70 2 3 157 110 Colorado St. 0 1 34 43 1 4 110 198 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Hawaii 2 0 87 75 5 1 252 194 San Diego St. 1 0 19 13 4 1 108 99 Nevada 1 0 28 25 3 2 191 183 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 180 75 UNLV 0 1 14 50 2 3 153 161 San Jose St. 0 1 41 44 0 4 101 154

Saturday, Sep. 29

Nevada 28, Air Force 25

Liberty 52, New Mexico 43

Boise St. 34, Wyoming 14

Hawaii 44, San Jose St. 41

Fresno St. 49, Toledo 27

Friday’s Games

Utah St. 45, BYU 20

Saturday’s Games

San Diego St. 19, Boise St. 13

Air Force 35, Navy 7

New Mexico 50, UNLV 14

Colorado St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wyoming at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE South Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colorado 2 0 66 37 5 0 189 92 Southern Cal 2 1 66 73 3 2 123 131 Arizona St. 1 2 93 79 3 3 179 127 Arizona 1 1 55 38 2 3 158 142 Utah 0 2 31 49 2 2 89 65 UCLA 0 2 40 69 0 5 92 182 North Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington 3 0 79 51 5 1 175 82 Stanford 2 0 55 34 4 1 133 92 Oregon 1 1 73 62 4 1 228 122 Washington St. 1 1 64 63 4 1 195 106 California 0 1 24 42 3 1 114 100 Oregon St. 0 2 38 87 1 4 152 226

Friday, Sep. 28

Colorado 38, UCLA 16

Saturday, Sep. 29

Washington St. 28, Utah 24

Notre Dame 38, Stanford 17

Washington 35, BYU 7

Arizona St. 52, Oregon St. 24

Southern Cal 24, Arizona 20

Oregon 42, California 24

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 28, Arizona St. 21

Washington 31, UCLA 24

Washington St. at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

California at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Utah at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 3 0 172 61 6 0 336 96 LSU 2 1 86 64 5 1 188 102 Texas A&M 2 1 67 76 4 2 200 121 Auburn 1 2 64 48 4 2 172 86 Mississippi St. 1 2 36 50 4 2 186 76 Mississippi 0 2 23 107 4 2 254 213 Arkansas 0 3 51 123 1 5 150 221 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 3 0 122 58 5 0 216 65 Florida 3 1 103 73 5 1 204 89 Kentucky 3 1 93 53 5 1 176 83 South Carolina 2 2 101 114 3 2 150 129 Vanderbilt 0 1 14 37 3 2 138 103 Missouri 0 2 64 80 3 2 195 144 Tennessee 0 2 33 85 2 3 130 128

Saturday, Sep. 29

Alabama 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 14

Texas A&M 24, Arkansas 17

Georgia 38, Tennessee 12

Auburn 24, Southern Miss 13

Vanderbilt 31, Tennessee St. 27

Florida 13, Mississippi St. 6

Kentucky 24, South Carolina 10

LSU 45, Mississippi 16

Saturday’s Games

Alabama 65, Arkansas 31

South Carolina 37, Missouri 35

Florida 27, LSU 19

Mississippi 70, Louisiana-Monroe 21

Texas A&M 20, Kentucky 14

Vanderbilt at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. 23, Auburn 9

SUN BELT CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Troy 3 0 117 68 5 1 220 150 Georgia Southern 2 0 76 34 4 1 154 91 Appalachian St. 1 0 52 7 3 1 207 68 Coastal Carolina 1 1 51 73 3 2 171 167 Georgia St. 1 1 66 51 2 4 134 205 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 1 1 70 57 2 3 143 186 South Alabama 1 2 61 131 1 5 135 268 Arkansas St. 0 1 21 28 3 2 132 146 Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 41 81 2 4 127 250 Texas St. 0 2 58 83 1 4 122 163

Saturday, Sep. 29

Alabama 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 14

Georgia St. 46, Louisiana-Monroe 14

Troy 45, Coastal Carolina 21

Appalachian St. 52, South Alabama 7

Georgia Southern 28, Arkansas St. 21

Thursday’s Games

Troy 37, Georgia St. 20

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Southern 48, South Alabama 13

