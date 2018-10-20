Listen Live Sports

NCAA Football

October 20, 2018 10:05 pm
 
All Times EDT
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 4 0 180 54 7 0 294 94
NC State 2 1 70 85 5 1 172 125
Boston 2 1 102 82 5 2 277 182
Syracuse 2 2 130 115 5 2 298 188
Florida St. 2 3 103 123 4 3 176 168
Wake Forest 0 3 54 142 3 4 211 259
Louisville 0 4 78 159 2 5 143 234
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Virginia 3 1 92 65 5 2 195 129
Virginia Tech 3 0 77 36 4 2 197 147
Miami 2 1 88 53 5 2 262 127
Pittsburgh 2 1 103 94 3 4 170 216
Duke 1 2 56 73 5 2 206 134
Georgia Tech 1 3 120 132 3 4 262 198
North Carolina 1 3 104 144 1 5 140 209

___

Saturday, Oct. 13

Duke 28, Georgia Tech 14

Boston 38, Louisville 20

Notre Dame 19, Pittsburgh 14

Virginia Tech 22, North Carolina 19

Virginia 16, Miami 13

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse 40, North Carolina 37

Virginia 28, Duke 14

Clemson 41, NC State 7

Florida St. 38, Wake Forest 17

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Temple 4 0 128 57 5 3 244 171
UCF 3 0 135 67 6 0 274 117
South Florida 2 0 45 37 6 0 211 150
Cincinnati 2 1 103 52 6 1 247 106
East Carolina 0 3 39 111 2 4 140 193
UConn 0 3 38 160 1 5 122 322
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Houston 3 0 132 82 6 1 341 204
SMU 2 1 78 101 3 4 196 261
Memphis 1 3 130 107 4 4 340 243
Tulane 1 2 84 88 2 5 173 208
Navy 1 3 105 125 2 5 204 240
Tulsa 0 3 67 97 1 6 146 204

___

Friday, Oct. 12

South Florida 25, Tulsa 24

Saturday, Oct. 13

Temple 24, Navy 17

UCF 31, Memphis 30

Houston 42, East Carolina 20

Saturday’s Games

Temple 24, Cincinnati 17

Arkansas 23, Tulsa 0

SMU 27, Tulane 23

Houston 49, Navy 36

Missouri 65, Memphis 33

UConn at South Florida, 7 p.m.

UCF at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas 4 0 121 92 6 1 215 161
Oklahoma 3 1 200 135 6 1 340 191
West Virginia 3 1 129 92 5 1 221 123
Texas Tech 3 1 140 89 5 2 307 185
Baylor 2 2 113 130 4 3 232 217
Iowa St. 2 2 119 110 3 3 148 136
Oklahoma St. 1 3 119 148 4 3 276 199
Kansas St. 1 3 85 103 3 4 163 175
TCU 1 3 74 114 3 4 199 173
Kansas 0 4 73 160 2 5 182 207

___

Thursday, Oct. 11

Texas Tech 17, TCU 14

Saturday, Oct. 13

Kansas St. 31, Oklahoma St. 12

Texas 23, Baylor 17

Iowa St. 30, West Virginia 14

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 52, TCU 27

Texas Tech 48, Kansas 16

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 5 0 177 68 7 1 288 115
Ohio St. 4 0 158 69 7 0 324 134
Penn St. 2 2 139 100 5 2 298 154
Maryland 2 2 97 85 4 3 190 163
Michigan St. 2 2 82 88 4 3 164 155
Indiana 1 4 115 176 4 4 211 230
Rutgers 0 5 59 166 1 7 121 270
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Northwestern 4 1 129 112 4 3 170 172
Iowa 3 1 130 75 6 1 214 99
Wisconsin 3 1 131 99 5 2 231 140
Purdue 2 1 115 66 3 3 201 139
Illinois 1 3 89 175 3 4 173 238
Nebraska 1 4 146 201 1 6 193 258
Minnesota 0 4 86 173 3 4 181 200

