Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nebraska RB Greg Bell leaves team, gets scholarship release

October 5, 2018 9:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska running back Greg Bell has left the team and received a release from his scholarship.

An athletic department spokesman said Friday night that Bell didn’t make the trip for the Cornhuskers’ game at No. 16 Wisconsin on Saturday and planned to transfer.

Bell started the first three games but lost the job to Devine Ozigbo last week. The junior from Chula Vista, California, had 173 yards on 35 carries for the season but just 2 yards on two attempts against Purdue. Ozigbo rushed for a career-high 170 yards against the Boilermakers.

Running backs coach Ryan Held said this week Bell took the news hard when told he was no longer the starter.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Bell did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Receiver Tyjon Lindsey also left the team this week.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn