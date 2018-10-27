NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|4
|0
|172
|77
|7
|0
|311
|127
|Temple
|4
|0
|128
|57
|5
|3
|244
|171
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|129
|72
|7
|1
|273
|126
|South Florida
|3
|1
|119
|124
|7
|1
|285
|237
|East Carolina
|0
|4
|49
|148
|2
|5
|150
|230
|UConn
|0
|4
|68
|198
|1
|7
|169
|382
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|4
|0
|189
|118
|7
|1
|398
|240
|SMU
|2
|2
|98
|127
|3
|5
|216
|287
|Tulane
|1
|2
|84
|88
|2
|5
|173
|208
|Memphis
|1
|3
|130
|107
|4
|4
|340
|243
|Navy
|1
|3
|105
|125
|2
|5
|204
|240
|Tulsa
|0
|3
|67
|97
|1
|6
|146
|204
___
UMass 22, UConn 17
Cincinnati 26, SMU 20, OT
Houston 57, South Florida 36
Tulane at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Navy, 8 p.m.
Temple at UCF, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at East Carolina, Noon
Navy at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Tulane at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at SMU, 7 p.m.
UConn at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|5
|0
|239
|64
|8
|0
|353
|104
|Boston College
|3
|1
|129
|96
|6
|2
|304
|196
|NC State
|2
|1
|70
|85
|5
|1
|172
|125
|Syracuse
|2
|2
|130
|115
|5
|2
|298
|188
|Florida St.
|2
|4
|113
|182
|4
|4
|186
|227
|Wake Forest
|1
|3
|110
|177
|4
|4
|267
|294
|Louisville
|0
|5
|113
|215
|2
|6
|178
|290
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia
|4
|1
|123
|86
|6
|2
|226
|150
|Virginia Tech
|3
|1
|105
|85
|4
|3
|225
|196
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|157
|139
|4
|4
|224
|261
|Miami
|2
|2
|102
|80
|5
|3
|276
|154
|Georgia Tech
|2
|3
|169
|160
|4
|4
|311
|226
|Duke
|1
|3
|101
|127
|5
|3
|251
|188
|North Carolina
|1
|4
|125
|175
|1
|6
|161
|240
___
Georgia Tech 49, Virginia Tech 28
Boston College 27, Miami 14
Clemson 59, Florida St. 10
Wake Forest 56, Louisville 35
Virginia 31, North Carolina 21
Pittsburgh 54, Duke 45
NC State at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville at Clemson, Noon
Syracuse at Wake Forest, Noon
Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 12:15 p.m.
Florida St. at NC State, 3:30 p.m.
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 3:45 p.m.
Duke at Miami, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas
|4
|0
|121
|92
|6
|1
|215
|161
|Oklahoma
|4
|1
|251
|149
|7
|1
|391
|205
|West Virginia
|4
|1
|187
|106
|6
|1
|279
|137
|Texas Tech
|3
|2
|171
|129
|5
|3
|338
|225
|Iowa St.
|3
|2
|159
|141
|4
|3
|188
|167
|Baylor
|2
|3
|127
|188
|4
|4
|246
|275
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|3
|119
|148
|4
|3
|276
|199
|Kansas St.
|1
|4
|99
|154
|3
|5
|177
|226
|Kansas
|1
|4
|100
|186
|3
|5
|209
|233
|TCU
|1
|4
|100
|141
|3
|5
|225
|200
___
West Virginia 58, Baylor 14
Iowa St. 40, Texas Tech 31
Kansas 27, TCU 26
Oklahoma 51, Kansas St. 14
Texas at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, TBA
West Virginia at Texas, TBA
Iowa St. at Kansas, Noon
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, Noon
Kansas St. at TCU, 3:30 p.m.<
