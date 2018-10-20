NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Temple
|4
|0
|128
|57
|5
|3
|244
|171
|UCF
|3
|0
|135
|67
|6
|0
|274
|117
|South Florida
|2
|0
|45
|37
|6
|0
|211
|150
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|103
|52
|6
|1
|247
|106
|East Carolina
|0
|3
|39
|111
|2
|4
|140
|193
|UConn
|0
|3
|38
|160
|1
|5
|122
|322
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|3
|0
|132
|82
|6
|1
|341
|204
|SMU
|2
|1
|78
|101
|3
|4
|196
|261
|Tulane
|1
|2
|84
|88
|2
|5
|173
|208
|Memphis
|1
|3
|130
|107
|4
|4
|340
|243
|Navy
|1
|3
|105
|125
|2
|5
|204
|240
|Tulsa
|0
|3
|67
|97
|1
|6
|146
|204
___
Temple 24, Cincinnati 17, OT
Arkansas 23, Tulsa 0
SMU 27, Tulane 23
Houston 49, Navy 36
Missouri 65, Memphis 33
UConn at South Florida, 7 p.m.
UCF at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at SMU, TBA
South Florida at Houston, TBA
UMass at UConn, Noon
Tulane at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Navy, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|4
|0
|180
|54
|7
|0
|294
|94
|NC State
|2
|1
|70
|85
|5
|1
|172
|125
|Boston College
|2
|1
|102
|82
|5
|2
|277
|182
|Syracuse
|2
|2
|130
|115
|5
|2
|298
|188
|Florida St.
|2
|3
|103
|123
|4
|3
|176
|168
|Wake Forest
|0
|3
|54
|142
|3
|4
|211
|259
|Louisville
|0
|4
|78
|159
|2
|5
|143
|234
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia Tech
|3
|0
|77
|36
|4
|2
|197
|147
|Virginia
|3
|1
|92
|65
|5
|2
|195
|129
|Miami
|2
|1
|88
|53
|5
|2
|262
|127
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|103
|94
|3
|4
|170
|216
|Duke
|1
|2
|56
|73
|5
|2
|206
|134
|Georgia Tech
|1
|3
|120
|132
|3
|4
|262
|198
|North Carolina
|1
|3
|104
|144
|1
|5
|140
|209
___
Syracuse 40, North Carolina 37, 2OT
Virginia 28, Duke 14
Clemson 41, NC State 7
Florida St. 38, Wake Forest 17
Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Boston College, 7 p.m.
NC State at Syracuse, TBA
Clemson at Florida St., Noon
Wake Forest at Louisville, Noon
North Carolina at Virginia, 12:20 p.m.
Duke at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas
|4
|0
|121
|92
|6
|1
|215
|161
|Oklahoma
|3
|1
|200
|135
|6
|1
|340
|191
|West Virginia
|3
|1
|129
|92
|5
|1
|221
|123
|Texas Tech
|3
|1
|140
|89
|5
|2
|307
|185
|Baylor
|2
|2
|113
|130
|4
|3
|232
|217
|Iowa St.
|2
|2
|119
|110
|3
|3
|148
|136
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|3
|119
|148
|4
|3
|276
|199
|Kansas St.
|1
|3
|85
|103
|3
|4
|163
|175
|TCU
|1
|3
|74
|114
|3
|4
|199
|173
|Kansas
|0
|4
|73
|160
|2
|5
|182
|207
___
Oklahoma 52, TCU 27
Texas Tech 48, Kansas 16
Baylor at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa St., Noon
TCU at Kansas, 3 p.m.
Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.<
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.