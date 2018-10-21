NCHC Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T St. Cloud St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 Denver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 1 Colorado College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 1 1 Minnesota-Duluth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 1 1 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 2 0 Western Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 0 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 1 Omaha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1

Friday’s Games

Notre Dame 4, Omaha 1

UMass-Lowell 3, Miami 0

Michigan 6, W. Michigan 5

St. Cloud St. 4, N. Michigan 1

Minn.-Duluth 8, Maine 2

Minnesota St. 7, North Dakota 4

Denver 4, Alaska 1

New Hampshire 3, Colorado College 3

Saturday’s Games

St. Cloud St. 5, N. Michigan 0

Miami 2, UMass-Lowell 1

W. Michigan 5, Michigan 4

Colorado College 4, New Hampshire 3

Minn.-Duluth 3, Maine 2

North Dakota 4, Minnesota St. 3

Notre Dame 8, Omaha 2

Alaska 3, Denver 3

Tuesday’s Game

W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

St. Cloud St. at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 26

Minn.-Duluth at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Colgate at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

Omaha at Arizona St., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Colgate at Miami, 5 p.m.

Minn.-Duluth at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Omaha at Arizona St., 10:05 p.m.

