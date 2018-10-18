Listen Live Sports

NFL fines Raiders $20,000 for improper injury report

October 18, 2018 2:36 pm
 
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have been fined $20,000 for not downgrading guard Kelechi Osemele to out for a Week 5 game.

A person with knowledge of the fine told The Associated Press on Thursday that the team violated the league’s injury report policy by not moving Osemele from questionable to out. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NFL has not announced the fine.

The Raiders lost to the Chargers in the road game, 26-10.

Osemele has been bothered by a knee injury and also did not play in Oakland’s game at London on Sunday, a loss to Seattle.

