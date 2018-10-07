NCHC Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Colorado College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Minnesota-Duluth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Omaha
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Cloud St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Western Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Miami (Ohio) 5, Ala.-Huntsville 1
Minnesota 1, Minn.-Duluth 1, OT
Colorado College 10, Alaska Anchorage 2
W. Michigan 4, Lethbridge 1, exhibition
North Dakota 3, Manitoba 2, OT, exhibition
Denver 6, Alberta 4, exhibition
Miami (Ohio) 4, Ala.-Huntsville 0.
Minnesota 5, Minn.-Duluth 2
Alaska Anchorage 4, Colorado College 3
St. Cloud St. 6, Mount Royal 2, exhibition
Omaha 6, Manitoba 1, exhibition
Bowling Green at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) vs. Providence at Erie, Pa., 4 p.m.
Omaha at Union (NY), 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota Duluth at Michigan Tech, 7:37 p.m.
North Dakota at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Denver at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.
Ala.-Huntsville at Colorado College, 9:37 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) vs. Notre Dame or Mercyhurst at Erie, Pa., 4 or 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Union (NY), 7 p.m.
Ferris St. at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota Duluth at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.
Air Force at Colorado College, 9:07 p.m.
Ala.-Huntsville at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.
