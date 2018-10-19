NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league:

BUFFALO BILLS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: BILLS: OUT: QB Josh Allen (right elbow), RB Taiwan Jones (neck). DNP: QB Josh Allen (right elbow), RB Taiwan Jones (neck). FULL: G Vladimir Ducasse (knee), DE Trent Murphy (ankle). COLTS: OUT: DT Denico Autry (hamstring), TE Jack Doyle (hip), S Clayton Geathers (concussion, neck), WR Ryan Grant (ankle), RB Robert Turbin (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: CB Arthur Maulet (hip), CB Chris Milton (hamstring), TE Erik Swoope (knee). DNP: DT Denico Autry (hamstring), TE Jack Doyle (hip), WR Ryan Grant (ankle), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), RB Robert Turbin (shoulder). LIMITED: S Clayton Geathers (concussion, neck), CB Arthur Maulet (hip), TE Erik Swoope (knee). FULL: T Denzelle Good (not injury related), WR T.Y. Hilton (chest, hamstring), DT Margus Hunt (knee), CB Chris Milton (hamstring), DT Al Woods (not injury related).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: PANTHERS: OUT: LB Andre Smith (hamstring). DNP: LB Andre Smith (hamstring). LIMITED: DE Julius Peppers (not injury related). FULL: S Mike Adams (not injury related), DE Mario Addison (not injury related), CB Donte Jackson (groin), LB Ben Jacobs (not injury related), DT Kyle Love (shoulder), TE Greg Olsen (foot). EAGLES: OUT: LB D.J. Alexander (quadricep), LB Nathan Gerry (ankle, knee), S Corey Graham (hamstring), CB Sidney Jones (hamstring), RB Darren Sproles (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DT Haloti Ngata (calf). DNP: LB D.J. Alexander (quadricep), LB Nathan Gerry (ankle, knee), S Corey Graham (hamstring), CB Sidney Jones (hamstring), RB Darren Sproles (hamstring). LIMITED: T Lane Johnson (ankle), CB Jalen Mills (hamstring), DT Haloti Ngata (calf), T Jason Peters (biceps). FULL: DE Derek Barnett (shoulder), CB Rasul Douglas (not injury related), QB Carson Wentz (back).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: BROWNS: OUT: CB E.J. Gaines (concussion), WR Rashard Higgins (knee), LB Joe Schobert (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: C J.C. Tretter (ankle). DNP: CB E.J. Gaines (concussion), WR Rashard Higgins (knee), LB Joe Schobert (hamstring). LIMITED: C J.C. Tretter (ankle). FULL: TE David Njoku (knee), LB Tanner Vallejo (concussion). BUCCANEERS: OUT: DE Vinny Curry (ankle), DT Gerald McCoy (calf). QUESTIONABLEL: CB Carlton Davis (back), S Jordan Whitehead (hamstring). DNP: DE Vinny Curry (ankle), DT Gerald McCoy (calf). FULL: CB Carlton Davis (back), T Demar Dotson (knee, shoulder), S Jordan Whitehead (hamstring), QB Jameis Winston (hip).

DALLAS COWBOYS at WASHINGTON REDSKINS: COWBOYS: OUT: WR Tavon Austin (groin), LB Joe Thomas (foot). QUESTIONABLE: CB Chidobe Awuzie (ankle). DNP: WR Tavon Austin (groin), LB Joe Thomas (foot). LIMITED: CB Chidobe Awuzie (ankle). FULL: WR Brice Butler (groin), DE Taco Charlton (thumb), DT Maliek Collins (knee), DE Randy Gregory (knee), DE David Irving (not injury related), DE Demarcus Lawrence (shoulder), LB Sean Lee (hamstring), T Tyron Smith (ankle), WR Deonte Thompson (hamstring). REDSKINS: OUT: WR Jamison Crowder (ankle). DOUBTFUL: S Troy Apke (hamstring), WR Paul Richardson (shoulder, knee). QUESTIONABLE: CB Quinton Dunbar (shin), CB Danny Johnson (forearm), G Shawn Lauvao (calf), RB Adrian Peterson (shoulder, ankle), RB Chris Thompson (rib, knee). DNP: WR Jamison Crowder (ankle), WR Paul Richardson (shoulder, knee). LIMITED: S Troy Apke (hamstring), CB Quinton Dunbar (shin), CB Danny Johnson (forearm), G Shawn Lauvao (calf), RB Adrian Peterson (shoulder, ankle), RB Chris Thompson (rib, knee). FULL: LB Zach Brown (oblique, shin), WR Josh Doctson (heel), LB Ryan Kerrigan (chest), QB Colt McCoy (right thumb), G Brandon Scherff (knee), T Trent Williams (knee).

