NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|4
|0
|172
|77
|7
|0
|311
|127
|Temple
|4
|0
|128
|57
|5
|3
|244
|171
|South Florida
|3
|0
|83
|67
|7
|0
|249
|180
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|103
|52
|6
|1
|247
|106
|East Carolina
|0
|4
|49
|148
|2
|5
|150
|230
|UConn
|0
|4
|68
|198
|1
|6
|152
|360
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|3
|0
|132
|82
|6
|1
|341
|204
|SMU
|2
|1
|78
|101
|3
|4
|196
|261
|Tulane
|1
|2
|84
|88
|2
|5
|173
|208
|Memphis
|1
|3
|130
|107
|4
|4
|340
|243
|Navy
|1
|3
|105
|125
|2
|5
|204
|240
|Tulsa
|0
|3
|67
|97
|1
|6
|146
|204
___
Temple 24, Cincinnati 17, OT
Arkansas 23, Tulsa 0
SMU 27, Tulane 23
Houston 49, Navy 36
Missouri 65, Memphis 33
South Florida 38, UConn 30
UCF 37, East Carolina 10
Cincinnati at SMU, TBA
South Florida at Houston, TBA
UMass at UConn, Noon
Tulane at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Navy, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|4
|0
|180
|54
|7
|0
|294
|94
|NC State
|2
|1
|70
|85
|5
|1
|172
|125
|Boston College
|2
|1
|102
|82
|5
|2
|277
|182
|Syracuse
|2
|2
|130
|115
|5
|2
|298
|188
|Florida St.
|2
|3
|103
|123
|4
|3
|176
|168
|Wake Forest
|0
|3
|54
|142
|3
|4
|211
|259
|Louisville
|0
|4
|78
|159
|2
|5
|143
|234
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia Tech
|3
|0
|77
|36
|4
|2
|197
|147
|Virginia
|3
|1
|92
|65
|5
|2
|195
|129
|Miami
|2
|1
|88
|53
|5
|2
|262
|127
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|103
|94
|3
|4
|170
|216
|Duke
|1
|2
|56
|73
|5
|2
|206
|134
|Georgia Tech
|1
|3
|120
|132
|3
|4
|262
|198
|North Carolina
|1
|3
|104
|144
|1
|5
|140
|209
___
Syracuse 40, North Carolina 37, 2OT
Virginia 28, Duke 14
Clemson 41, NC State 7
Florida St. 38, Wake Forest 17
Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Boston College, 7 p.m.
NC State at Syracuse, TBA
Clemson at Florida St., Noon
Wake Forest at Louisville, Noon
North Carolina at Virginia, 12:20 p.m.
Duke at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas
|4
|0
|121
|92
|6
|1
|215
|161
|Oklahoma
|3
|1
|200
|135
|6
|1
|340
|191
|West Virginia
|3
|1
|129
|92
|5
|1
|221
|123
|Texas Tech
|3
|1
|140
|89
|5
|2
|307
|185
|Baylor
|2
|2
|113
|130
|4
|3
|232
|217
|Iowa St.
|2
|2
|119
|110
|3
|3
|148
|136
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|3
|119
|148
|4
|3
|276
|199
|Kansas St.
|1
|3
|85
|103
|3
|4
|163
|175
|TCU
|1
|3
|74
|114
|3
|4
|199
|173
|Kansas
|0
|4
|73
|160
|2
|5
|182
|207
___
Oklahoma 52, TCU 27
Texas Tech 48, Kansas 16
Baylor at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa St., Noon
TCU at Kansas, 3 p.m.
Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.<
