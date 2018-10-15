Listen Live Sports

NFL Field Goals Game-List

October 15, 2018 4:32 pm
 
8 — x-Rob Bironas, Tennessee at Houston (38-36), Oct. 21, 2007.

7 — Jim Bakken, St. Louis vs. Pittsburgh (28-14), Sept. 24, 1967.

7 — x-Rich Karlis, Minnesota vs. L.A. Rams (23-21, OT), Nov. 5, 1989.

7 — x-Chris Boniol, Dallas vs. Green Bay (21-6), Nov. 18, 1996.

7 — Billy Cundiff, Dallas vs. N.Y. Giants (35-32, OT), Sept. 15, 2003.

7 — x-Cairo Santos, Kansas City at Cincinnati (21-36), Oct. 4, 2015.

7 — x-Shayne Graham, Cincinnati at Baltimore (21-7), Nov. 11, 2007.

7 — x-Greg Zuerlein, L.A. Rams at Dallas (35-30), Oct. 2017.

7 — x-Jason Myers, NY Jets vs. Indianapolis (42-34), Oct. 14, 2018.

x-without a miss; final score in parentheses.

