NFL Injury Report

Thursday

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at NEW YORK GIANTS — EAGLES: OUT: LB D.J. Alexander (quad), LB Nathan Gerry (ankle/knee), S Corey Graham (hamstring), DT Haloti Ngata (calf), RB Darren Sproles (hamstring). FULL: DE Derek Barnett (shoulder), RB Corey Clement (quad), T Lane Johnson (ankle), CB Sidney Jones (ankle), T Jason Peters (quad), QB Carson Wentz (not injury related). NEW YORK GIANTS OUT: TE Evan Engram (knee), WR Russell Shepard (neck). QUESTIONALBE: TE Rhett Ellison (foot). FULL: LB Connor Barwin (knee), WR Jawill Davis (shoulder), DL Josh Mauro (groin).

Sunday

ARIZONA at MINNESOTA — CARDINALS: DNP: S Tre Boston (shoulder), WR Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring, back), TE Jermaine Gresham (achilles), T D.J. Humphries (knee), G Mike Iupati (shoulder), DT Robert Nkemdiche (foot), T Andre Smith (hamstring). LIMITED: S Budda Baker (shoulder), LB Josh Bynes (wrist), DE Markus Golden (knee), DT Corey Peters (elbow), WR Trent Sherfield (illness), CB Jamar Taylor (hamstring). VIKINGS: DNP: DE Tashawn Bower (ankle), DE Everson Griffen (not injury related), T Riley Reiff (foot), S Andrew Sendejo (groin). LIMITED: RB Dalvin Cook (hamstring). FULL: DT Tom Johnson (ankle), DT Linval Joseph (shoulder), LS Kevin McDermott (finger), T Brian O’Neill (elbow), CB Marcus Sherels (ribs), CB Trae Waynes (concussion).

BALTIMORE at TENNESSEE — RAVENS: DNP: CB Anthony Averett (hamstring), WR John Brown (not injury related), CB Brandon Carr (knee), LB Anthony Levine (hamstring), DT Michael Pierce (foot), LB Terrell Suggs (not injury related), S Eric Weddle (not injury related). LIMITED: RB De’Lance Turner (hamstring), LB Tim Williams (hamstring). TITANS: DNP: LB Will Compton (hamstring), T Taylor Lewan (foot), S Kenny Vaccaro (elbow). LIMITED: LB Robert Spillane (knee), LB Wesley Woodyard (shoulder). FULL: T Dennis Kelly (illness).

BUFFALO at HOUSTON — BILLS: DNP: LB Lorenzo Alexander (not injury related), DT Kyle Williams (not injury related). LIMITED: S Rafael Bush (shoulder), S Micah Hyde (groin), CB Tre’Davious White (ankle). TEXANS: DNP: LB Jadeveon Clowney (illness), CB Aaron Colvin (ankle), LB Brian Peters (ankle). LIMITED: WR Keke Coutee (hamstring), WR Will Fuller (hamstring), TE Ryan Griffin (toe), WR DeAndre Hopkins (foot), CB Johnathan Joseph (hip), RB Lamar Miller (chest), QB Deshaun Watson (chest), CB Shareece Wright (shoulder, hand). FULL: WR Sammie Coates (hamstring), CB Kareem Jackson (finger), LB Brennan Scarlett (groin).

CAROLINA at WASHINGTON — PANTHERS: DNP: RB Cameron Artis-Payne (not injury related), DE Marquis Haynes (not injury related), LB Jared Norris (toe), DE Julius Peppers (not injury related), DT Kawann Short (ankle), LB Andre Smith (hamstring). LIMITED: TE Greg Olsen (foot). FULL: C Ryan Kalil (neck). REDSKINS: S Troy Apke (hamstring), WR Jamison Crowder (ankle), WR Paul Richardson (shoulder, knee). LIMITED: TE Vernon Davis (hamstring), WR Josh Doctson (heel), G Shawn Lauvao (calf), RB Adrian Peterson (ankle, shoulder, knee), G Brandon Scherff (knee), RB Chris Thompson (rib, knee), LB Zach Vigil (thigh), T Trent Williams (knee)> FULL: LB Zach Brown (oblique, knee), QB Colt McCoy (right thumb), S Montae Nicholson (ankle), CB Josh Norman (hamstring).

CHICAGO at MIAMI — BEARS: DNP: CB Marcus Cooper (hamstring). LIMITED: CB Prince Amukamara (hamstring), G Eric Kush (neck). FULL: WR Anthony Miller (shoulder). DOLPHINS: DNP: WR Danny Amendola (not injury related), CB Bobby McCain (knee), S T.J. McDonald (foot), DE Robert Quinn (not injury related), DE Cameron Wake (knee). LIMITED: LB Chase Allen (foot), DE Andre Branch (knee), TE A.J. Derby (foot), WR Jakeem Grant (shoulder), WR DeVante Parker (quadricep), T Laremy Tunsil (concussion). FULL: S Reshad Jones (shoulder), QB Ryan Tannehill (right shoulder), WR Albert Wilson (abdomen).