DETROIT LIONS at MIAMI DOLPHINS: LIONS: OUT: RB Theo Riddick (knee). QUESTIONABLE: DE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder), G T.J. Lang (concussion), TE Michael Roberts (knee). DNP: RB Theo Riddick (knee). LIMITED: DE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder). FULL: LB Eli Harold (not injury related), RB Kerryon Johnson (ankle), G T.J. Lang (concussion), TE Michael Roberts (knee), CB Teez Tabor (groin), S Tavon Wilson (back). DOLPHINS: OUT: DE Charles Harris (calf), QB Ryan Tannehill (right shoulder), DE Jonathan Woodard (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: TE A.J. Derby (foot), CB Bobby McCain (knee), S T.J. McDonald (knee), WR DeVante Parker (quadricep), DE Cameron Wake (knee). DNP: DE Charles Harris (calf), DE Jonathan Woodard (concussion). LIMITED: TE A.J. Derby (foot), QB Ryan Tannehill (right shoulder). FULL: WR Danny Amendola (not injury related), DE Andre Branch (knee), G Jesse Davis (elbow), RB Frank Gore (not injury related), WR Jakeem Grant (shoulder, hamstring), S Reshad Jones (shoulder), CB Bobby McCain (knee), S T.J. McDonald (knee), WR DeVante Parker (quadricep), DE Cameron Wake (knee).

