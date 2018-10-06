Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nicholls rallies for 3rd straight win, beats NW State 28-10

October 6, 2018 10:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Chase Fourcade threw for 118 yards and Dontrell Taylor rushed for 103 yards to help Nicholls hold off Northwestern State 28-10 in Southland Conference action on Saturday night.

Nicholls (4-2, 3-1) won its third straight after dropping the conference opener to McNeese 20-10. McNeese (4-0) remains atop the SLC standings after just getting past Abilene Christian 24-21 on Saturday.

Fourcade was 8-of-17 passing with one touchdown and ran for 30 yards and another score.

Northwestern State (2-3, 1-2) led 10-7 before Fourcade crashed in from the 3 with 5:01 remaining in the first half.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Joel Dullary opened the second half with a 40-yard kickoff return and Taylor followed with a carry for 36 yards to Northwestern State’s 11. Three plays later Kendall Bussey bulled in from the 1 for a 21-10 lead.

Shelton Eppler passed for 218 yards with two interceptions for Northwestern State.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn