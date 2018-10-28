NCHC Glance

|All Times EDT
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Colorado College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2
|0
|Minnesota-Duluth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1
|1
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Omaha
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|St. Cloud St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|Western Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
Minn.-Duluth 3, Notre Dame 2
Miami (Ohio) 4, Colgate 1
Arizona St. 6, Omaha 3
Miami (Ohio) 6, Colgate 0
Minn.-Duluth 3, Notre Dame 1
Northeastern 3, St. Cloud St. 2
North Dakota 3, Minnesota 1
Arizona St. 7, Omaha 2
Miami at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.
Wisconsin at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.
W. Michigan at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Colorado College, 9:30 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Colorado College, 8 p.m.
Miami at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.
Wisconsin at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.
W. Michigan at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
