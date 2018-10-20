NCAA Football

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|All Times EDT
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|4
|0
|180
|54
|7
|0
|294
|94
|NC State
|2
|1
|70
|85
|5
|1
|172
|125
|Boston
|2
|1
|102
|82
|5
|2
|277
|182
|Syracuse
|2
|2
|130
|115
|5
|2
|298
|188
|Florida St.
|2
|3
|103
|123
|4
|3
|176
|168
|Wake Forest
|0
|3
|54
|142
|3
|4
|211
|259
|Louisville
|0
|4
|78
|159
|2
|5
|143
|234
|Coastal Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia
|3
|1
|92
|65
|5
|2
|195
|129
|Virginia Tech
|3
|0
|77
|36
|4
|2
|197
|147
|Miami
|2
|1
|88
|53
|5
|2
|262
|127
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|103
|94
|3
|4
|170
|216
|Duke
|1
|2
|56
|73
|5
|2
|206
|134
|Georgia Tech
|1
|3
|120
|132
|3
|4
|262
|198
|North Carolina
|1
|3
|104
|144
|1
|5
|140
|209
___
|Saturday, Oct. 13
Duke 28, Georgia Tech 14
Boston 38, Louisville 20
Notre Dame 19, Pittsburgh 14
Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.
Virginia Tech 22, North Carolina 19
Virginia 16, Miami 13
|Saturday’s Games
Syracuse 40, North Carolina 37
Virginia 28, Duke 14
Clemson 41, NC State 7
Florida St. 38, Wake Forest 17
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Temple
|4
|0
|128
|57
|5
|3
|244
|171
|UCF
|3
|0
|135
|67
|6
|0
|274
|117
|South Florida
|2
|0
|45
|37
|6
|0
|211
|150
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|103
|52
|6
|1
|247
|106
|East Carolina
|0
|3
|39
|111
|2
|4
|140
|193
|UConn
|0
|3
|38
|160
|1
|5
|122
|322
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|3
|0
|132
|82
|6
|1
|341
|204
|SMU
|2
|1
|78
|101
|3
|4
|196
|261
|Memphis
|1
|3
|130
|107
|4
|4
|340
|243
|Tulane
|1
|2
|84
|88
|2
|5
|173
|208
|Navy
|1
|3
|105
|125
|2
|5
|204
|240
|Tulsa
|0
|3
|67
|97
|1
|6
|146
|204
___
|Friday, Oct. 12
South Florida 25, Tulsa 24
|Saturday, Oct. 13
Temple 24, Navy 17
UCF 31, Memphis 30
Houston 42, East Carolina 20
|Saturday’s Games
Temple 24, Cincinnati 17
Arkansas 23, Tulsa 0
SMU 27, Tulane 23
Houston 49, Navy 36
Missouri 65, Memphis 33
UConn at South Florida, 7 p.m.
UCF at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas
|4
|0
|121
|92
|6
|1
|215
|161
|Oklahoma
|3
|1
|200
|135
|6
|1
|340
|191
|West Virginia
|3
|1
|129
|92
|5
|1
|221
|123
|Texas Tech
|3
|1
|140
|89
|5
|2
|307
|185
|Baylor
|2
|2
|113
|130
|4
|3
|232
|217
|Iowa St.
|2
|2
|119
|110
|3
|3
|148
|136
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|3
|119
|148
|4
|3
|276
|199
|Kansas St.
|1
|3
|85
|103
|3
|4
|163
|175
|TCU
|1
|3
|74
|114
|3
|4
|199
|173
|Kansas
|0
|4
|73
|160
|2
|5
|182
|207
___
|Thursday, Oct. 11
Texas Tech 17, TCU 14
|Saturday, Oct. 13
Kansas St. 31, Oklahoma St. 12
Texas 23, Baylor 17
Iowa St. 30, West Virginia 14
|Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma 52, TCU 27
Texas Tech 48, Kansas 16
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|5
|0
|177
|68
|7
|1
|288
|115
|Ohio St.
|4
|0
|158
|69
|7
|0
|324
|134
|Penn St.
|2
|2
|139
|100
|5
|2
|298
|154
|Maryland
|2
|2
|97
|85
|4
|3
|190
|163
|Michigan St.
