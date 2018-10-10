Nets-Raptors, Box

BROOKLYN (91)

Harris 3-6 3-4 10, Dudley 1-2 0-0 3, Allen 8-13 7-8 24, Russell 7-17 2-2 18, LeVert 5-13 2-2 13, Graham 1-4 0-0 2, Creek 0-0 0-0 0, Faried 3-9 1-2 7, Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Kurucs 1-5 2-2 4, Dinwiddie 1-6 2-2 4, Musa 2-6 0-2 4. Totals 33-82 19-24 91.

TORONTO (118)

Leonard 3-11 5-6 11, Anunoby 2-5 0-0 5, Ibaka 5-9 2-2 13, Lowry 1-6 2-3 5, Green 7-9 2-2 22, Miles 1-4 3-4 6, Boucher 2-5 0-0 6, Siakam 4-5 0-0 8, Valanciunas 5-10 0-0 11, Brown 2-9 0-1 4, VanVleet 4-7 0-0 11, Wright 2-4 4-4 8, Loyd 1-1 2-2 4, Collinsworth 1-1 0-0 2, Richardson 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 40-87 22-26 118.

Brooklyn 29 30 11 21— 91 Toronto 21 35 35 27—118

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 6-25 (Russell 2-5, Allen 1-1, Dudley 1-2, LeVert 1-4, Harris 1-4, Faried 0-1, Graham 0-1, Musa 0-2, Kurucs 0-2, Dinwiddie 0-3), Toronto 16-36 (Green 6-7, VanVleet 3-4, Boucher 2-4, Anunoby 1-2, Ibaka 1-3, Valanciunas 1-3, Miles 1-4, Lowry 1-4, Brown 0-1, Richardson 0-1, Wright 0-1, Leonard 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 43 (Russell 7), Toronto 44 (Leonard 7). Assists_Brooklyn 17 (Dinwiddie 7), Toronto 24 (Leonard 7). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 24, Toronto 29. Technicals_Lowry 2. Ejected_Lowry.

