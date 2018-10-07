Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
NCAA Football

October 7, 2018 3:08 am
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 2 0 86 28 6 0 230 82
UCF 2 0 104 37 5 0 243 87
South Florida 1 0 20 13 5 0 186 126
Temple 1 0 49 6 2 3 165 120
East Carolina 0 2 19 69 2 3 120 151
UConn 0 3 38 160 1 5 122 322
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Houston 1 0 41 26 4 1 250 148
Navy 1 1 52 52 2 3 151 167
SMU 1 1 51 78 2 4 169 238
Tulane 1 1 61 61 2 4 150 181
Memphis 1 2 100 76 4 2 277 147
Tulsa 0 1 26 41 1 3 105 125

___

Thursday’s Games

Houston 41, Tulsa 26

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 37, Tulane 21

Temple 49, East Carolina 6

South Florida 58, UMass 42

Air Force 35, Navy 7

UCF 48, SMU 20

Memphis 55, UConn 14

Friday’s Games

South Florida at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 13

UCF at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 3 0 139 47 6 0 253 87
NC State 2 0 63 44 5 0 165 84
Boston College 1 1 64 62 4 2 239 162
Syracuse 1 2 90 78 4 2 258 151
Florida St. 1 3 65 106 3 3 138 151
Wake Forest 0 2 37 104 3 3 194 221
Louisville 0 3 58 121 2 4 123 196
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami 2 0 75 37 5 1 249 111
Virginia Tech 2 0 55 17 3 2 175 128
Pittsburgh 2 1 103 94 3 3 156 197
Virginia 1 1 48 38 3 2 151 102
North Carolina 1 1 48 82 1 3 84 147
Georgia Tech 1 2 106 104 3 3 248 170
Duke 0 1 14 31 4 1 164 92

___

Friday’s Games

Georgia Tech 66, Louisville 31

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 44, Syracuse 37, OT

NC State 28, Boston College 23

Miami 28, Florida St. 27

Clemson 63, Wake Forest 3

Notre Dame 45, Virginia Tech 23

Saturday, Oct. 13

Duke at Georgia Tech, 12:20 p.m.

Louisville at Boston College, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Miami at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
West Virginia 3 0 115 62 5 0 207 93
Texas 3 0 98 75 5 1 192 144
Oklahoma 2 1 148 108 5 1 288 164
Baylor 2 1 96 107 4 2 215 194
TCU 1 1 33 45 3 2 158 104
Texas Tech 1 1 75 59 3 2 242 155
Oklahoma St. 1 2 107 117 4 2 264 168
Iowa St. 1 2 89 96 2 3 118 122
Kansas St. 0 3 54 91 2 4 132 163
Kansas 0 3 57 112 2 4 166 159

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas 48, Oklahoma 45

West Virginia 38, Kansas 22

Baylor 37, Kansas St. 34

Iowa St. 48, Oklahoma St. 42

Thursday’s Games

Texas Tech at TCU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., Noon

Baylor at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

