NCHC Glance

October 7, 2018 11:36 pm
 
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Colorado College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0
Denver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0
Minnesota-Duluth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Omaha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Cloud St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Western Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 5, Ala.-Huntsville 1

Minnesota 1, Minn.-Duluth 1, OT

Colorado College 10, Alaska Anchorage 2

W. Michigan 4, Lethbridge 1, exhibition

North Dakota 3, Manitoba 2, OT, exhibition

Denver 6, Alberta 4, exhibition

Sunday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 4, Ala.-Huntsville 0.

Minnesota 5, Minn.-Duluth 2

Alaska Anchorage 4, Colorado College 3

St. Cloud St. 6, Mount Royal 2, exhibition

Omaha 6, Manitoba 1, exhibition

Tuesday’s Game

Bowling Green at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 12

Miami (Ohio) vs. Providence at Erie, Pa., 4 p.m.

Omaha at Union (NY), 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota Duluth at Michigan Tech, 7:37 p.m.

North Dakota at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Denver at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Colorado College, 9:37 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Miami (Ohio) vs. Notre Dame or Mercyhurst at Erie, Pa., 4 or 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Union (NY), 7 p.m.

Ferris St. at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota Duluth at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado College, 9:07 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