INDIANAPOLIS at N.Y. JETS — COLTS: DNP: DT Denico Autry (hamstring), TE Jack Doyle (hip), TE Eric Ebron (shin, quadricep, ankle, knee), S Matthias Farley (shoulder, groin, wrist), S Clayton Geathers (concussion, neck), T Denzelle Good (not injury related), WR T.Y. Hilton (chest, hamstring), S Malik Hooker (back), DT Margus Hunt (knee), C Ryan Kelly (calf), LB Darius Leonard (ankle). LIMITED: CB Nate Hairston (ankle), LB Anthony Walker (concussion). FULL: T Anthony Castonzo (hamstring), RB Marlon Mack (hamstring), CB Kenny Moore (concussion), DT Hassan Ridgeway (calf), CB Quincy Wilson (concussion). JETS: DNP: RB Isaiah Crowell (ankle), CB Trumaine Johnson (quadricep), C Spencer Long (finger, knee), WR Charone Peake (hamstring), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot), WR Andre Roberts (elbow, foot), CB Buster Skrine (concussion). LIMITED: S Marcus Maye (ankle, foot), WR Terrelle Pryor (groin), TE Neal Sterling (concussion). FULL: T Kelvin Beachum (foot), DE Nathan Shepherd (shoulder).

JACKSONVILLE at DALLAS — JAGUARS: DNP: RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring), CB D.J. Hayden (toe), CB Tre Herndon (hamstring), DT Malik Jackson (back), C Brandon Linder (knee), G Andrew Norwell (foot), T Josh Wells (groin). LIMITED: DE Calais Campbell (ankle), DE Yannick Ngakoue (shoulder), T Jermey Parnell (knee). COWBOYS: DNP: DE David Irving (not injury related), DE Demarcus Lawrence (shoulder), LB Sean Lee (hamstring), LB Joe Thomas (foot). LIMITED: CB Chidobe Awuzie (ankle), DE Taco Charlton (thumb), DT Maliek Collins (knee), T Tyron Smith (ankle). FULL: WR Tavon Austin (shoulder), WR Cole Beasley (ankle), RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee), RB Jamize Olawale (shoulder), DT Antwaun Woods (calf).

L.A. CHARGERS at CLEVELAND — CHARGERS: Practice not complete. BROWNS: DNP: WR Rashard Higgins (knee). LIMITED: LB James Burgess (knee), TE Seth DeValve (hamstring), CB E.J. Gaines (groin), S Damarious Randall (heel). FULL: T Desmond Harrison (knee).

L.A. RAMS at DENVER — RAMS: Practice not complete. BRONCOS: DNP: CB Adam Jones (thigh), S Darian Stewart (foot), T Jared Veldheer (knee). LIMITED: T Garett Bolles (ankle), LB Brandon Marshall (knee), WR Courtland Sutton (ankle). FULL: LB Todd Davis (shoulder), DE Adam Gotsis (knee), QB Case Keenum (knee), LB Shane Ray (wrist).

PITTSBURGH at CINCINNATI — STEELERS: DNP: S Morgan Burnett (groin), LB L.J. Fort (ankle), CB Joe Haden (not injury related), WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle), C Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related). FULL: S Terrell Edmunds (calf), LB Vince Williams (hamstring). BENGALS: DNP: RB Giovani Bernard (knee), G Clint Boling (hip), TE Tyler Kroft (foot), C Billy Price (foot). LIMITED: LB Preston Brown (ankle), CB William Jackson (knee), DE Michael Johnson (knee), DE Carl Lawson (ankle), WR John Ross (groin).

SEATTLE vs. OAKLAND at LONDON — SEAHAWKS: Practice not complete. RAIDERS: Practice not complete.

TAMPA BAY at ATLANTA — BUCCANEERS: LIMITED: DT Beau Allen (foot), CB Carlton Davis (groin), T Demar Dotson (knee), TE O.J. Howard (knee), CB Marcus Williams (hamstring). FULL: S Jordan Whitehead (hamstring). FALCONS: DNP: RB Devonta Freeman (foot), DT Grady Jarrett (ankle). LIMITED: CB Justin Bethel (knee), WR Mohamed Sanu (hip), DE Derrick Shelby (groin).

KANSAS CITY at NEW ENGLAND — CHIEFS: DNP: S Eric Berry (heel), LB Justin Houston (hamstring), LB Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle), S Eric Murray (ankle), RB Spencer Ware (not injury related). FULL: WR Chris Conley (toe), LB Dee Ford (groin/hand), WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring). PATRIOTS: LIMITED: DT Malcom Brown (knee), WR Josh Gordon (hamstring), DL Geneo Grissom (ankle), TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle), WR Chris Hogan (thigh), RB Sony Michel (knee), CB Eric Rowe (groin), DT Danny Shelton (elbow), DE John Simon (shoulder).

Monday

SAN FRANCISCO at GREEN BAY — No report.