|2
|2
|82
|88
|4
|3
|164
|155
|Indiana
|1
|4
|115
|176
|4
|4
|211
|230
|Rutgers
|0
|5
|59
|166
|1
|7
|121
|270
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|4
|1
|129
|112
|4
|3
|170
|172
|Iowa
|3
|1
|130
|75
|6
|1
|214
|99
|Wisconsin
|3
|1
|131
|99
|5
|2
|231
|140
|Purdue
|2
|1
|115
|66
|3
|3
|201
|139
|Illinois
|1
|3
|89
|175
|3
|4
|173
|238
|Nebraska
|1
|4
|146
|201
|1
|6
|193
|258
|Minnesota
|0
|4
|86
|173
|3
|4
|181
|200
___
|Saturday, Oct. 13
Maryland 34, Rutgers 7
Ohio St. 30, Minnesota 14
Northwestern 34, Nebraska 31
Iowa 42, Indiana 16
Michigan St. 21, Penn St. 17
Purdue 46, Illinois 7
Michigan 38, Wisconsin 13
|Saturday’s Games
Michigan 21, Michigan St. 7
Iowa 23, Maryland 0
Wisconsin 49, Illinois 20
Northwestern 18, Rutgers 15
Penn St. 33, Indiana 28
Nebraska 53, Minnesota 28
Ohio St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
|CONFERENCE USA
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|3
|1
|117
|78
|5
|2
|204
|159
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|1
|101
|85
|4
|3
|176
|206
|FIU
|2
|0
|52
|41
|4
|2
|215
|143
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|88
|88
|3
|4
|162
|192
|FAU
|1
|2
|83
|89
|3
|4
|215
|263
|W. Kentucky
|0
|2
|31
|60
|1
|5
|107
|165
|Old Dominion
|0
|4
|98
|150
|1
|6
|192
|274
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UAB
|3
|0
|98
|14
|5
|1
|205
|85
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|1
|98
|82
|5
|2
|203
|163
|North Texas
|2
|1
|84
|60
|6
|1
|279
|123
|UTSA
|2
|1
|53
|55
|3
|4
|122
|203
|Southern Miss
|1
|1
|47
|52
|2
|3
|135
|104
|Rice
|0
|3
|25
|102
|1
|6
|136
|274
|UTEP
|0
|3
|69
|88
|0
|7
|123
|221
___
|Saturday, Oct. 13
UAB 42, Rice 0
North Texas 30, Southern Miss 7
Marshall 42, Old Dominion 20
Charlotte 40, W. Kentucky 14
Louisiana Tech 31, UTSA 3
FIU 24, Middle Tennessee 21
|Saturday’s Games
Marshall 31, FAU 7
Middle Tennessee 21, Charlotte 13
Louisiana Tech 31, UTEP 24
UTSA at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.
North Texas at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Rice at FIU, 7:30 p.m.
|INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|228
|131
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|226
|143
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|176
|171
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|236
|244
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|267
|338
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|200
|354
___
|Saturday, Oct. 13
Liberty 22, Troy 16
Notre Dame 19, Pittsburgh 14
Army 52, San Jose St. 3
Louisiana-Lafayette 66, New Mexico St. 38
BYU 49, Hawaii 23
|Saturday’s Games
Army 31, Miami (Ohio) 30
Liberty 48, Idaho St. 41
Coastal Carolina 24, UMass 13
Georgia Southern 48, New Mexico St. 31
|MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|0
|124
|75
|7
|1
|263
|169
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|1
|149
|86
|3
|5
|210
|199
|Ohio
|2
|1
|97
|64
|4
|3
|254
|217
|Akron
|1
|2
|47
|88
|3
|3
|140
|155
|Bowling Green
|0
|4
|108
|181
|1
|7
|205
|382
|Kent St.
|0
|4
|79
|134
|1
|7
|184
|280
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|4
|0
|144
|108
|6
|2
|291
|227
|N. Illinois
|4
|0
|98
|76
|4
|3
|130
|163
|E. Michigan
|2
|3
|145
|134
|4
|4
|236
|193
|Ball St.
