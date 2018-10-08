Nets-Pistons, Box

BROOKLYN (110)

LeVert 7-14 2-3 17, Carroll 3-10 3-3 9, Allen 7-12 3-4 17, Russell 10-22 0-0 25, Crabbe 0-1 0-0 0, Dudley 2-3 0-0 6, Graham 2-5 0-2 4, Kurucs 1-2 2-2 4, Davis 4-6 0-1 8, Dinwiddie 2-10 0-0 5, Musa 1-2 0-0 2, Harris 5-8 1-2 13. Totals 44-95 11-17 110.

DETROIT (108)

Bullock 5-13 2-2 14, Griffin 6-14 3-4 17, Drummond 6-21 2-4 14, Jackson 2-7 0-0 6, Kennard 2-4 0-0 5, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Ellenson 0-1 0-0 0, Pachulia 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Galloway 9-17 2-2 24, Smith 3-13 0-0 8, Lofton 3-6 0-0 7, Robinson III 3-7 2-2 9. Totals 41-113 11-14 108.

Brooklyn 27 23 30 22 8—110 Detroit 15 28 36 23 6—108

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 11-35 (Russell 5-13, Dudley 2-2, Harris 2-5, LeVert 1-3, Dinwiddie 1-5, Crabbe 0-1, Allen 0-1, Carroll 0-5), Detroit 15-38 (Galloway 4-8, Jackson 2-4, Griffin 2-5, Bullock 2-5, Smith 2-8, Kennard 1-1, Lofton 1-2, Robinson III 1-3, Drummond 0-1, Brown 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 60 (Davis 10), Detroit 55 (Drummond 10). Assists_Brooklyn 23 (LeVert 8), Detroit 31 (Smith 10). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 17, Detroit 20. A_7,691 (20,491).