HOUSTON TEXANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: TEXANS: OUT: CB Aaron Colvin (ankle), TE Ryan Griffin (illness), LB Brian Peters (ankle), CB Shareece Wright (shoulder, hand, groin). QUESTIONABLE: G Zach Fulton (ankle). DNP: CB Aaron Colvin (ankle), G Zach Fulton (ankle), TE Ryan Griffin (illness), LB Brian Peters (ankle), CB Shareece Wright (shoulder, hand, groin). LIMITED: WR Keke Coutee (hamstring), WR Will Fuller (hip), WR DeAndre Hopkins (foot). FULL: DE Joel Heath (knee), CB Kareem Jackson (thigh), CB Johnathan Joseph (shoulder), LB Whitney Mercilus (ankle), RB Lamar Miller (chest), QB Deshaun Watson (chest). JAGUARS: OUT: RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring), CB D.J. Hayden (toe), TE James O’Shaughnessy (hip). QUESTIONABLE: DE Calais Campbell (ankle, hip), CB Tre Herndon (hamstring), T Will Richardson (knee). DNP: RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring), CB D.J. Hayden (toe), TE James O’Shaughnessy (hip), T Will Richardson (knee). LIMITED: DE Calais Campbell (ankle, hip), CB Tre Herndon (hamstring). FULL: C Brandon Linder (knee), G Andrew Norwell (foot), T Jermey Parnell (knee), RB T.J. Yeldon (foot, ankle).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: RAMS: OUT: WR Cooper Kupp (knee). DNP: WR Cooper Kupp (knee). FULL: DE Michael Brockers (shoulder), LB Matt Longacre (back), WR Josh Reynolds (hand), G Rodger Saffold (knee), C John Sullivan (not injury related), T Andrew Whitworth (not injury related), K Greg Zuerlein (right groin). 49ERS: OUT: WR Dante Pettis (knee). DOUBTFUL: CB Jimmie Ward (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: WR Pierre Garcon (shoulder, knee), CB Richard Sherman (calf), WR Trent Taylor (back), CB K’Waun Williams (shoulder), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion). DNP: WR Dante Pettis (knee), CB Richard Sherman (calf), CB Jimmie Ward (hamstring). LIMITED: WR Pierre Garcon (shoulder, knee), WR Trent Taylor (back), CB K’Waun Williams (shoulder), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion). FULL: RB Matt Breida (shoulder, ankle), LB Reuben Foster (shoulder), G Joshua Garnett (toe), WR Marquise Goodwin (hamstring, quadricep), TE George Kittle (knee), G Mike Person (knee), C Weston Richburg (knee), T Joe Staley (knee), S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at NEW YORK JETS: VIKINGS: OUT: RB Dalvin Cook (hamstring), DE Everson Griffen (not injury related), T Riley Reiff (foot), S Andrew Sendejo (groin). QUESTIONABLE: DT Linval Joseph (knee, shoulder). DNP: RB Dalvin Cook (hamstring), DE Everson Griffen (not injury related), T Riley Reiff (foot), S Andrew Sendejo (groin). LIMITED: DE Danielle Hunter (groin), DT Linval Joseph (knee, shoulder). FULL: DE Tashawn Bower (ankle), DT Jaleel Johnson (ankle), LS Kevin McDermott (hand), DE Stephen Weatherly (rib). JETS: OUT: WR Quincy Enunwa (ankle), S Marcus Maye (thumb), CB Buster Skrine (concussion). DOUBTFUL: CB Trumaine Johnson (quadricep), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot), WR Terrelle Pryor (groin). QUESTIONABLE: RB Isaiah Crowell (foot). DNP: WR Quincy Enunwa (ankle), CB Trumaine Johnson (quadricep), S Marcus Maye (thumb), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot), WR Terrelle Pryor (groin), CB Buster Skrine (concussion). LIMITED: RB Isaiah Crowell (foot). FULL: S Jamal Adams (ankle), WR Robby Anderson (hamstring), T Kelvin Beachum (foot), LB Brandon Copeland (ankle), QB Sam Darnold (right elbow), C Spencer Long (knee, finger), S Doug Middleton (hamstring), WR Charone Peake (hamstring), WR Andre Roberts (foot, ankle), DE Nathan Shepherd (shoulder), DE Leonard Williams (back).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at CHICAGO BEARS: PATRIOTS: OUT: T Marcus Cannon (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: DT Malcom Brown (knee), WR Julian Edelman (heel), WR Josh Gordon (hamstring), DE Geneo Grissom (ankle), TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle, back), TE Jacob Hollister (hamstring), RB Sony Michel (knee), CB Eric Rowe (groin), DE John Simon (shoulder), DE Deatrich Wise (ankle, knee). DNP: T Marcus Cannon (concussion). LIMITED: DT Malcom Brown (knee), WR Julian Edelman (heel), WR Josh Gordon (hamstring), DE Geneo Grissom (ankle), TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle, back), TE Jacob Hollister (hamstring), RB Sony Michel (knee), CB Eric Rowe (groin), DE John Simon (shoulder), DE Deatrich Wise (ankle, knee). BEARS: DOUBTFUL: CB Marcus Cooper (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: CB Bryce Callahan (ankle), LB Khalil Mack (ankle), WR Allen Robinson (groin). DNP: CB Bryce Callahan (ankle), G Kyle Long (not injury related). LIMITED: CB Marcus Cooper (hamstring), LB Khalil Mack (ankle), WR Allen Robinson (groin). FULL: CB Prince Amukamara (hamstring), G Eric Kush (neck).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at BALTIMORE RAVENS: SAINTS: OUT: G Andrus Peat (concussion), DT Taylor Stallworth (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: G Jermon Bushrod (not injury related), G Larry Warford (back). DNP: G Jermon Bushrod (not injury related), G Andrus Peat (concussion), DT Taylor Stallworth (ankle). LIMITED: G Larry Warford (back). FULL: T Terron Armstead (knee), CB Marshon Lattimore (concussion), WR Cameron Meredith (knee). RAVENS: OUT: G Alex Lewis (neck). QUESTIONABLE: CB Anthony Averett (hamstring), CB Marlon Humphrey (thigh), LB Anthony Levine (hamstring). DNP: CB Marlon Humphrey (thigh), G Alex Lewis (neck). LIMITED: CB Anthony Averett (hamstring), LB Anthony Levine (hamstring). FULL: WR John Brown (not injury related), CB Brandon Carr (knee), S Eric Weddle (not injury related).