Mississippi 70, Louisiana-Monroe 21

Louisiana-Lafayette 42, Texas St. 27

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Washington 4 0 190 77 5 1 272 149 Idaho St. 3 0 143 91 4 1 211 146 UC Davis 2 0 93 57 4 1 201 146 Montana 2 1 109 84 4 2 210 154 Weber St. 2 1 93 73 3 2 130 124 N. Arizona 2 2 127 134 3 3 165 184 Montana St. 1 1 60 57 3 2 147 149 North Dakota 1 1 59 38 3 2 121 113 Sacramento St. 1 1 62 66 2 2 131 101 Idaho 1 2 69 113 2 3 138 202 Portland St. 1 2 52 83 2 4 148 231 Cal Poly 0 3 62 142 1 4 109 206 S. Utah 0 2 40 86 0 5 126 230 N. Colorado 0 4 102 160 0 6 144 220

Saturday, Sep. 29

North Dakota 38, N. Colorado 13

E. Washington 34, Montana St. 17

Idaho St. 56, N. Arizona 42

Idaho 20, Portland St. 7

Montana 48, Cal Poly 28

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis 49, N. Colorado 36

E. Washington 55, S. Utah 17

Portland St. 22, Montana 20

N. Arizona 28, Weber St. 24

Idaho St. 62, Idaho 28

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 1 0 56 0 5 1 281 70 Campbell 0 0 0 0 5 1 204 102 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 3 2 160 197 Presbyterian 0 1 0 56 2 2 51 90 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 1 3 79 121 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 5 89 252

Thursday, Sep. 27

Presbyterian 10, Lindsey Wilson 0

Saturday, Sep. 29

Monmouth (NJ) 54, Wagner 47

Charleston Southern 48, Hampton 14

Kennesaw St. 24, Samford 10

Campbell 30, North Alabama 7

Wofford 45, Gardner-Webb 14

Saturday’s Games

Campbell 49, Wagner 3

Kennesaw St. 56, Presbyterian 0

ETSU 45, Gardner-Webb 0

Savannah St. 23, Charleston Southern 3

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Elon 2 0 57 33 4 1 147 96 Rhode Island 2 0 66 45 4 1 186 117 Towson 2 0 97 63 4 1 197 151 James Madison 2 1 138 37 4 2 241 68 Stony Brook 2 1 93 89 4 2 171 154 Maine 2 0 48 17 3 2 98 97 Delaware 1 1 62 49 3 2 136 97 William & Mary 1 1 25 73 2 3 56 165 Villanova 0 3 72 87 3 3 171 120 Albany (NY) 0 2 48 70 2 3 120 158 Richmond 0 3 48 142 2 4 148 218 New Hampshire 0 2 16 65 1 4 61 120

Friday, Sep. 28

Rhode Island 23, Harvard 16

Saturday, Sep. 29

Yale 35, Maine 14

Elon 30, New Hampshire 9

James Madison 63, Richmond 10

Towson 44, The Citadel 27

Colgate 23, William & Mary 0

Stony Brook 29, Villanova 27

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire 28, Holy Cross 0

Rhode Island 48, Brown 0

Elon 27, James Madison 24

Delaware 43, Richmond 28

William & Mary 25, Albany (NY) 22

Maine 13, Villanova 10

Towson 52, Stony Brook 28

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Alabama 0 0 0 0 3 3 129 177 Hampton 0 0 0 0 2 3 121 166

Saturday, Sep. 29

Charleston Southern 48, Hampton 14

Campbell 30, North Alabama 7

Saturday’s Games

Hampton 41, Lane 8

West Florida 24, North Alabama 19

IVY LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 2 0 78 32 4 0 153 46 Princeton 1 0 45 10 4 0 212 33 Cornell 1 1 52 54 2 2 105 105 Harvard 1 1 55 45 2 2 107 82 Yale 1 1 48 65 2 2 111 110 Columbia 0 1 10 45 3 1 108 108 Penn 0 1 14 37 3 1 109 91 Brown 0 1 17 31 1 3 67 130

