NCHC Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|St. Cloud St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Colorado College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|Minnesota-Duluth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0
|Western Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Omaha
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
___
Notre Dame 4, Omaha 1
UMass-Lowell 3, Miami 0
Michigan 6, W. Michigan 5
St. Cloud St. 4, N. Michigan 1
Minn.-Duluth 8, Maine 2
Minnesota St. 7, North Dakota 4
Denver 4, Alaska 1
New Hampshire 3, Colorado College 3
St. Cloud St. 5, N. Michigan 0
Miami 2, UMass-Lowell 1
W. Michigan 5, Michigan 4
Colorado College 4, New Hampshire 3
Minn.-Duluth 3, Maine 2
North Dakota 4, Minnesota St. 3
Notre Dame 8, Omaha 2
Alaska 3, Denver 3
W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Minn.-Duluth at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Colgate at Miami, 7:35 p.m.
Omaha at Arizona St., 10:05 p.m.
Colgate at Miami, 5 p.m.
Minn.-Duluth at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.
Omaha at Arizona St., 10:05 p.m.
