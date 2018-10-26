Listen Live Sports

NFL Calendar

October 26, 2018
 
Oct. 30 — Trading deadline.

Dec. 12 — Winter owners meeting, Irving, Texas

Dec. 30 — Regular season ends.

Jan. 5-6 — Wild-card playoff round.

Jan. 12-13 — Divisional playoff round

Jan. 20 — NFC and AFC championship games.

Jan. 27 — Pro Bowl, Orlando, Florida.

Feb. 3 — Super Bowl, Atlanta.

Feb. 26-March 4 — NFL combine, Indianapolis.

March 13 — League year and free agency begin.

March 24-27 — Annual owners meeting, Phoenix.

April 25-27 — NFL draft, Nashville.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

