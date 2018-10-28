NFL Career Receptions Leaders

Through Oct. 28, 2018 (x-active) 1. Jerry Rice 1,549 2. Tony Gonzalez 1,325 3. x-Larry Fitzgerald 1,268 4. Jason Witten 1,152 5. Marvin Harrison 1,102 6. Cris Carter 1,101 7. Tim Brown 1,094 8. Terrell Owens 1,078 9. x-Anquan Boldin 1,076 10. Reggie Wayne 1,070 11. Andre Johnson 1,062 12. Steve Smith 1,031 13. Isaac Bruce 1,024 14. Hines Ward 1,000

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.