|2
|2
|112
|113
|3
|5
|200
|209
|Toledo
|1
|2
|95
|95
|3
|4
|275
|240
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|4
|73
|117
|1
|7
|137
|219
___
|Saturday, Oct. 13
E. Michigan 28, Toledo 26
Buffalo 24, Akron 6
Miami (Ohio) 31, Kent St. 6
Ball St. 24, Cent. Michigan 23
W. Michigan 42, Bowling Green 35
N. Illinois 24, Ohio 21
|Saturday’s Games
Army 31, Miami (Ohio) 30
Buffalo 31, Toledo 17
Ohio 49, Bowling Green 14
W. Michigan 35, Cent. Michigan 10
E. Michigan 42, Ball St. 20
Akron 24, Kent St. 23
|MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Mountain Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah St.
|3
|0
|125
|76
|6
|1
|334
|159
|Boise St.
|3
|1
|134
|88
|5
|2
|273
|159
|Colorado St.
|2
|2
|124
|147
|3
|5
|200
|302
|New Mexico
|1
|1
|68
|34
|3
|3
|229
|186
|Air Force
|1
|3
|115
|126
|3
|4
|215
|166
|Wyoming
|0
|4
|46
|102
|2
|6
|124
|204
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Hawaii
|3
|0
|104
|88
|6
|2
|292
|256
|Fresno St.
|2
|0
|48
|6
|5
|1
|228
|81
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|40
|30
|5
|1
|129
|116
|Nevada
|1
|2
|58
|77
|3
|4
|221
|235
|UNLV
|0
|3
|77
|150
|2
|5
|216
|261
|San Jose St.
|0
|2
|71
|86
|0
|6
|134
|248
___
|Friday, Oct. 12
San Diego St. 21, Air Force 17
|Saturday, Oct. 13
Army 52, San Jose St. 3
Colorado St. 20, New Mexico 18
Utah St. 59, UNLV 28
BYU 49, Hawaii 23
Boise St. 31, Nevada 27
Fresno St. 27, Wyoming 3
|Friday’s Games
Boise St. 56, Colorado St. 28
Air Force 41, UNLV 35
|Saturday’s Games
Utah St. 24, Wyoming 16
Fresno St. at New Mexico, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Nevada at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
|PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|South Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|3
|1
|97
|93
|4
|2
|154
|151
|Colorado
|2
|2
|99
|95
|5
|2
|222
|150
|Utah
|2
|2
|113
|80
|4
|2
|171
|96
|Arizona
|2
|2
|89
|97
|3
|4
|192
|201
|Arizona St.
|1
|3
|106
|99
|3
|4
|192
|147
|UCLA
|1
|2
|77
|76
|1
|5
|129
|189
|North Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|4
|1
|133
|94
|6
|2
|229
|125
|Stanford
|3
|1
|96
|87
|5
|2
|174
|145
|Oregon
|2
|1
|103
|89
|5
|1
|258
|149
|Washington St.
|2
|1
|120
|100
|5
|1
|251
|143
|California
|1
|3
|97
|110
|4
|3
|187
|168
|Oregon St.
|0
|4
|82
|192
|1
|6
|196
|331
___
|Friday, Oct. 12
Utah 42, Arizona 10
|Saturday, Oct. 13
Oregon 30, Washington 27
UCLA 37, California 7
Southern Cal 31, Colorado 20
|Thursday’s Games
Stanford 20, Arizona St. 13
|Saturday’s Games
Washington 27, Colorado 13
California 49, Oregon St. 7
Oregon at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Utah, 8 p.m.
Arizona at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
|SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|5
|0
|269
|92
|8
|0
|433
|127
|LSU
|3
|1
|122
|80
|6
|1
|224
|118
|Texas A&M
|3
|1
|93
|99
|5
|2
|226
|144
|Auburn
|2
|3
|119
|94
|5
|3
|227
|132
|Mississippi
|1
|3
|76
|171
|5
|3
|307
|277
|Mississippi St.
|1
|2
|36
|50
|4
|2
|186
|76
|Arkansas
|0
|4
|84
|160
|2
|6
|206
|258
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|4
|1
|140
|100
|6
|1
|241
|116
|Georgia
|4
|1
|179
|107
|6
|1
|273
|114
|Kentucky
|3
|1
|93
|53
|5
|1
|176
|83
|South Carolina
|2
|3
|124
|140
|3
|3
|173
|155
|Tennessee
|1
|3
|84
|167
|3
|4
|181
|210
|Missouri
|0
|3
|74
|119
|4
|3
|270
|216
|Vanderbilt
|0
|3
|54
|115
|3
|4
|178
|181
___
|Saturday, Oct. 13
Florida 37, Vanderbilt 27
Tennessee 30, Auburn 24
LSU 36, Georgia 16
Texas A&M 26, South Carolina 23
Alabama 39, Missouri 10
Mississippi 37, Arkansas 33
|Saturday’s Games
Auburn 31, Mississippi 16
Arkansas 23, Tulsa 0
Alabama 58, Tennessee 21
Missouri 65, Memphis 33
Mississippi St. at LSU, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
|SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Southern
|3
|0
|91
|47
|6
|1
|217
|135
|Appalachian St.