___

Saturday, Oct. 13

Maryland 34, Rutgers 7

Ohio St. 30, Minnesota 14

Northwestern 34, Nebraska 31

Iowa 42, Indiana 16

Michigan St. 21, Penn St. 17

Purdue 46, Illinois 7

Michigan 38, Wisconsin 13

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 21, Michigan St. 7

Iowa 23, Maryland 0

Wisconsin 49, Illinois 20

Northwestern 18, Rutgers 15

Penn St. 33, Indiana 28

Nebraska 53, Minnesota 28

Ohio St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marshall 3 1 117 78 5 2 204 159
Middle Tennessee 3 1 101 85 4 3 176 206
FIU 2 0 52 41 4 2 215 143
Charlotte 2 2 88 88 3 4 162 192
FAU 1 2 83 89 3 4 215 263
W. Kentucky 0 2 31 60 1 5 107 165
Old Dominion 0 4 98 150 1 6 192 274
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UAB 3 0 98 14 5 1 205 85
Louisiana Tech 3 1 98 82 5 2 203 163
North Texas 2 1 84 60 6 1 279 123
UTSA 2 1 53 55 3 4 122 203
Southern Miss 1 1 47 52 2 3 135 104
Rice 0 3 25 102 1 6 136 274
UTEP 0 3 69 88 0 7 123 221

___

Saturday, Oct. 13

UAB 42, Rice 0

North Texas 30, Southern Miss 7

Marshall 42, Old Dominion 20

Charlotte 40, W. Kentucky 14

Louisiana Tech 31, UTSA 3

FIU 24, Middle Tennessee 21

Saturday’s Games

Marshall 31, FAU 7

Middle Tennessee 21, Charlotte 13

Louisiana Tech 31, UTEP 24

UTSA at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.

North Texas at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Rice at FIU, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 7 0 228 131
Army 0 0 0 0 5 2 226 143
BYU 0 0 0 0 4 3 176 171
Liberty 0 0 0 0 4 3 236 244
UMass 0 0 0 0 2 6 267 338
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 2 6 200 354

___

Saturday, Oct. 13

Liberty 22, Troy 16

Notre Dame 19, Pittsburgh 14

Army 52, San Jose St. 3

Louisiana-Lafayette 66, New Mexico St. 38

BYU 49, Hawaii 23

Saturday’s Games

Army 31, Miami (Ohio) 30

Liberty 48, Idaho St. 41

Coastal Carolina 24, UMass 13

Georgia Southern 48, New Mexico St. 31

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 4 0 124 75 7 1 263 169
Miami (Ohio) 3 1 149 86 3 5 210 199
Ohio 2 1 97 64 4 3 254 217
Akron 1 2 47 88 3 3 140 155
Bowling Green 0 4 108 181 1 7 205 382
Kent St. 0 4 79 134 1 7 184 280
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
W. Michigan 4 0 144 108 6 2 291 227
N. Illinois 4 0 98 76 4 3 130 163
E. Michigan 2 3 145 134 4 4 236 193
Ball St. 2 2 112 113 3 5 200 209
Toledo 1 2 95 95 3 4 275 240
Cent. Michigan 0 4 73 117 1 7 137 219

___

Saturday, Oct. 13

E. Michigan 28, Toledo 26

Buffalo 24, Akron 6

Miami (Ohio) 31, Kent St. 6

Ball St. 24, Cent. Michigan 23

W. Michigan 42, Bowling Green 35

N. Illinois 24, Ohio 21

Saturday’s Games

Army 31, Miami (Ohio) 30

Buffalo 31, Toledo 17

Ohio 49, Bowling Green 14

W. Michigan 35, Cent. Michigan 10

E. Michigan 42, Ball St. 20

Akron 24, Kent St. 23

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
Mountain Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Utah St. 3 0 125 76 6 1 334 159
Boise St. 3 1 134 88 5 2 273 159
Colorado St. 2 2 124 147 3 5 200 302
New Mexico 1 1 68 34 3 3 229 186
Air Force 1 3 115 126 3 4 215 166
Wyoming 0 4 46 102 2 6 124 204
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Hawaii 3 0 104 88 6 2 292 256
Fresno St. 2 0 48 6 5 1 228 81
San Diego St. 2 0 40 30 5 1 129 116
Nevada 1 2 58 77 3 4 221 235
UNLV 0 3 77 150 2 5 216 261
San Jose St. 0 2 71 86 0 6 134 248

