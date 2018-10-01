NFL Today, Week 4

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Oct. 1

Kansas City at Denver, 8:15 p.m. The Chiefs have won five straight in the series following seven straight losses. Patrick Mahomes has an NFL-record 13 TDs through three games and zero interceptions, and will go up against a Broncos defense that ranks 22nd against the pass. Meanwhile, Case Keenum has struggled to start the season for the Broncos with three TDs and five INTs while completing just 61 percent of his passes.

___

STARS

Passing

— Mitchell Trubisky, Bears, threw a career-high six touchdown passes — one shy of the NFL record — to lift Chicago to a 48-10 rout of Tampa Bay.

— Deshaun Watson, Texans, was 29 of 42 with 375 yards, two touchdown passes and one interception, and also rushed six times for 41 yards and his first rushing score of the season in Houston’s 37-34 OT win at Indianapolis.

— Blake Bortles, Jaguars, passed for a career-high 388 yards with two TDs and an INT to help Jacksonville to a 31-12 win over the New York Jets.

— Derek Carr, Raiders, threw four TD passes and a game-tying 2-point conversion with 30 seconds left in regulation, helping Oakland top Cleveland 45-42 in overtime.

— Tom Brady, Patriots, threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns and New England handed Miami its first loss of the season in a 38-7 rout.

— Andrew Luck, Colts, was 40 of 62 for a career-high 464 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in Indianapolis’ 37-34 overtime loss to Houston.

— Matt Ryan, Falcons, had 419 yards passing and three touchdowns in Atlanta’s 37-36 loss to Cincinnati.

— Philip Rivers, Chargers, threw for three touchdowns and helped Los Angeles rally for a 29-27 victory over San Francisco.

— Joe Flacco, Ravens, passed for a career-high 363 yards with two touchdowns in Baltimore’s 26-14 win at Pittsburgh.

___

Rushing

— Alvin Kamara, Saints, ran for three second-half touchdowns and finished with 134 yards on 19 carries in New Orleans’ 33-18 victory over the New York Giants.

— Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, had a career-high 240 all-purpose yards, with 152 yards rushing on a season-high 25 carries and 88 receiving — highlighted by a 38-yard touchdown on a screen in the second quarter — in Dallas’ 26-24 win over Detroit.

— Sony Michel, Patriots, rushed 25 times for 112 yards and his first career touchdown to help New England beat Miami 38-7.

— Mike Davis, Seahawks, ran for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 21 carries to help Seattle to a 20-17 victory at Arizona.

— Marshawn Lynch, Raiders, ran for 130 yards for his most productive game in four years as Oakland topped Cleveland 45-42 in overtime.

— Giovani Bernard, Bengals, had two touchdown runs in Cincinnati’s 37-36 win at Atlanta.

___

Receiving

— Golden Tate, Lions, caught two touchdown passes and finished with eight receptions for 132 yards in Detroit’s 26-24 loss at Dallas.

— DeAndre Hopkins, and Keke Coutee, Texans. Hopkins had eight catches for 134 yards and a touchdown, while Coutee had 11 receptions for 109 yards in Houston’s 37-34 overtime win at Indianapolis.

— Corey Davis, Titans, had nine receptions for 161 yards, including a winning 10-yard catch in overtime to lift Tennessee to a 26-20 victory over Philadelphia.

— Julio Jones, Falcons, caught nine passes for 173 yards in Atlanta’s 37-36 loss to Cincinnati.

— Dede Westbrook, Jaguars, had nine receptions for 130 yards to help lift Jacksonville to a 31-12 win over the New York Jets.

___

Special Teams

— Adam Vinatieri, Colts, became the league’s career leader in field goals when he made a 42-yarder with 2 seconds left in the first half of Indianapolis’ 37-34 overtime loss to Houston and extended the mark to 567 with a 44-yarder in the extra period.

— Brett Maher, Cowboys, kicked a 38-yard field goal — his fourth kick of the game — as time expired, lifting Dallas to a 26-24 victory over Detroit.

— Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans, took advantage of his second chance on a 37-yard field goal attempt, making it as time expired in overtime to give Houston a 37-34 victory over Indianapolis. He had missed the first kick wide left, just after Indy called timeout.

— Sebastian Janikowski, Seahawks, kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired to give Seattle a 20-17 victory over Arizona.

— Keith Tandy, Falcons, blocked Kevin Huber’s punt on Cincinnati’s first drive of the second half in Atlanta’s 37-36 loss.

— Wil Lutz, Saints, matched his career high with four field goals in New Orleans’ 33-18 win over the New York Giants.

— Justin Tucker, Ravens, booted four second-half field goals in Baltimore’s 26-14 victory at Pittsburgh.

___

Defense

— Demarcus Lawrence, Cowboys, matched his career high with three sacks in Dallas’ 26-24 win over Detroit, and has at least half a sack in all four games.

— Jadeveon Clowney, Texans, recovered a botched snap in the end zone for a touchdown and had two sacks in Houston’s 37-34 overtime win at Indianapolis.

