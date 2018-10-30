Listen Live Sports

Nielsen’s top programs for Oct. 22-28

October 30, 2018 6:14 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Oct. 22-28. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. World Series Game 5: Boston at Los Angeles, Fox, 17.63 million.

2. “The OT,” Fox, 15.74 million.

3. “World Series Game 5 Pregame,” Fox, 14.9 million.

4. NFL Football: New Orleans at Minnesota, NBC, 14.09 million.

5. World Series Game 1: Los Angeles at Boston, Fox, 13.81 million.

6. World Series Game 4: Boston at Los Angeles, Fox, 13.56 million.

7. World Series Game 2: Los Angeles at Boston, Fox, 13.51 million.

8. World Series Game 3: Boston at Los Angeles, Fox, 13.25 million.

9. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 13 million.

10. NFL Football: Miami at Houston, Fox, 12.09 million.

11. “NCIS,” CBS, 11.27 million.

12. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 10.97 million.

13. NFL Football: N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, ESPN, 10.5 million.

14. “Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick,” NBC, 9.54 million.

15. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 9.38 million.

16. “FBI,” CBS, 8.83 million.

17. “This is Us,” NBC, 8.54 million.

18. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 8.45 million.

19. “The Conners,” ABC, 8.01 million.

20. “Mom,” CBS, 7.99 million.

___

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