___

Friday, Oct. 12

San Diego St. 21, Air Force 17

Saturday, Oct. 13

Army 52, San Jose St. 3

Colorado St. 20, New Mexico 18

Utah St. 59, UNLV 28

BYU 49, Hawaii 23

Boise St. 31, Nevada 27

Fresno St. 27, Wyoming 3

Friday’s Games

Boise St. 56, Colorado St. 28

Air Force 41, UNLV 35

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. 24, Wyoming 16

Fresno St. at New Mexico, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Nevada at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
South Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 3 1 97 93 4 2 154 151
Colorado 2 2 99 95 5 2 222 150
Utah 2 2 113 80 4 2 171 96
Arizona 2 2 89 97 3 4 192 201
Arizona St. 1 3 106 99 3 4 192 147
UCLA 1 2 77 76 1 5 129 189
North Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 4 1 133 94 6 2 229 125
Stanford 3 1 96 87 5 2 174 145
Oregon 2 1 103 89 5 1 258 149
Washington St. 2 1 120 100 5 1 251 143
California 1 3 97 110 4 3 187 168
Oregon St. 0 4 82 192 1 6 196 331

___

Friday, Oct. 12

Utah 42, Arizona 10

Saturday, Oct. 13

Oregon 30, Washington 27

UCLA 37, California 7

Southern Cal 31, Colorado 20

Thursday’s Games

Stanford 20, Arizona St. 13

Saturday’s Games

Washington 27, Colorado 13

California 49, Oregon St. 7

Oregon at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Utah, 8 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 5 0 269 92 8 0 433 127
LSU 3 1 122 80 6 1 224 118
Texas A&M 3 1 93 99 5 2 226 144
Auburn 2 3 119 94 5 3 227 132
Mississippi 1 3 76 171 5 3 307 277
Mississippi St. 1 2 36 50 4 2 186 76
Arkansas 0 4 84 160 2 6 206 258
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida 4 1 140 100 6 1 241 116
Georgia 4 1 179 107 6 1 273 114
Kentucky 3 1 93 53 5 1 176 83
South Carolina 2 3 124 140 3 3 173 155
Tennessee 1 3 84 167 3 4 181 210
Missouri 0 3 74 119 4 3 270 216
Vanderbilt 0 3 54 115 3 4 178 181

___

Saturday, Oct. 13

Florida 37, Vanderbilt 27

Tennessee 30, Auburn 24

LSU 36, Georgia 16

Texas A&M 26, South Carolina 23

Alabama 39, Missouri 10

Mississippi 37, Arkansas 33

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 31, Mississippi 16

Arkansas 23, Tulsa 0

Alabama 58, Tennessee 21

Missouri 65, Memphis 33

Mississippi St. at LSU, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia Southern 3 0 91 47 6 1 217 135
Appalachian St. 3 0 114 33 5 1 269 94
Troy 3 0 117 68 5 2 236 172
Coastal Carolina 1 2 71 118 4 3 215 225
Georgia St. 1 2 101 102 2 5 169 256
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Arkansas St. 1 2 81 98 4 3 192 216
Louisiana-Lafayette 1 2 87 84 3 4 226 251
Louisiana-Monroe 1 2 86 101 3 4 172 270
South Alabama 1 2 61 131 2 5 180 275
Texas St. 0 3 71 98 1 5 135 178

___

Tuesday, Oct. 9

Appalachian St. 35, Arkansas St. 9

Thursday, Oct. 11

Georgia Southern 15, Texas St. 13

Saturday, Oct. 13

Liberty 22, Troy 16

Louisiana-Lafayette 66, New Mexico St. 38

South Alabama 45, Alabama St. 7

Louisiana-Monroe 45, Coastal Carolina 20

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas St. 51, Georgia St. 35

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. 27, Louisiana-Lafayette 17