TENNESSEE TITANS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: TITANS: OUT: LB Will Compton (hamstring), LB Derrick Morgan (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: G Quinton Spain (shoulder), S Kenny Vaccaro (elbow). DNP: LB Will Compton (hamstring), LB Derrick Morgan (shoulder). LIMITED: G Quinton Spain (shoulder), S Kenny Vaccaro (elbow). FULL: DT Bennie Logan (elbow), LB Wesley Woodyard (shoulder). CHARGERS: OUT: DE Joey Bosa (foot), LB Kyzir White (knee). QUESTIONABLE: WR Travis Benjamin (foot), LB Jatavis Brown (groin), K Caleb Sturgis (right quadricep). DNP: DE Joey Bosa (foot), LB Kyzir White (knee). LIMITED: LB Jatavis Brown (groin), RB Melvin Gordon (hamstring). FULL: WR Travis Benjamin (foot), LB Nick Dzubnar (hamstring), TE Virgil Green (rib), DT Corey Liuget (foot), C Mike Pouncey (knee), DT Damion Square (shoulder), K Caleb Sturgis (right quadricep).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: BENGALS: OUT: RB Giovani Bernard (knee, toe), CB Darqueze Dennard (sternoclavicular), TE Tyler Kroft (foot), C Billy Price (foot), LB Nick Vigil (knee). QUESTIONABLE: S Shawn Williams (concussion). DNP: RB Giovani Bernard (knee, toe), CB Darqueze Dennard (sternoclavicular), TE Tyler Kroft (foot), C Billy Price (foot), LB Nick Vigil (knee). FULL: QB Andy Dalton (back), DE Carlos Dunlap (buttocks), LB Jordan Evans (hamstring), S Clayton Fejedelem (thigh), T Cordy Glenn (ankle), WR A.J. Green (not injury related), T Cedric Ogbuehi (wrist), LB Vincent Rey (hamstring), WR John Ross (groin), TE C.J. Uzomah (shoulder), S Shawn Williams (concussion). CHIEFS: OUT: C Mitch Morse (concussion). DOUBTFUL: S Eric Berry (heel), LB Justin Houston (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: LB Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle), S Eric Murray (ankle). DNP: S Eric Berry (heel), LB Justin Houston (hamstring), C Mitch Morse (concussion). LIMITED: LB Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle). FULL: WR Chris Conley (toe), G Cameron Erving (quadricep), LB Dee Ford (groin, hand), LB Anthony Hitchens (groin), S Eric Murray (ankle).

Monday night

NEW YORK GIANTS at ATLANTA FALCONS: GIANTS: DNP: WR Jawill Davis (concussion). LIMITED: WR Russell Shepard (neck), T Nate Solder (neck). FULL: TE Rhett Ellison (foot), TE Evan Engram (knee), DE Olivier Vernon (ribs). FALCONS: DNP: K Matt Bryant (right hamstring), WR Mohamed Sanu (hip). LIMITED: DT Grady Jarrett (ankle), WR Calvin Ridley (ankle), DE Derrick Shelby (groin). FULL: CB Justin Bethel (ankle).

