NCAA Football

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Temple 4 0 128 57 5 3 244 171
UCF 3 0 135 67 6 0 274 117
South Florida 2 0 45 37 6 0 211 150
Cincinnati 2 1 103 52 6 1 247 106
East Carolina 0 3 39 111 2 4 140 193
UConn 0 3 38 160 1 5 122 322
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Houston 3 0 132 82 6 1 341 204
SMU 2 1 78 101 3 4 196 261
Tulane 1 2 84 88 2 5 173 208
Memphis 1 3 130 107 4 4 340 243
Navy 1 3 105 125 2 5 204 240
Tulsa 0 3 67 97 1 6 146 204

___

Saturday’s Games

Temple 24, Cincinnati 17, OT

Arkansas 23, Tulsa 0

SMU 27, Tulane 23

Houston 49, Navy 36

Missouri 65, Memphis 33

UConn at South Florida, 7 p.m.

UCF at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Cincinnati at SMU, TBA

South Florida at Houston, TBA

UMass at UConn, Noon

Tulane at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Navy, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 4 0 180 54 7 0 294 94
NC State 2 1 70 85 5 1 172 125
Boston College 2 1 102 82 5 2 277 182
Syracuse 2 2 130 115 5 2 298 188
Florida St. 2 3 103 123 4 3 176 168
Wake Forest 0 3 54 142 3 4 211 259
Louisville 0 4 78 159 2 5 143 234
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Virginia Tech 3 0 77 36 4 2 197 147
Virginia 3 1 92 65 5 2 195 129
Miami 2 1 88 53 5 2 262 127
Pittsburgh 2 1 103 94 3 4 170 216
Duke 1 2 56 73 5 2 206 134
Georgia Tech 1 3 120 132 3 4 262 198
North Carolina 1 3 104 144 1 5 140 209

___

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse 40, North Carolina 37, 2OT

Virginia 28, Duke 14

Clemson 41, NC State 7

Florida St. 38, Wake Forest 17

Thursday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27

NC State at Syracuse, TBA

Clemson at Florida St., Noon

Wake Forest at Louisville, Noon

North Carolina at Virginia, 12:20 p.m.

Duke at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas 4 0 121 92 6 1 215 161
Oklahoma 3 1 200 135 6 1 340 191
West Virginia 3 1 129 92 5 1 221 123
Texas Tech 3 1 140 89 5 2 307 185
Baylor 2 2 113 130 4 3 232 217
Iowa St. 2 2 119 110 3 3 148 136
Oklahoma St. 1 3 119 148 4 3 276 199
Kansas St. 1 3 85 103 3 4 163 175
TCU 1 3 74 114 3 4 199 173
Kansas 0 4 73 160 2 5 182 207

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 52, TCU 27

Texas Tech 48, Kansas 16

Thursday’s Games

Baylor at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Texas Tech at Iowa St., Noon

TCU at Kansas, 3 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.<