Coastal Carolina 24, UMass 13

Georgia Southern 48, New Mexico St. 31

Texas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UC Davis 3 0 137 94 5 1 245 183
E. Washington 3 1 165 65 5 2 278 163
Weber St. 3 1 117 86 5 2 178 154
Idaho St. 3 1 180 135 4 3 289 238
Montana 2 2 123 125 4 3 224 195
Montana St. 2 2 108 114 4 3 195 206
N. Arizona 2 2 115 145 3 4 179 226
Portland St. 2 2 87 97 3 4 183 245
Idaho 2 3 123 149 3 4 192 238
Cal Poly 1 2 86 145 2 4 150 233
S. Utah 1 3 100 144 1 6 186 288
N. Colorado 1 4 133 181 1 7 200 269
Sacramento St. 0 3 88 130 2 4 185 190

___

Saturday, Oct. 13

North Dakota 41, Montana 14

Montana St. 24, Idaho 23

Portland St. 35, N. Colorado 14

Weber St. 14, E. Washington 6

UC Davis 44, Idaho St. 37

S. Utah 48, Sacramento St. 27

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado 42, N. Arizona 14

Liberty 48, Idaho St. 41

Idaho 31, S. Utah 12

Weber St. 34, Montana St. 24

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 7:05 p.m.

North Dakota at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 2 0 112 17 6 1 337 87
Monmouth (NJ) 1 0 38 21 5 2 234 237
Charleston Southern 1 0 41 7 3 3 178 134
Campbell 0 1 21 38 5 2 225 140
Presbyterian 0 2 7 97 2 4 81 155
Gardner-Webb 0 1 17 56 1 6 106 308

___

Saturday, Oct. 13

Hampton 24, Presbyterian 23

Monmouth (NJ) 36, Bucknell 19

Kennesaw St. 56, Gardner-Webb 17

Charleston Southern 58, Virginia Lynchburg 6

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 38, Campbell 21

Charleston Southern 41, Presbyterian 7

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Towson 4 0 182 104 6 1 282 192
Stony Brook 4 1 180 110 6 2 258 175
Delaware 3 1 128 79 5 2 202 127
Elon 3 1 111 89 5 2 201 152
James Madison 3 1 175 37 5 2 278 68
Maine 3 1 106 80 4 3 156 160
Rhode Island 2 2 116 135 4 3 236 207
William & Mary 2 2 65 122 3 4 96 214
Richmond 1 4 103 204 3 5 203 280
Villanova 0 4 72 124 3 4 171 157
Albany (NY) 0 4 100 153 2 5 172 241
New Hampshire 0 4 37 138 1 6 82 193

___

Saturday, Oct. 13

Maine 38, Rhode Island 36

James Madison 37, Villanova 0

Delaware 28, Elon 16

Stony Brook 35, New Hampshire 7

Towson 29, William & Mary 13

Richmond 27, Albany (NY) 24

Saturday’s Games

Elon 38, Richmond 28

William & Mary 27, Maine 20

Delaware 38, New Hampshire 14

Towson 56, Albany (NY) 28

Stony Brook 52, Rhode Island 14

INDEPENDENTS
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Dakota 2 1 100 52 4 2 162 127
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 5 3 187 201
Hampton 0 0 0 0 3 3 145 189

___

Saturday, Oct. 13

Hampton 24, Presbyterian 23

North Dakota 41, Montana 14

North Alabama 34, Mississippi 17

Saturday’s Games

North Alabama 24, Jackson St. 7

North Dakota at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dartmouth 3 0 106 44 6 0 223 58
Princeton 3 0 122 41 6 0 289 64
Yale 2 1 71 75 4 2 169 148
Cornell 2 1 86 70 3 3 139 152
Penn 1 2 37 70 4 2 132 124
Harvard 1 2 76 74 3 3 161 142
Columbia 0 3 32 86 3 3 130 149
Brown 0 3 43 113 1 5 93 212

___

Friday, Oct. 12

Harvard 33, Holy Cross 31

Saturday, Oct. 13

Colgate 31, Cornell 0

Penn 13, Columbia 10

Yale 35, Mercer 28

Princeton 48, Brown 10

Dartmouth 42, Sacred Heart 0

Friday’s Games

Yale 23, Penn 10

Saturday’s Games

Princeton 29, Harvard 21

Cornell 34, Brown 16

Dartmouth 28, Columbia 12

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida A&M 4 0 125 48 5 2 189 132
NC A&T 3 2 134 70 6 2 227 116
Bethune-Cookman 2 2 108 122 4 4 259 248
NC Central 2 1 90 96 3 3 178 205
Norfolk St. 2 2 77 88 3 3 111 118
Howard 2 1 131 88 2 3 177 180
Morgan St. 2 1 52 45 2 4 96 152
SC State 2 3 100 113 2 5 106 188
Savannah St. 0 3 44 84 1 5 67 216
Delaware St. 0 4 66 173 0 7 90 334