|3
|0
|114
|33
|5
|1
|269
|94
|Troy
|3
|0
|117
|68
|5
|2
|236
|172
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|2
|71
|118
|4
|3
|215
|225
|Georgia St.
|1
|2
|101
|102
|2
|5
|169
|256
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas St.
|1
|2
|81
|98
|4
|3
|192
|216
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|2
|87
|84
|3
|4
|226
|251
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|2
|86
|101
|3
|4
|172
|270
|South Alabama
|1
|2
|61
|131
|2
|5
|180
|275
|Texas St.
|0
|3
|71
|98
|1
|5
|135
|178
___
|Tuesday, Oct. 9
Appalachian St. 35, Arkansas St. 9
|Thursday, Oct. 11
Georgia Southern 15, Texas St. 13
|Saturday, Oct. 13
Liberty 22, Troy 16
Louisiana-Lafayette 66, New Mexico St. 38
South Alabama 45, Alabama St. 7
Louisiana-Monroe 45, Coastal Carolina 20
|Thursday’s Games
Arkansas St. 51, Georgia St. 35
|Saturday’s Games
Appalachian St. 27, Louisiana-Lafayette 17
Coastal Carolina 24, UMass 13
Georgia Southern 48, New Mexico St. 31
Texas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UC Davis
|3
|0
|137
|94
|5
|1
|245
|183
|E. Washington
|3
|1
|165
|65
|5
|2
|278
|163
|Weber St.
|3
|1
|117
|86
|5
|2
|178
|154
|Idaho St.
|3
|1
|180
|135
|4
|3
|289
|238
|Montana
|2
|2
|123
|125
|4
|3
|224
|195
|Montana St.
|2
|2
|108
|114
|4
|3
|195
|206
|N. Arizona
|2
|2
|115
|145
|3
|4
|179
|226
|Portland St.
|2
|2
|87
|97
|3
|4
|183
|245
|Idaho
|2
|3
|123
|149
|3
|4
|192
|238
|Cal Poly
|1
|2
|86
|145
|2
|4
|150
|233
|S. Utah
|1
|3
|100
|144
|1
|6
|186
|288
|N. Colorado
|1
|4
|133
|181
|1
|7
|200
|269
|Sacramento St.
|0
|3
|88
|130
|2
|4
|185
|190
___
|Saturday, Oct. 13
North Dakota 41, Montana 14
Montana St. 24, Idaho 23
Portland St. 35, N. Colorado 14
Weber St. 14, E. Washington 6
UC Davis 44, Idaho St. 37
S. Utah 48, Sacramento St. 27
|Saturday’s Games
N. Colorado 42, N. Arizona 14
Liberty 48, Idaho St. 41
Idaho 31, S. Utah 12
Weber St. 34, Montana St. 24
UC Davis at Cal Poly, 7:05 p.m.
