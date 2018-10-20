Nets-Pacers, Box

BROOKLYN (112)

Harris 6-11 2-3 19, Dudley 1-3 0-0 3, Allen 4-7 0-2 8, Russell 5-16 0-0 12, LeVert 8-9 1-2 19, Kurucs 5-9 0-0 12, Faried 4-4 0-0 8, Davis 1-4 2-2 4, Dinwiddie 4-11 3-4 13, Crabbe 2-6 4-5 10, Pinson 0-3 2-2 2, Musa 1-3 0-2 2. Totals 41-86 14-22 112.

INDIANA (132)

Bogdanovic 5-8 2-2 15, Young 5-9 0-0 10, Turner 4-7 5-6 14, Collison 5-8 1-2 13, Oladipo 10-20 2-6 25, McDermott 4-5 0-0 12, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Anigbogu 0-2 0-0 0, O’Quinn 7-12 2-2 16, Sumner 0-1 0-0 0, Joseph 5-7 0-0 12, Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 6-12 2-4 15. Totals 51-92 14-22 132.

Brooklyn 29 29 27 27—112 Indiana 33 34 28 37—132

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 16-37 (Harris 5-6, LeVert 2-3, Kurucs 2-5, Dinwiddie 2-5, Crabbe 2-5, Russell 2-5, Dudley 1-3, Allen 0-1, Pinson 0-2, Musa 0-2), Indiana 16-24 (McDermott 4-5, Bogdanovic 3-3, Oladipo 3-6, Joseph 2-2, Collison 2-4, Turner 1-1, Evans 1-2, Holiday 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 40 (Davis 8), Indiana 40 (O’Quinn, Turner 8). Assists_Brooklyn 25 (Russell 7), Indiana 21 (Joseph 6). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 18, Indiana 18. A_17,007 (20,000).

