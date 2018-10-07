NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|86
|28
|6
|0
|230
|82
|UCF
|2
|0
|104
|37
|5
|0
|243
|87
|South Florida
|1
|0
|20
|13
|5
|0
|186
|126
|Temple
|1
|0
|49
|6
|2
|3
|165
|120
|East Carolina
|0
|2
|19
|69
|2
|3
|120
|151
|UConn
|0
|3
|38
|160
|1
|5
|122
|322
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|0
|41
|26
|4
|1
|250
|148
|Navy
|1
|1
|52
|52
|2
|3
|151
|167
|SMU
|1
|1
|51
|78
|2
|4
|169
|238
|Tulane
|1
|1
|61
|61
|2
|4
|150
|181
|Memphis
|1
|2
|100
|76
|4
|2
|277
|147
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|26
|41
|1
|3
|105
|125
___
Houston 41, Tulsa 26
Cincinnati 37, Tulane 21
Temple 49, East Carolina 6
South Florida 58, UMass 42
Air Force 35, Navy 7
UCF 48, SMU 20
Memphis 55, UConn 14
South Florida at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
UCF at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
Temple at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|3
|0
|139
|47
|6
|0
|253
|87
|NC State
|2
|0
|63
|44
|5
|0
|165
|84
|Boston College
|1
|1
|64
|62
|4
|2
|239
|162
|Syracuse
|1
|2
|90
|78
|4
|2
|258
|151
|Florida St.
|1
|3
|65
|106
|3
|3
|138
|151
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|37
|104
|3
|3
|194
|221
|Louisville
|0
|3
|58
|121
|2
|4
|123
|196
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|2
|0
|75
|37
|5
|1
|249
|111
|Virginia Tech
|2
|0
|55
|17
|3
|2
|175
|128
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|103
|94
|3
|3
|156
|197
|Virginia
|1
|1
|48
|38
|3
|2
|151
|102
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|48
|82
|1
|3
|84
|147
|Georgia Tech
|1
|2
|106
|104
|3
|3
|248
|170
|Duke
|0
|1
|14
|31
|4
|1
|164
|92
___
Georgia Tech 66, Louisville 31
Pittsburgh 44, Syracuse 37, OT
NC State 28, Boston College 23
Miami 28, Florida St. 27
Clemson 63, Wake Forest 3
Notre Dame 45, Virginia Tech 23
Duke at Georgia Tech, 12:20 p.m.
Louisville at Boston College, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Miami at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|West Virginia
|3
|0
|115
|62
|5
|0
|207
|93
|Texas
|3
|0
|98
|75
|5
|1
|192
|144
|Oklahoma
|2
|1
|148
|108
|5
|1
|288
|164
|Baylor
|2
|1
|96
|107
|4
|2
|215
|194
|TCU
|1
|1
|33
|45
|3
|2
|158
|104
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|75
|59
|3
|2
|242
|155
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|2
|107
|117
|4
|2
|264
|168
|Iowa St.
|1
|2
|89
|96
|2
|3
|118
|122
|Kansas St.
|0
|3
|54
|91
|2
|4
|132
|163
|Kansas
|0
|3
|57
|112
|2
|4
|166
|159
___
Texas 48, Oklahoma 45
West Virginia 38, Kansas 22
Baylor 37, Kansas St. 34
Iowa St. 48, Oklahoma St. 42
Texas Tech at TCU, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., Noon
Baylor at Texas, 3:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
