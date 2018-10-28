NCHC Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Colorado College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 1 1 Denver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 1 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 2 0 Minnesota-Duluth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 1 1 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 1 Omaha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 1 St. Cloud St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 1 0 Western Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 0

Friday’s Games

Minn.-Duluth 3, Notre Dame 2

Miami (Ohio) 4, Colgate 1

Arizona St. 6, Omaha 3

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 6, Colgate 0

Minn.-Duluth 3, Notre Dame 1

Northeastern 3, St. Cloud St. 2

North Dakota 3, Minnesota 1

Arizona St. 7, Omaha 2

Friday, Nov. 2

Miami at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Wisconsin at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

W. Michigan at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Colorado College, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3

St. Cloud St. at Colorado College, 8 p.m.

Miami at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Wisconsin at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

W. Michigan at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