North Dakota at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|0
|112
|17
|6
|1
|337
|87
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|0
|38
|21
|5
|2
|234
|237
|Charleston Southern
|1
|0
|41
|7
|3
|3
|178
|134
|Campbell
|0
|1
|21
|38
|5
|2
|225
|140
|Presbyterian
|0
|2
|7
|97
|2
|4
|81
|155
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|1
|17
|56
|1
|6
|106
|308
___
|Saturday, Oct. 13
Hampton 24, Presbyterian 23
Monmouth (NJ) 36, Bucknell 19
Kennesaw St. 56, Gardner-Webb 17
Charleston Southern 58, Virginia Lynchburg 6
|Saturday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) 38, Campbell 21
Charleston Southern 41, Presbyterian 7
|COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Towson
|4
|0
|182
|104
|6
|1
|282
|192
|Stony Brook
|4
|1
|180
|110
|6
|2
|258
|175
|Delaware
|3
|1
|128
|79
|5
|2
|202
|127
|Elon
|3
|1
|111
|89
|5
|2
|201
|152
|James Madison
|3
|1
|175
|37
|5
|2
|278
|68
|Maine
|3
|1
|106
|80
|4
|3
|156
|160
|Rhode Island
|2
|2
|116
|135
|4
|3
|236
|207
|William & Mary
|2
|2
|65
|122
|3
|4
|96
|214
|Richmond
|1
|4
|103
|204
|3
|5
|203
|280
|Villanova
|0
|4
|72
|124
|3
|4
|171
|157
|Albany (NY)
|0
|4
|100
|153
|2
|5
|172
|241
|New Hampshire
|0
|4
|37
|138
|1
|6
|82
|193
___
|Saturday, Oct. 13
Maine 38, Rhode Island 36
James Madison 37, Villanova 0
Delaware 28, Elon 16
Stony Brook 35, New Hampshire 7
Towson 29, William & Mary 13
Richmond 27, Albany (NY) 24
|Saturday’s Games
Elon 38, Richmond 28
William & Mary 27, Maine 20
Delaware 38, New Hampshire 14
Towson 56, Albany (NY) 28
Stony Brook 52, Rhode Island 14
|INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Dakota
|2
|1
|100
|52
|4
|2
|162
|127
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3
|187
|201
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|145
|189
___
|Saturday, Oct. 13
Hampton 24, Presbyterian 23
North Dakota 41, Montana 14
North Alabama 34, Mississippi 17
|Saturday’s Games
North Alabama 24, Jackson St. 7
North Dakota at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
|IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|3
|0
|106
|44
|6
|0
|223
|58
|Princeton
|3
|0
|122
|41
|6
|0
|289
|64
|Yale
|2
|1
|71
|75
|4
|2
|169
|148
|Cornell
|2
|1
|86
|70
|3
|3
|139
|152
|Penn
|1
|2
|37
|70
|4
|2
|132
|124
|Harvard
|1
|2
|76
|74
|3
|3
|161
|142
|Columbia
|0
|3
|32
|86
|3
|3
|130
|149
|Brown
|0
|3
|43
|113
|1
|5
|93
|212
___
|Friday, Oct. 12
Harvard 33, Holy Cross 31
|Saturday, Oct. 13
Colgate 31, Cornell 0
Penn 13, Columbia 10
Yale 35, Mercer 28
Princeton 48, Brown 10
Dartmouth 42, Sacred Heart 0
|Friday’s Games
Yale 23, Penn 10
|Saturday’s Games
Princeton 29, Harvard 21
Cornell 34, Brown 16
Dartmouth 28, Columbia 12
|MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|4
|0
|125
|48
|5
|2
|189
|132
|NC A&T
|3
|2
|134
|70
|6
|2
|227
|116
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|2
|108
|122
|4
|4
|259
|248
|NC Central
|2
|1
|90
|96
|3
|3
|178
|205
|Norfolk St.
|2
|2
|77
|88
|3
|3
|111
|118
|Howard
|2
|1
|131
|88
|2
|3
|177
|180
|Morgan St.
|2
|1
|52
|45
|2
|4
|96
|152
|SC State
|2
|3
|100
|113
|2
|5
|106
|188
|Savannah St.
|0
|3
|44
|84
|1
|5
|67
|216
|Delaware St.
|0
|4
|66
|173
|0
|7
|90
|334
___
|Saturday, Oct. 13
Florida A&M 22, NC A&T 21
Howard 55, Delaware St. 13
Bethune-Cookman 28, SC State 26
Morgan St. 18, Savannah St. 11
|Saturday’s Games
SC State 30, Delaware St. 19
NC Central 36, Norfolk St. 6
NC A&T 35, Bethune-Cookman 10
Howard at Morgan St., 7 p.m.
|MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|139
|69
|7
|0
|264
|89
|N. Iowa
|3
|1
|130
|93
|4
|3
|211
|157
|Illinois St.
|2
|2
|119
|71
|5
|2
|248
|100
|South Dakota St.
|2
|2
|116
|103
|4
|2
|251
|123
|Missouri St.
|2
|2
|95
|113
|4
|3
|204
|203
|South Dakota
|2
|2
|111
|123
|3
|4
|188
|205
|W. Illinois
|2
|2
|99
|119
|3
|4
|167
|206
|Youngstown St.
