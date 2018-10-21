NCAA Football

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 4 0 172 77 7 0 311 127 Temple 4 0 128 57 5 3 244 171 South Florida 3 0 83 67 7 0 249 180 Cincinnati 2 1 103 52 6 1 247 106 East Carolina 0 4 49 148 2 5 150 230 UConn 0 4 68 198 1 6 152 360 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston 3 0 132 82 6 1 341 204 SMU 2 1 78 101 3 4 196 261 Tulane 1 2 84 88 2 5 173 208 Memphis 1 3 130 107 4 4 340 243 Navy 1 3 105 125 2 5 204 240 Tulsa 0 3 67 97 1 6 146 204

___

Saturday’s Games

Temple 24, Cincinnati 17, OT

Arkansas 23, Tulsa 0

SMU 27, Tulane 23

Houston 49, Navy 36

Missouri 65, Memphis 33

South Florida 38, UConn 30

UCF 37, East Carolina 10

Saturday, Oct. 27

Cincinnati at SMU, TBA

South Florida at Houston, TBA

UMass at UConn, Noon

Tulane at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Navy, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 4 0 180 54 7 0 294 94 NC State 2 1 70 85 5 1 172 125 Boston College 2 1 102 82 5 2 277 182 Syracuse 2 2 130 115 5 2 298 188 Florida St. 2 3 103 123 4 3 176 168 Wake Forest 0 3 54 142 3 4 211 259 Louisville 0 4 78 159 2 5 143 234 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia Tech 3 0 77 36 4 2 197 147 Virginia 3 1 92 65 5 2 195 129 Miami 2 1 88 53 5 2 262 127 Pittsburgh 2 1 103 94 3 4 170 216 Duke 1 2 56 73 5 2 206 134 Georgia Tech 1 3 120 132 3 4 262 198 North Carolina 1 3 104 144 1 5 140 209

___

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse 40, North Carolina 37, 2OT

Virginia 28, Duke 14

Clemson 41, NC State 7

Florida St. 38, Wake Forest 17

Thursday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27

NC State at Syracuse, TBA

Clemson at Florida St., Noon

Wake Forest at Louisville, Noon

North Carolina at Virginia, 12:20 p.m.

Duke at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas 4 0 121 92 6 1 215 161 Oklahoma 3 1 200 135 6 1 340 191 West Virginia 3 1 129 92 5 1 221 123 Texas Tech 3 1 140 89 5 2 307 185 Baylor 2 2 113 130 4 3 232 217 Iowa St. 2 2 119 110 3 3 148 136 Oklahoma St. 1 3 119 148 4 3 276 199 Kansas St. 1 3 85 103 3 4 163 175 TCU 1 3 74 114 3 4 199 173 Kansas 0 4 73 160 2 5 182 207

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 52, TCU 27

Texas Tech 48, Kansas 16

Thursday’s Games

Baylor at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Texas Tech at Iowa St., Noon

TCU at Kansas, 3 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