Friday, Sep. 28

Princeton 45, Columbia 10

Rhode Island 23, Harvard 16

Saturday, Sep. 29

Yale 35, Maine 14

Brown 35, Georgetown 7

Dartmouth 37, Penn 14

Cornell 43, Sacred Heart 24

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth 41, Yale 18

Saturday’s Games

Princeton 66, Lehigh 7

Rhode Island 48, Brown 0

Columbia 34, Marist 24

Cornell 28, Harvard 24

Penn 31, Sacred Heart 27

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida A&M 3 0 103 27 4 2 167 111 NC A&T 2 1 78 38 5 1 171 84 Norfolk St. 2 1 71 52 3 2 105 82 Bethune-Cookman 1 1 70 61 3 3 221 187 NC Central 1 1 54 90 2 3 142 199 Howard 1 1 76 75 1 3 122 167 Morgan St. 1 1 34 34 1 4 78 141 SC State 1 2 44 66 1 4 50 141 Savannah St. 0 2 33 66 1 4 56 198 Delaware St. 0 2 34 88 0 5 58 249

Thursday, Sep. 27

NC A&T 31, SC State 16

Saturday, Sep. 29

Norfolk St. 54, Delaware St. 28

Florida A&M 55, NC Central 14

Bethune-Cookman 35, Savannah St. 20

Saturday’s Games

SC State 21, Morgan St. 18

NC Central 40, Howard 35

Bethune-Cookman 41, MVSU 27

Florida A&M 17, Norfolk St. 0

Savannah St. 23, Charleston Southern 3

NC A&T 34, Delaware St. 6

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 2 0 77 48 5 0 202 68 South Dakota 2 0 66 52 3 2 143 134 Illinois St. 1 1 54 40 4 1 183 69 South Dakota St. 1 1 71 72 3 1 206 92 Missouri St. 1 1 52 56 3 2 161 146 N. Iowa 1 1 64 56 2 3 145 120 W. Illinois 1 1 61 71 2 3 129 158 Youngstown St. 1 1 55 59 2 3 135 141 Indiana St. 0 2 51 87 2 3 162 159 S. Illinois 0 2 38 48 1 4 172 182

Thursday, Sep. 27

N. Iowa 33, Indiana St. 0

Saturday, Sep. 29

Missouri St. 24, Illinois St. 21

N. Dakota St. 21, South Dakota St. 17

W. Illinois 45, Youngstown St. 38

South Dakota 31, S. Illinois 24

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 56, N. Iowa 31

South Dakota 35, Missouri St. 28

Illinois St. 33, W. Illinois 16

Youngstown St. 17, S. Illinois 14

South Dakota St. 54, Indiana St. 51

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 2 0 70 66 4 1 169 174 Sacred Heart 1 0 41 14 3 2 157 108 CCSU 1 0 56 35 3 3 189 162 Duquesne 0 1 20 21 3 3 155 173 St. Francis (PA) 0 0 0 0 2 3 178 108 Wagner 0 1 14 41 1 5 138 276 Robert Morris 0 2 81 105 1 4 138 246

Saturday, Sep. 29

Monmouth (NJ) 54, Wagner 47

Cornell 43, Sacred Heart 24

St. Francis (PA) 59, West Virginia Wesleyan 3

Lafayette 31, CCSU 24

Saturday’s Games

Bryant 21, Duquesne 20

CCSU 56, Robert Morris 35

Campbell 49, Wagner 3

Penn 31, Sacred Heart 27

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 3 0 152 59 4 1 240 79 Murray St. 2 0 93 79 2 3 126 202 SE Missouri 1 1 84 61 3 2 193 174 Tennessee St. 1 0 41 40 2 1 102 74 E. Kentucky 1 1 30 70 2 3 130 167 UT Martin 1 1 75 52 1 4 150 198 E. Illinois 1 2 133 127 1 5 204 285 Austin Peay 0 2 39 85 2 3 141 170 Tennessee Tech 0 3 96 170 0 6 128 326

Saturday, Sep. 29

Jacksonville St. 48, Austin Peay 32

Vanderbilt 31, Tennessee St. 27

Murray St. 45, UT Martin 38

E. Illinois 52, Tennessee Tech 38

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 56, E. Kentucky 7

Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri 70, Tennessee Tech 38

Murray St. 48, E. Illinois 41

PATRIOT LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colgate 3 0 96 20 5 0 129 23 Georgetown 1 0 23 11 2 4 92 137 Bucknell 1 1 22 43 1 5 67 170 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 1 4 68 197 Lafayette 0 1 0 45 1 4 57 165 Holy Cross 0 2 33 43 1 5 92 195 Fordham 0 1 11 23 0 5 47 161

