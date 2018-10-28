Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL Career Receptions Leaders

October 28, 2018 9:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Through Oct. 28, 2018
(x-active)
1. Jerry Rice 1,549
2. Tony Gonzalez 1,325
3. x-Larry Fitzgerald 1,268
4. Jason Witten 1,152
5. Marvin Harrison 1,102
6. Cris Carter 1,101
7. Tim Brown 1,094
8. Terrell Owens 1,078
9. x-Anquan Boldin 1,076
10. Reggie Wayne 1,070
11. Andre Johnson 1,062
12. Steve Smith 1,031
13. Isaac Bruce 1,024
14. Hines Ward 1,000

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy welcomes home ship after 7 month deployment

Today in History

1912: Wilson wins landslide victory