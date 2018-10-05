Listen Live Sports

NFL Career Passing Yards Leaders

October 5, 2018 5:34 pm
 
Through Oct. 4, 2018
1. Peyton Manning 71,940
2. Brett Favre 71,838
3. x-Drew Brees 71,640
4. x-Tom Brady 67,418
5. Dan Marino 61,361
6. x-Eli Manning 52,737
7. x-Ben Roethlisberger 52,479
9. x-Philip Rivers 51,504
8. John Elway 51,475
10. Warren Moon 49,325
11. Fran Tarkenton 47,003
12. Carson Palmer 46,247
13. Vinny Testaverde 46,233
14. Drew Bledsoe 44,611
15. x-Matt Ryan 43,112
16. Dan Fouts 43,040
17. Kerry Collins 40,992
18. Joe Montana 40,551
19. Johnny Unitas 40,239
20. x-Aaron Rodgers 39,632

x-active

