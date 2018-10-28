Listen Live Sports

NFL Career Passing Yards Leaders

October 28, 2018
 
Through Oct. 28, 2018
1. x-Drew Brees 72,435
2. Peyton Manning 71,940
3. Brett Favre 71,838
4. x-Tom Brady 68,035
5. Dan Marino 61,361
6. x-Eli Manning 54,059
7. x-Ben Roethlisberger 53,355
9. x-Philip Rivers 52,356
8. John Elway 51,475
10. Warren Moon 49,325
11. Fran Tarkenton 47,003
12. Carson Palmer 46,247
13. Vinny Testaverde 46,233
14. Drew Bledsoe 44,611
15. x-Matt Ryan 43,751
16. Dan Fouts 43,040
17. Kerry Collins 40,992
18. x-Aaron Rodgers 40,785
19. Joe Montana 40,551
20. Johnny Unitas 40,239

x-active