— Antone Exum, 49ers, put San Francisco on the board 57 seconds into the game when he picked off Philip Rivers’ pass intended for Keenan Allen and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown in a 29-27 loss to the Chargers.

— Kyler Fackrell, Packers, had three of Green Bay’s seven sacks in a 22-0 victory over Buffalo.

— Gareon Conley, Raiders, returned his first interception 36 yards for a touchdown in Oakland’s 45-42 overtime win over Cleveland.

— Takkarist McKinley, Falcons, had three sacks in Atlanta’s 37-36 loss to Cincinnati.

___

MILESTONES

Adam Vinatieri became the league’s career leader in field goals when he made a 42-yarder with 2 seconds left in the first half of Indianapolis’ 37-34 overtime loss and extended the mark to 567 with a 44-yarder to give the Colts a 34-31 lead in the extra period. The 45-year-old kicker moved past Hall of Famer Morten Andersen, who had 565 career field goals. … Andrew Luck broke the Colts’ single-game franchise record for attempts (62), tied the franchise mark for completions (40), wound up second in franchise history for single-game yards (464) and came within a whisker of tying the franchise’s largest regular-season comeback (21). … Miami’s Frank Gore became the eighth running back in NFL history to appear in 200 NFL games. … Philip Rivers passed for 250 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers’ 29-27 win over San Francisco, giving him 51,504 for his career and passing John Elway (51,475) for eighth on the NFL’s all-time list.

___

STREAKS & STATS

Chicago’s Khalil Mack had a strip-sack in the first half of the Bears’ 48-10 win over Tampa Bay, making him the first player with a sack and forced fumble in four straight games since Robert Mathis for Indianapolis in 2005. … New England’s Tom Brady improved to 15-1 as a starter against Miami with a 38-7 rout. … Since 2002, the Patriots are 7-0 after back-to-back losses. … Cordarrelle Patterson became the 70th player to catch a touchdown pass from Brady. It tied Brady with Vinny Testaverde for the most players with a touchdown reception from a single quarterback in NFL history. … Green Bay dominated Buffalo 22-0 for its first shutout since a 9-0 win over the Jets in 2010. … Cleveland’s Nick Chubb had just three carries in a 45-42 OT loss at Oakland, but the first went for a 63-yard score in the second quarter and the last went for 41 yards and another TD. He finished with for 105 yards. … Joe Flacco’s 3-yard TD pass to Alex Collins in the first quarter of Baltimore’s 26-14 victory at Pittsburgh marked the 13th straight red-zone trip by the Ravens that ended with a touchdown, the longest streak to start a season in NFL history. Baltimore’s 14th red-zone trip ended with a fumble by Collins that was recovered by Pittsburgh safety Terrell Edmunds.

___

BONUS FOOTBALL

At least one game has gone to overtime in each of the first four weeks of the season, joining the 1979, ’83 and 2002 seasons as the only campaigns to feature at least one OT game in each of its first four weeks. On Sunday, Houston beat Indianapolis 37-34, Tennessee topped Philadelphia 26-23, and Oakland edged Cleveland 45-42.

___

TRU DOMINANCE

Chicago’s Mitchell Trubisky threw six touchdown passes in a 48-10 win over Tampa Bay, finishing one TD pass short of the NFL and franchise marks. Sid Luckman set the Bears record against the New York Giants in 1943, and is tied with seven others in NFL history to throw seven TD passes in a game. Trubisky had never thrown for more than two touchdowns in a game, but he threw for five in the first half alone as Chicago grabbed a 38-3 lead. The only other player with more in a single half since 1991 was Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers with six in the first two quarters against the Bears in a romp at Lambeau Field in November 2014. The Bears also racked up 483 yards in this one, nearly matching their record of 488 in that same game, on the way to their highest point total since 51-20 victory over Tennessee in 2012.

___

STARTS

Miami was denied its first 4-0 start since Hall of Fame coach Don Shula’s last season in 1995 with a 38-7 drubbing at New England. … The Arizona Cardinals are 0-4 for the first time since 1986, two years before they moved from St. Louis.

___

BOLD CALLS

Instead of punting on fourth-and-4 from his 43-yard line and settling for a tie, Indianapolis coach Frank Reich called for a short, seemingly safe pass from Andrew Luck to Chester Rogers. But Luck’s pass bounced short, the Texans got a 24-yard completion on the next play and Ka’imi Fairbairn made a 37-yard field goal as time expired to give the Houston Texans a 37-34 overtime victory. … Mike Vrabel took a timeout late in overtime with the Tennessee Titans facing their third fourth down, then the first-year coach pulled kicker Ryan Succop off the field. Succop was lining up for a 50-yard attempt when Vrabel took the timeout. Marcus Mariota completed a short pass to Dion Lewis, who gained 17 yards on fourth-and-2. Only 17 seconds remained with Tennessee facing third-and-goal when Mariota hit Corey Davis with a 10-yard touchdown pass with 5 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Titans beat the Philadelphia Eagles 26-23 for their best start since 2013.