___

Saturday, Oct. 13

Florida A&M 22, NC A&T 21

Howard 55, Delaware St. 13

Bethune-Cookman 28, SC State 26

Morgan St. 18, Savannah St. 11

Saturday’s Games

SC State 30, Delaware St. 19

NC Central 36, Norfolk St. 6

NC A&T 35, Bethune-Cookman 10

Howard at Morgan St., 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 4 0 139 69 7 0 264 89
N. Iowa 3 1 130 93 4 3 211 157
Illinois St. 2 2 119 71 5 2 248 100
South Dakota St. 2 2 116 103 4 2 251 123
Missouri St. 2 2 95 113 4 3 204 203
South Dakota 2 2 111 123 3 4 188 205
W. Illinois 2 2 99 119 3 4 167 206
Youngstown St. 2 2 91 112 3 4 171 194
Indiana St. 1 3 101 137 3 4 212 209
S. Illinois 0 4 62 123 1 6 196 257

___

Saturday, Oct. 13

Missouri St. 29, Indiana St. 26

Illinois St. 51, S. Illinois 3

South Dakota St. 36, Youngstown St. 7

N. Iowa 42, South Dakota 28

N. Dakota St. 34, W. Illinois 7

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. 24, S. Illinois 21

W. Illinois 31, Missouri St. 14

N. Dakota St. 28, Illinois St. 14

N. Iowa 24, South Dakota St. 9

Youngstown St. 29, South Dakota 17

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bryant 2 1 84 114 5 2 225 263
Duquesne 2 1 95 65 5 3 230 217
Sacred Heart 2 0 69 39 4 3 185 175
CCSU 2 1 129 77 4 4 262 204
Wagner 1 1 37 63 2 5 161 298
St. Francis (PA) 0 2 42 50 2 5 220 158
Robert Morris 0 3 105 153 2 5 211 339

___

Saturday, Oct. 13

Wagner 23, St. Francis (PA) 22

CCSU 48, Bryant 14

Dartmouth 42, Sacred Heart 0

Duquesne 48, Robert Morris 24

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne 27, St. Francis (PA) 20

Robert Morris 49, Cent. State (OH) 45

Bryant 42, Fordham 41

Sacred Heart 28, CCSU 25

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 4 1 215 118 5 2 303 138
Murray St. 4 0 172 106 4 3 205 229
SE Missouri 3 1 152 102 5 2 261 215
Tennessee St. 2 2 137 148 3 3 198 182
E. Kentucky 2 2 71 138 3 4 171 235
E. Illinois 2 3 179 197 2 6 250 355
Austin Peay 1 3 115 150 3 4 217 235
UT Martin 1 3 130 111 1 6 205 257
Tennessee Tech 0 4 110 211 0 7 142 367

___

Saturday, Oct. 13

SE Missouri 31, Austin Peay 27

Murray St. 45, Tennessee St. 21

E. Kentucky 35, UT Martin 34

Jacksonville St. 49, E. Illinois 22

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri 37, Jacksonville St. 14

Murray St. 34, E. Kentucky 6

E. Illinois 24, UT Martin 21

Tennessee St. 41, Tennessee Tech 14

PATRIOT LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colgate 3 0 96 20 6 0 160 23
Georgetown 3 0 58 33 4 4 127 159
Lafayette 1 2 35 85 2 5 92 205
Fordham 1 1 54 37 1 6 131 217
Bucknell 1 2 49 72 1 7 113 235
Holy Cross 0 2 33 43 1 6 123 228
Lehigh 0 2 30 65 1 6 98 262

