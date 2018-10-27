NCAA Football

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 4 0 172 77 7 0 311 127 Temple 4 0 128 57 5 3 244 171 Cincinnati 3 1 129 72 7 1 273 126 South Florida 3 1 119 124 7 1 285 237 East Carolina 0 4 49 148 2 5 150 230 UConn 0 4 68 198 1 7 169 382 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston 4 0 189 118 7 1 398 240 SMU 2 2 98 127 3 5 216 287 Tulane 1 2 84 88 2 5 173 208 Memphis 1 3 130 107 4 4 340 243 Navy 1 3 105 125 2 5 204 240 Tulsa 0 3 67 97 1 6 146 204

___

Saturday’s Games

UMass 22, UConn 17

Cincinnati 26, SMU 20, OT

Houston 57, South Florida 36

Advertisement

Tulane at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Navy, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Temple at UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Memphis at East Carolina, Noon

Navy at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at SMU, 7 p.m.

UConn at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 5 0 239 64 8 0 353 104 Boston College 3 1 129 96 6 2 304 196 NC State 2 1 70 85 5 1 172 125 Syracuse 2 2 130 115 5 2 298 188 Florida St. 2 4 113 182 4 4 186 227 Wake Forest 1 3 110 177 4 4 267 294 Louisville 0 5 113 215 2 6 178 290 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia 4 1 123 86 6 2 226 150 Virginia Tech 3 1 105 85 4 3 225 196 Pittsburgh 3 1 157 139 4 4 224 261 Miami 2 2 102 80 5 3 276 154 Georgia Tech 2 3 169 160 4 4 311 226 Duke 1 3 101 127 5 3 251 188 North Carolina 1 4 125 175 1 6 161 240

___

Thursday’s Games

Georgia Tech 49, Virginia Tech 28

Friday’s Games

Boston College 27, Miami 14

Saturday’s Games

Clemson 59, Florida St. 10

Wake Forest 56, Louisville 35

Virginia 31, North Carolina 21

Pittsburgh 54, Duke 45

NC State at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 2

Pittsburgh at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Louisville at Clemson, Noon

Syracuse at Wake Forest, Noon

Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 12:15 p.m.

Florida St. at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 3:45 p.m.

Duke at Miami, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas 4 0 121 92 6 1 215 161 Oklahoma 4 1 251 149 7 1 391 205 West Virginia 4 1 187 106 6 1 279 137 Texas Tech 3 2 171 129 5 3 338 225 Iowa St. 3 2 159 141 4 3 188 167 Baylor 2 3 127 188 4 4 246 275 Oklahoma St. 1 3 119 148 4 3 276 199 Kansas St. 1 4 99 154 3 5 177 226 Kansas 1 4 100 186 3 5 209 233 TCU 1 4 100 141 3 5 225 200

___

Thursday’s Games

West Virginia 58, Baylor 14

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. 40, Texas Tech 31

Kansas 27, TCU 26

Oklahoma 51, Kansas St. 14

Texas at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, TBA

West Virginia at Texas, TBA

Iowa St. at Kansas, Noon

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, Noon

Kansas St. at TCU, 3:30 p.m.<

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.