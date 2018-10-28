Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Nevada ends drought against San Diego St. with a 28-24 win

October 28, 2018 2:18 am
 
RENO, Nevada (AP) — Ty Gangi threw two touchdowns and Nevada’s defense kept San Diego State from scoring in the second half to beat the Aztecs 28-24 Saturday night.

Nevada (5-4, 3-2 Mountain West Conference) ended its three-game losing streak to San Diego State (6-2, 3-1) and celebrated its first win against the Aztecs since 2014.

The Aztecs grabbed a quick 14-0 lead when Ryan Agnew threw a 2-yard score to Chase Jasmin with 9:16 left in the first quarter, then threw a 16-yarder to Kahale Warring almost five minutes later. But the Wolfpack ran scored 15 straight with a safety, Gangi threw a 40-yard score to Toa Tua and a 26-yard score to Brendan O’Leary-Orange.

San Diego State regained the lead with a field goal before Agnew connected again with Warring for a 30-yard touchdown for a 24-15 halftime lead.

Out of the break, Devonte Lee’s 2-yard score finished an eight-play, 75-yard drive to bring the Wolfpack within two, and Ramiz Ahmed added field goals of 32 and 34 yards to seal the win.

Agnew led the Aztecs with 283 yards passing and three touchdowns.

