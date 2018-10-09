Listen Live Sports

Nielsen’s top programs for Oct. 1-7

October 9, 2018 3:28 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Oct. 1-7. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: Dallas at Houston, NBC, 18.59 million.

2. NFL Football: Kansas City at Denver, ESPN, 13.54 million.

3. NFL Football: Indianapolis at New England, Fox, 13.27 million.

4. “Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick,” NBC, 12.82 million.

5. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 12.3 million.

6. “NCIS,” CBS, 12.13 million.

7. “The OT,” Fox, 10.75 million.

8. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 10.69 million.

9. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 10.06 million.

10. “The Voice” (Tuesday, NBC, 9.4 million.

11. “FBI,” CBS, 9.3 million.

12. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 8.97 million.

13. “This is Us,” NBC, 8.87 million.

14. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 8.84 million.

15. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 8.57 million.

16. “Manifest,” NBC, 8.45 million.

17. “God Friended Me,” CBS, 8.37 million.

18. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.36 million.

19. “NFL Pre-Kick,” Fox, 8.15 million.

20. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 8.11 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

