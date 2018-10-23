Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nielsen’s top programs for Oct. 15-21

October 23, 2018 3:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Oct. 15-21. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: Cincinnati at Kansas City, NBC, 16.02 million.

2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 14.07 million.

3. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 12.23 million.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

4. NFL Football: San Francisco at Green Bay, ESPN, 12.17 million.

5. “NCIS,” CBS, 11.87 million.

6. “Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick,” NBC, 11.3 million.

7. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 11 million.

8. “The Conners,” ABC, 10.57 million.

9. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 9.99 million.

        Is rotating private-sector talent into government the key to IT workforce shortage?

10. “FBI,” CBS, 9.31 million.

11. NFL Football: Denver at Arizona, Fox, 9.13 million.

12. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 8.99 million.

13. “This Is Us,” NBC, 8.93 million.

14. “God Friended Me,” CBS, 8.86 million.

15. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 8.85 million.

16. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 8.46 million.

17. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 8.35 million.

18. “Mom,” CBS, 8.13 million.

19. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.88 million.

20. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.74 million.

___

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense secretary joins Institute of Peace discussion

Today in History

1946: Work completed on Mount Rushmore