___

INJURY AND INSULT

Seattle’s Earl Thomas was carted to the locker room with a broken left leg in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks’ 20-17 win at Arizona. Thomas, who’s embroiled in a contract dispute with the team, raised his middle finger toward the Seattle side of the field as he was being carted off. The six-time Pro Bowler held out of training camp while seeking a contract extension and joined the Seahawks a week before the season despite having a contract that expires at the end of this season.

___

HELLO, MR. PRESIDENT

Former President Jimmy Carter was presented a No. 39 Falcons jersey, as the 39th U.S. president, before Atlanta’s 37-36 loss to Cincinnati. In a pregame ceremony, Carter was given a birthday cake by team owner Arthur Blank one day before Carter’s 94th birthday. Carter also rang the pregame train horn and yelled “Rise Up” to Falcons fans.

___

GORDON DEBUTS

New England wide receiver Josh Gordon made his debut with the team Sunday, finishing with two catches for 32 yards in a 38-7 win over Miami. It was his first playing time in New England since his trade from the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 17. He made his first reception at the 7:27 mark of the first quarter, hauling in a 13-yard grab. Gordon was inactive in Week 3 in New England’s loss to Detroit with a hamstring injury and was limited in practice this week.

___

TITANIC WIN

Marcus Mariota hit Corey Davis with a 10-yard touchdown pass just before the end of overtime, rallying Tennessee from a 14-point deficit in the third quarter for a 26-23 win over Philadelphia. The Titans also trailed 23-20 in overtime before coming back again behind Mariota, who in his first start since being knocked out of the season opener with an injured elbow threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a score. On the winning drive, the Titans converted three fourth downs, one by penalty. Mariota hit Taywan Taylor with a 19-yarder on fourth-and-15, and Mariota found a wide-open Dion Lewis on fourth-and-2 for a 17-yard gain. Facing third-and-goal and the clock running out, Mariota found Davis for the receiver’s first TD catch in the regular season.

___

SWING AND A MISS

Caleb Sturgis missed two extra-point attempts in the Chargers’ 29-27 win over San Francisco. Los Angeles has missed eight PATs since the start of last season, the most in the league. The Chargers have missed 10 extra points since the kick was moved back in 2015, and are one of eight teams in the league to have missed 10 or more.

___

SPOILED FIRST START

Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick, threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns to put Cleveland in position to win, but also committed four turnovers, losing two fumbles and throwing two interceptions in the Browns’ 45-42 overtime loss at Oakland. The Browns were seeking their first back-to-back wins since November 2014. Mayfield’s first start got off to a rough start when his pass on the second play of Cleveland’s second drive deflected off Antonio Callaway and went right to Gareon Conley, who returned his first career interception 36 yards for a TD

___

BENGALS ROAR

Andy Dalton threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Green with 7 seconds remaining, lifting the Cincinnati Bengals to a 37-36 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Dalton moved the Bengals 75 yards in about four minutes. He completed two passes on fourth down to Tyler Boyd, who had 11 catches for 100 yards, to keep the drive alive. Green made a diving catch in the right side of the end zone to cap the drive.

___

SIDELINED

Seattle safety Earl Thomas left the Seahawks’ 20-17 win at Arizona on a cart with a broken left leg. Angry over his contract situation, Thomas was injured in the fourth quarter while defending Arizona’s Chad Williams, who caught a tying touchdown pass. Thomas, who wanted contract security beyond this season or a trade, made an obscene gesture toward the Seattle side of the field as he was being carted off. The Seahawks also lost starting tight end Will Dissly, who was carted to the locker room in the first quarter with a knee injury. … Cincinnati also lost its tight end, with Tyler Eifert suffering a gruesome lower right leg injury early in the third quarter of the Bengals’ 37-36 victory over Atlanta. … Rob Gronkowski departed New England’s 38-7 victory over Miami in the third quarter with a right ankle problem and did not return. … Indianapolis’ T.Y. Hilton left the Colts’ loss to Houston with a chest injury, returned, and then left again with a hamstring injury. The Texans’ Will Fuller V caught a TD pass but left with a hamstring injury late in the first half.

___

SPEAKING

“We should fire every person that was on that field today, starting with me. That was horrific.” — Tampa Bay coach Dirk Koetter after the Buccaneers were routed by Chicago 48-10 on Sunday.

___

“I’m tired of growing pains. I think we can do those things better. Those things hadn’t reared their ugly head until now. We can do better. Baker can do better. Our offense can do better. Special teams can do better, defense can do better. So, we’ve got to play better. — Cleveland coach Hue Jackson, whose Browns blew a 14-point second-half lead and lost 45-42 to Oakland in overtime after snapping a 19-game winless streak last week.

___

“It feels like my first win in 100 years. It’s great to be back.” — Oakland’s Jon Gruden, who won his first game since returning to coaching from the TV broadcasting booth, a span of 3,591 days.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

