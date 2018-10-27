Listen Live Sports

NCAA Football

October 27, 2018 9:57 pm
 
1 min read
All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UCF 4 0 172 77 7 0 311 127
Temple 4 0 128 57 5 3 244 171
Cincinnati 3 1 129 72 7 1 273 126
South Florida 3 1 119 124 7 1 285 237
East Carolina 0 4 49 148 2 5 150 230
UConn 0 4 68 198 1 7 169 382
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Houston 4 0 189 118 7 1 398 240
SMU 2 2 98 127 3 5 216 287
Tulane 1 2 84 88 2 5 173 208
Memphis 1 3 130 107 4 4 340 243
Navy 1 3 105 125 2 5 204 240
Tulsa 0 3 67 97 1 6 146 204

___

Saturday’s Games

UMass 22, UConn 17

Cincinnati 26, SMU 20, OT

Houston 57, South Florida 36

Tulane at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Navy, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Temple at UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Memphis at East Carolina, Noon

Navy at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at SMU, 7 p.m.

UConn at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 5 0 239 64 8 0 353 104
Boston College 3 1 129 96 6 2 304 196
NC State 2 1 70 85 5 1 172 125
Syracuse 2 2 130 115 5 2 298 188
Florida St. 2 4 113 182 4 4 186 227
Wake Forest 1 3 110 177 4 4 267 294
Louisville 0 5 113 215 2 6 178 290
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Virginia 4 1 123 86 6 2 226 150
Virginia Tech 3 1 105 85 4 3 225 196
Pittsburgh 3 1 157 139 4 4 224 261
Miami 2 2 102 80 5 3 276 154
Georgia Tech 2 3 169 160 4 4 311 226
Duke 1 3 101 127 5 3 251 188
North Carolina 1 4 125 175 1 6 161 240

___

Thursday’s Games

Georgia Tech 49, Virginia Tech 28

Friday’s Games

Boston College 27, Miami 14

Saturday’s Games

Clemson 59, Florida St. 10

Wake Forest 56, Louisville 35

Virginia 31, North Carolina 21

Pittsburgh 54, Duke 45

NC State at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 2

Pittsburgh at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Louisville at Clemson, Noon

Syracuse at Wake Forest, Noon

Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 12:15 p.m.

Florida St. at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 3:45 p.m.

Duke at Miami, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas 4 0 121 92 6 1 215 161
Oklahoma 4 1 251 149 7 1 391 205
West Virginia 4 1 187 106 6 1 279 137
Texas Tech 3 2 171 129 5 3 338 225
Iowa St. 3 2 159 141 4 3 188 167
Baylor 2 3 127 188 4 4 246 275
Oklahoma St. 1 3 119 148 4 3 276 199
Kansas St. 1 4 99 154 3 5 177 226
Kansas 1 4 100 186 3 5 209 233
TCU 1 4 100 141 3 5 225 200

___

Thursday’s Games

West Virginia 58, Baylor 14

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. 40, Texas Tech 31

Kansas 27, TCU 26

Oklahoma 51, Kansas St. 14

Texas at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, TBA

West Virginia at Texas, TBA

Iowa St. at Kansas, Noon

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, Noon

Kansas St. at TCU, 3:30 p.m.<