Saturday, Sep. 29

Brown 35, Georgetown 7

Bucknell 19, Holy Cross 16

Colgate 23, William & Mary 0

Lafayette 31, CCSU 24

Saturday’s Games

Colgate 27, Bucknell 3

New Hampshire 28, Holy Cross 0

Princeton 66, Lehigh 7

Georgetown 23, Fordham 11

PIONEER LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Davidson 2 1 105 114 5 1 279 216 Drake 2 0 77 15 3 1 145 75 San Diego 2 0 100 44 3 2 173 143 Dayton 2 1 112 69 3 3 208 168 Stetson 1 1 29 63 3 1 140 104 Butler 1 1 30 57 3 2 91 145 Marist 1 1 42 36 1 4 107 146 Jacksonville 0 2 46 85 1 3 112 144 Morehead St. 0 2 55 75 1 4 166 221 Valparaiso 0 2 55 93 0 5 103 192

Saturday, Sep. 29

Drake 41, Jacksonville 9

Butler 24, Morehead St. 21

Marist 28, Dayton 17

Davidson 40, Valparaiso 35

San Diego 49, Stetson 10

Saturday’s Games

San Diego 51, Morehead St. 34

Dayton 53, Valparaiso 20

Davidson 44, Jacksonville 37

Columbia 34, Marist 24

Drake 36, Butler 6

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA ETSU 3 0 73 65 5 1 149 131 Wofford 3 0 108 45 4 1 167 76 Chattanooga 2 2 80 86 4 2 148 120 Mercer 2 1 109 100 3 2 168 169 W. Carolina 1 2 118 160 3 2 179 196 Samford 1 2 110 85 2 4 212 154 Furman 1 1 71 67 1 3 85 160 The Citadel 1 2 87 88 1 3 114 132 VMI 0 4 126 186 0 5 129 252

Saturday, Sep. 29

Mercer 48, VMI 38

Furman 44, W. Carolina 38

Towson 44, The Citadel 27

Kennesaw St. 24, Samford 10

Wofford 45, Gardner-Webb 14

ETSU 17, Chattanooga 14

Saturday’s Games

Samford 66, W. Carolina 28

Wofford 21, Chattanooga 10

ETSU 45, Gardner-Webb 0

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA McNeese St. 4 0 112 75 5 1 132 119 Nicholls 3 1 115 64 4 2 158 129 Incarnate Word 3 0 127 75 3 2 173 195 Cent. Arkansas 2 1 130 94 3 2 183 145 Sam Houston St. 2 1 95 79 3 2 159 135 Southeastern Louisiana 2 2 113 126 2 4 144 191 Northwestern St. 1 2 76 100 2 3 117 166 Abilene Christian 1 3 114 105 2 4 182 184 Stephen F. Austin 1 3 62 123 1 4 68 186 Houston Baptist 0 3 82 155 1 4 158 225 Lamar 0 3 99 129 1 4 169 213

Saturday, Sep. 29

Nicholls 50, Lamar 27

Sam Houston St. 34, Cent. Arkansas 31

SMU 63, Houston Baptist 27

Incarnate Word 44, Abilene Christian 34

McNeese St. 17, Stephen F. Austin 10

Southeastern Louisiana 24, Northwestern St. 17

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 54, Stephen F. Austin 21

Incarnate Word 52, Southeastern Louisiana 34

McNeese St. 24, Abilene Christian 21

Cent. Arkansas 66, Houston Baptist 35

Nicholls 28, Northwestern St. 10

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 2 0 84 29 3 3 201 171 Grambling St. 1 1 50 22 2 3 136 112 Southern 1 1 32 47 2 3 89 174 Texas Southern 0 2 36 69 1 4 96 191 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 2 40 92 1 5 140 271 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 3 1 128 66 4 2 206 107 Alabama A&M 2 1 90 66 3 3 154 154 Jackson St. 1 1 46 48 2 2 71 119 Alabama St. 1 1 28 59 2 3 76 204 MVSU 0 1 20 56 0 4 54 203

Saturday, Sep. 29

Prairie View 22, Grambling St. 16

Alabama A&M 21, Jackson St. 16

Alcorn St. 20, Southern 3

FIU 55, Ark.-Pine Bluff 9

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. 28, Alcorn St. 25

Jackson St. 30, Ark.-Pine Bluff 27

Bethune-Cookman 41, MVSU 27

Alabama A&M 42, Texas Southern 21

Grambling St. 62, Oklahoma Panhandle St. 7

