NFL Career Passing Yards Leaders

Through Oct. 28, 2018 1. x-Drew Brees 72,435 2. Peyton Manning 71,940 3. Brett Favre 71,838 4. x-Tom Brady 68,035 5. Dan Marino 61,361 6. x-Eli Manning 54,059 7. x-Ben Roethlisberger 53,355 9. x-Philip Rivers 52,356 8. John Elway 51,475 10. Warren Moon 49,325 11. Fran Tarkenton 47,003 12. Carson Palmer 46,247 13. Vinny Testaverde 46,233 14. Drew Bledsoe 44,611 15. x-Matt Ryan 43,751 16. Dan Fouts 43,040 17. Kerry Collins 40,992 18. x-Aaron Rodgers 40,785 19. Joe Montana 40,551 20. Johnny Unitas 40,239

x-active

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.