NHL Violence Suspensions List

Some of the largest suspensions for violent acts in the NHL:

Life — Billy Coutu, Boston Bruins, April 1927, for assaulting two referees and starting a Stanley Cup bench-clearing brawl. The ban was dropped after 2 1/2 years; Coutu never played in the NHL again.

41 games — Raffi Torres, San Jose Sharks, Oct. 5, 2015, for interference and an illegal check to the head against Anaheim’s Jakob Silfverberg in a preseason game Oct. 3.

30 games — Chris Simon, New York Islanders, Dec. 19, 2007, for stomping on the skate of Pittsburgh forward Jarkko Ruutu in a game on Dec. 15.

25 games — Chris Simon, New York Islanders, March 11, 2007, for the rest of the regular season (15 games) and five playoffs games for his two-handed stick attack to the face of New York Rangers forward Ryan Hollweg. The suspension continued for the first five games of the 2007-08 season.

25 games — Jesse Boulerice, Philadelphia, Oct. 12, 2007, for cross-checking Vancouver center Ryan Kesler across the face in a game on Oct. 10.

25 games — Raffi Torres, Phoenix, April 21, 2012, for a hit that injured Chicago’s Marian Hossa in an April 17 game. The hit violated three rules: interference, charging and illegal check to the head. Reduced to 21 games after an appeal.

23 games — Marty McSorley, Boston, Feb. 2000, for knocking out Vancouver’s Donald Brashear with a stick-swinging hit. On Nov. 7, 2000, the suspension was extended by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman to Feb. 20, 2001.

23 games — Gordie Dwyer, Tampa Bay, Sept. 19, 2000, for abusing officials and coming out of the penalty box to fight in an exhibition game against Washington.

21 games — Dale Hunter, Washington, May 1993, for a blindside check of Pierre Turgeon of the N.Y. Islanders after a goal in a playoff game.

20 games — Tom Lysiak, Chicago, Oct. 1983, for intentionally tripping a linesman.

20 games — Brad May, Phoenix, Nov. 15, 2000, for hitting Columbus’ Steve Heinze on the nose with his stick in a game on Nov. 11.

20 games — Todd Bertuzzi, Vancouver, March 11, 2004, for his sucker-punch of Colorado forward Steve Moore on March 8. Bertuzzi’s suspension was for 13 regular season games, plus playoffs. Bertuzzi was reinstated 17 months later, after the yearlong lockout.

20 games — Steve Downie, Philadelphia, Sept. 28, 2007, for leaving his feet to deliver a deliberate hit to the head Ottawa forward Dean McAmmond in a preseason game on Sept. 25.

20 games — Dennis Wideman, Calgary, for cross-checking linesman Don Henderson during a Jan. 27 game, Feb. 3, 2016. The penalty was later reduced to 10 games by an arbitrator.

20 games — Tom Wilson, Washington, for a blindside hit to the head of St. Louis center Oskar Sundqvist during a Sept. 30 preseason game, Oct. 3, 2018.

