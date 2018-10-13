Listen Live Sports

Newton airs it out in Howard’s 55-13 win over Delaware St.

October 13, 2018 5:39 pm
 
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Caylin Newton threw for 313 yards and five touchdowns and Howard smashed Delaware State 55-13 on Saturday.

Newton only completed 10 of 24 passes, but three first quarter touchdown passes to Jordan Aley, and two to Jequez Ezzard for 20-, 78- and 47-yards respectively, were all Howard (2-3, 2-1) needed to keep the Hornets (0-6, 0-3) winless. Newton also led the Bison on the ground with 58 yards rushing on 9 carries.

The sophomore Newton has 15 touchdown passes this season to top last season’s total of 13. Ezzard finished with 4 receptions for 191 yards and three scores. Howard amassed 511 offensive yards to 379 for the Hornets.

Jack McDaniels led Delaware State with 114 yards passing. Michael Chris-Ike scored the Hornets’ lone touchdown on a 1-yard run with 3:25 left in the game for the final score.

The all-time series between the two programs now is 37-37-1.