___

Friday, Oct. 12

Harvard 33, Holy Cross 31

Saturday, Oct. 13

Colgate 31, Cornell 0

Fordham 43, Lehigh 14

Monmouth (NJ) 36, Bucknell 19

Georgetown 13, Lafayette 6

Saturday’s Games

Lafayette 29, Bucknell 27

Bryant 42, Fordham 41

Georgetown 22, Lehigh 16

PIONEER LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego 4 0 178 91 5 2 251 190
Stetson 3 1 90 119 5 1 201 160
Drake 3 1 126 55 4 2 194 115
Marist 3 1 110 94 3 4 175 204
Davidson 2 3 174 197 5 3 348 299
Morehead St. 2 2 121 127 3 4 232 273
Dayton 2 3 163 133 3 5 259 232
Butler 1 3 60 134 3 4 121 222
Valparaiso 1 3 114 141 1 6 162 240
Jacksonville 0 4 98 143 1 5 164 202

___

Saturday, Oct. 13

Marist 20, Jacksonville 17

Morehead St. 35, Davidson 28

Stetson 23, Drake 21

Valparaiso 35, Butler 17

San Diego 36, Dayton 34

Saturday’s Games

San Diego 42, Butler 13

Marist 48, Davidson 41

Drake 28, Dayton 17

Morehead St. 31, Valparaiso 24

Stetson 38, Jacksonville 35

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
ETSU 4 1 116 118 6 2 192 184
Wofford 4 1 152 96 5 2 211 127
Chattanooga 3 2 106 92 5 2 174 126
Mercer 3 1 168 146 4 3 255 250
Samford 3 2 221 132 4 4 323 201
Furman 2 2 130 119 2 4 144 212
The Citadel 2 3 144 146 2 4 171 190
W. Carolina 1 4 170 245 3 4 231 281
VMI 0 6 180 293 0 7 183 359

___

Saturday, Oct. 13

Furman 34, Wofford 14

Yale 35, Mercer 28

ETSU 26, The Citadel 23

Samford 73, VMI 22

Chattanooga 26, W. Carolina 6

Saturday’s Games

Wofford 30, ETSU 17

The Citadel 34, VMI 32

Samford 38, Furman 25

Mercer 59, W. Carolina 46

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
McNeese St. 4 0 112 75 5 1 132 119
Cent. Arkansas 3 1 157 111 4 2 210 162
Nicholls 3 2 127 92 4 3 170 157
Sam Houston St. 3 2 160 148 4 3 224 204
Incarnate Word 3 1 148 102 3 3 194 222
Southeastern Louisiana 3 2 175 178 3 4 206 243
Abilene Christian 2 3 142 117 3 4 210 196
Lamar 2 3 167 173 3 4 237 257
Northwestern St. 1 3 104 142 2 4 145 208
Stephen F. Austin 1 4 79 150 1 5 85 213
Houston Baptist 0 4 134 217 1 5 210 287

___

Saturday, Oct. 13

Cent. Arkansas 27, Stephen F. Austin 17

Abilene Christian 28, Nicholls 12

Lamar 27, Incarnate Word 21

Southeastern Louisiana 62, Houston Baptist 52

Sam Houston St. 42, Northwestern St. 28

Saturday’s Games

Lamar 41, Sam Houston St. 23

Northwestern St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Southeastern Louisiana, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern 3 1 91 54 4 3 148 181
Prairie View 2 1 84 67 3 4 201 209
Grambling St. 2 2 110 76 3 4 196 166
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 3 87 140 1 6 187 319
Texas Southern 0 4 64 124 1 6 124 246
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 5 1 196 118 6 2 274 159
Jackson St. 2 1 69 55 3 3 101 150
Alabama A&M 2 2 116 101 3 4 180 189
Alabama St. 1 1 28 59 2 4 83 249
MVSU 1 2 75 126 1 5 109 273

___

Saturday, Oct. 13

Alcorn St. 35, Alabama A&M 26

Jackson St. 23, MVSU 7

South Alabama 45, Alabama St. 7

Southern 38, Prairie View 0

Grambling St. 34, Texas Southern 21

Saturday’s Games

Southern 21, Texas Southern 7

MVSU 48, Ark.-Pine Bluff 47

North Alabama 24, Jackson St. 7

Alcorn St. 33, Grambling St. 26