|2
|2
|91
|112
|3
|4
|171
|194
|Indiana St.
|1
|3
|101
|137
|3
|4
|212
|209
|S. Illinois
|0
|4
|62
|123
|1
|6
|196
|257
___
|Saturday, Oct. 13
Missouri St. 29, Indiana St. 26
Illinois St. 51, S. Illinois 3
South Dakota St. 36, Youngstown St. 7
N. Iowa 42, South Dakota 28
N. Dakota St. 34, W. Illinois 7
|Saturday’s Games
Indiana St. 24, S. Illinois 21
W. Illinois 31, Missouri St. 14
N. Dakota St. 28, Illinois St. 14
N. Iowa 24, South Dakota St. 9
Youngstown St. 29, South Dakota 17
|NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|2
|1
|84
|114
|5
|2
|225
|263
|Duquesne
|2
|1
|95
|65
|5
|3
|230
|217
|Sacred Heart
|2
|0
|69
|39
|4
|3
|185
|175
|CCSU
|2
|1
|129
|77
|4
|4
|262
|204
|Wagner
|1
|1
|37
|63
|2
|5
|161
|298
|St. Francis (PA)
|0
|2
|42
|50
|2
|5
|220
|158
|Robert Morris
|0
|3
|105
|153
|2
|5
|211
|339
___
|Saturday, Oct. 13
Wagner 23, St. Francis (PA) 22
CCSU 48, Bryant 14
Dartmouth 42, Sacred Heart 0
Duquesne 48, Robert Morris 24
|Saturday’s Games
Duquesne 27, St. Francis (PA) 20
Robert Morris 49, Cent. State (OH) 45
Bryant 42, Fordham 41
Sacred Heart 28, CCSU 25
|OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|1
|215
|118
|5
|2
|303
|138
|Murray St.
|4
|0
|172
|106
|4
|3
|205
|229
|SE Missouri
|3
|1
|152
|102
|5
|2
|261
|215
|Tennessee St.
|2
|2
|137
|148
|3
|3
|198
|182
|E. Kentucky
|2
|2
|71
|138
|3
|4
|171
|235
|E. Illinois
|2
|3
|179
|197
|2
|6
|250
|355
|Austin Peay
|1
|3
|115
|150
|3
|4
|217
|235
|UT Martin
|1
|3
|130
|111
|1
|6
|205
|257
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|4
|110
|211
|0
|7
|142
|367
___
|Saturday, Oct. 13
SE Missouri 31, Austin Peay 27
Murray St. 45, Tennessee St. 21
E. Kentucky 35, UT Martin 34
Jacksonville St. 49, E. Illinois 22
|Saturday’s Games
SE Missouri 37, Jacksonville St. 14
Murray St. 34, E. Kentucky 6
E. Illinois 24, UT Martin 21
Tennessee St. 41, Tennessee Tech 14
|PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colgate
|3
|0
|96
|20
|6
|0
|160
|23
|Georgetown
|3
|0
|58
|33
|4
|4
|127
|159
|Lafayette
|1
|2
|35
|85
|2
|5
|92
|205
|Fordham
|1
|1
|54
|37
|1
|6
|131
|217
|Bucknell
|1
|2
|49
|72
|1
|7
|113
|235
|Holy Cross
|0
|2
|33
|43
|1
|6
|123
|228
|Lehigh
|0
|2
|30
|65
|1
|6
|98
|262
___
|Friday, Oct. 12
Harvard 33, Holy Cross 31
|Saturday, Oct. 13
Colgate 31, Cornell 0
Fordham 43, Lehigh 14
Monmouth (NJ) 36, Bucknell 19
Georgetown 13, Lafayette 6
|Saturday’s Games
Lafayette 29, Bucknell 27
Bryant 42, Fordham 41
Georgetown 22, Lehigh 16
|PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego
|4
|0
|178
|91
|5
|2
|251
|190
|Stetson
|3
|1
|90
|119
|5
|1
|201
|160
|Drake
|3
|1
|126
|55
|4
|2
|194
|115
|Marist
|3
|1
|110
|94
|3
|4
|175
|204
|Davidson
|2
|3
|174
|197
|5
|3
|348
|299
|Morehead St.
