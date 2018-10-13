Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nick Tiano’s 2 TD passes lead Chattanooga over W. Carolina

October 13, 2018 7:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Nick Tiano completed 22 of 28 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns to help Chattanooga beat Western Carolina 26-6 on Saturday.

Tyrell Price ran 29 times for 135 yards and scored on a 3-yard run late in the third quarter for the Mocs (5-2, 3-2 Southern Conference).

Chattanooga opened the scoring with Jerrell Lawson sacking Western Carolina’s Tyrie Adams for a 2-0 lead with 10:59 left in the first quarter.

Tiano’s 28-yard pass to Joseph Parker made it 9-0 later in the first, Victor Ulmo kicked a 39-yard field goal early in the second and Tiano threw a 3-yard TD pass to Parker for a 19-0 lead with 9:27 left in the second quarter.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Will Horton got the Catamounts (3-3, 1-3) on the board with a 47-yard field goal with 43 seconds left in the half and capped the scoring with a 39-yarder with 11:50 to play.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

First manned Apollo mission returns to Earth