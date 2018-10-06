Listen Live Sports

Nick leads South Carolina St. past Morgan St. 21-18

October 6, 2018 4:26 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyrece Nick’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Omar Cummings with 70 seconds remaining sent South Carolina State past Morgan State, 21-18 on Saturday.

Morgan State led 18-14 with 2:24 left and missed an opportunity to extend the lead when Alex Raya’s 27-yard field goal was off to the left. Nick then proceeded to lead a 7-play, 80-yard drive for the game-winning score.

The Bears took the ensuing kickoff and marched to South Carolina State’s 22-yard line with 20 seconds to play. But on first-and-10, Scott Robinson intercepted DeAndre Harris – who threw into double coverage – in the endzone to preserve the win.

Nick led the Bulldogs (1-4, 1-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) with 139 yards passing and 45 yards rushing and a touchdown. Morgan State quarterback Harris threw for 141 yards and touchdown, ran for 78 but was intercepted twice.

Morgan State (1-4, 1-1) managed to outgain the Bulldogs 339-275, and held the ball for almost 36 minutes.

