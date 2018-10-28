NFL Career Passing Yards Leaders

|Through Oct. 28, 2018
|1. x-Drew Brees
|72,435
|2. Peyton Manning
|71,940
|3. Brett Favre
|71,838
|4. x-Tom Brady
|68,035
|5. Dan Marino
|61,361
|6. x-Eli Manning
|54,059
|7. x-Ben Roethlisberger
|53,355
|9. x-Philip Rivers
|52,356
|8. John Elway
|51,475
|10. Warren Moon
|49,325
|11. Fran Tarkenton
|47,003
|12. Carson Palmer
|46,247
|13. Vinny Testaverde
|46,233
|14. Drew Bledsoe
|44,611
|15. x-Matt Ryan
|43,751
|16. Dan Fouts
|43,040
|17. Kerry Collins
|40,992
|18. x-Aaron Rodgers
|40,785
|19. Joe Montana
|40,551
|20. Johnny Unitas
|40,239
x-active
