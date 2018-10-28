Listen Live Sports

NCHC Glance

All Times EDT
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Colorado College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 1 1
Denver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 1
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 2 0
Minnesota-Duluth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 1 1
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 1
Omaha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 1
St. Cloud St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 1 0
Western Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 0

___

Friday’s Games

Minn.-Duluth 3, Notre Dame 2

Miami (Ohio) 4, Colgate 1

Arizona St. 6, Omaha 3

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 6, Colgate 0

Minn.-Duluth 3, Notre Dame 1

Northeastern 3, St. Cloud St. 2

North Dakota 3, Minnesota 1

Arizona St. 7, Omaha 2

Friday, Nov. 2

Miami at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Wisconsin at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

W. Michigan at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Colorado College, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3

St. Cloud St. at Colorado College, 8 p.m.

Miami at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Wisconsin at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

W. Michigan at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

