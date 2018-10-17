Listen Live Sports

Nets-Pistons, Box

October 17, 2018 10:07 pm
 
BROOKLYN (100)

Harris 6-14 0-0 13, Dudley 0-5 1-2 1, Allen 6-10 3-4 17, Russell 3-9 1-2 8, LeVert 10-18 7-8 27, Graham 0-2 0-0 0, Kurucs 1-2 0-0 3, Davis 4-4 0-1 8, Dinwiddie 10-18 3-5 23. Totals 40-82 15-22 100.

DETROIT (103)

Kennard 3-5 0-0 7, Griffin 8-17 9-11 26, Drummond 10-21 3-4 24, Jackson 7-20 3-3 19, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Pachulia 2-6 2-2 6, Galloway 2-5 2-2 6, Smith 5-11 0-0 11, Robinson III 2-3 0-0 4, Lofton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-92 19-22 103.

Brooklyn 29 22 25 24—100
Detroit 24 27 32 20—103

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 5-27 (Allen 2-3, Kurucs 1-2, Russell 1-4, Harris 1-7, LeVert 0-2, Graham 0-2, Dinwiddie 0-3, Dudley 0-4), Detroit 6-24 (Jackson 2-9, Kennard 1-1, Griffin 1-1, Drummond 1-3, Smith 1-3, Robinson III 0-1, Lofton 0-1, Brown 0-2, Galloway 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 39 (Allen 10), Detroit 46 (Drummond 20). Assists_Brooklyn 28 (Dinwiddie 6), Detroit 21 (Griffin 6). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 23, Detroit 20. Technicals_Brooklyn coach Nets (Defensive three second), Dinwiddie, Drummond. A_20,332 (20,491).