|2
|2
|121
|127
|3
|4
|232
|273
|Dayton
|2
|3
|163
|133
|3
|5
|259
|232
|Butler
|1
|3
|60
|134
|3
|4
|121
|222
|Valparaiso
|1
|3
|114
|141
|1
|6
|162
|240
|Jacksonville
|0
|4
|98
|143
|1
|5
|164
|202
___
|Saturday, Oct. 13
Marist 20, Jacksonville 17
Morehead St. 35, Davidson 28
Stetson 23, Drake 21
Valparaiso 35, Butler 17
San Diego 36, Dayton 34
|Saturday’s Games
San Diego 42, Butler 13
Marist 48, Davidson 41
Drake 28, Dayton 17
Morehead St. 31, Valparaiso 24
Stetson 38, Jacksonville 35
|SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|4
|1
|116
|118
|6
|2
|192
|184
|Wofford
|4
|1
|152
|96
|5
|2
|211
|127
|Chattanooga
|3
|2
|106
|92
|5
|2
|174
|126
|Mercer
|3
|1
|168
|146
|4
|3
|255
|250
|Samford
|3
|2
|221
|132
|4
|4
|323
|201
|Furman
|2
|2
|130
|119
|2
|4
|144
|212
|The Citadel
|2
|3
|144
|146
|2
|4
|171
|190
|W. Carolina
|1
|4
|170
|245
|3
|4
|231
|281
|VMI
|0
|6
|180
|293
|0
|7
|183
|359
___
|Saturday, Oct. 13
Furman 34, Wofford 14
Yale 35, Mercer 28
ETSU 26, The Citadel 23
Samford 73, VMI 22
Chattanooga 26, W. Carolina 6
|Saturday’s Games
Wofford 30, ETSU 17
The Citadel 34, VMI 32
Samford 38, Furman 25
Mercer 59, W. Carolina 46
|SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|McNeese St.
|4
|0
|112
|75
|5
|1
|132
|119
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|1
|157
|111
|4
|2
|210
|162
|Nicholls
|3
|2
|127
|92
|4
|3
|170
|157
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|2
|160
|148
|4
|3
|224
|204
|Incarnate Word
|3
|1
|148
|102
|3
|3
|194
|222
|Southeastern Louisiana
|3
|2
|175
|178
|3
|4
|206
|243
|Abilene Christian
|2
|3
|142
|117
|3
|4
|210
|196
|Lamar
|2
|3
|167
|173
|3
|4
|237
|257
|Northwestern St.
|1
|3
|104
|142
|2
|4
|145
|208
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|4
|79
|150
|1
|5
|85
|213
|Houston Baptist
|0
|4
|134
|217
|1
|5
|210
|287
___
|Saturday, Oct. 13
Cent. Arkansas 27, Stephen F. Austin 17
Abilene Christian 28, Nicholls 12
Lamar 27, Incarnate Word 21
Southeastern Louisiana 62, Houston Baptist 52
Sam Houston St. 42, Northwestern St. 28
|Saturday’s Games
Lamar 41, Sam Houston St. 23
Northwestern St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Southeastern Louisiana, 8 p.m.
|SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern
|3
|1
|91
|54
|4
|3
|148
|181
|Prairie View
|2
|1
|84
|67
|3
|4
|201
|209
|Grambling St.
|2
|2
|110
|76
|3
|4
|196
|166
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|3
|87
|140
|1
|6
|187
|319
|Texas Southern
|0
|4
|64
|124
|1
|6
|124
|246
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|5
|1
|196
|118
|6
|2
|274
|159
|Jackson St.
|2
|1
|69
|55
|3
|3
|101
|150
|Alabama A&M
|2
|2
|116
|101
|3
|4
|180
|189
|Alabama St.
|1
|1
|28
|59
|2
|4
|83
|249
|MVSU
|1
|2
|75
|126
|1
|5
|109
|273
___
|Saturday, Oct. 13
Alcorn St. 35, Alabama A&M 26
Jackson St. 23, MVSU 7
South Alabama 45, Alabama St. 7
Southern 38, Prairie View 0
Grambling St. 34, Texas Southern 21
|Saturday’s Games
Southern 21, Texas Southern 7
MVSU 48, Ark.-Pine Bluff 47
North Alabama 24, Jackson St. 7
Alcorn St. 33, Grambling St. 26
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.