Nielsen’s top programs for Oct. 8-14

October 16, 2018 2:44 pm
 
Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Oct. 8-14. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: Kansas City at New England, NBC, 21.11 million.

2. NFL Football: Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, Fox, 14.76 million.

3. “Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick,” NBC, 13.68 million.

4. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 12.95 million.

5. “NFL Post-Game,” CBS, 12.63 million.

6. “NCIS,” CBS, 12.37 million.

7. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 11.73 million.

8. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 11.19 million.

9. NFL Football: Washington at New Orleans, ESPN, 10.74 million.

10. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 9.85 million.

11. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 9.58 million.

12. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 9.22 million.

13. “FBI,” CBS, 9.18 million.

14. “Thursday Night Pre-Kick,” Fox, 9.04 million.

15. “This is Us,” NBC, 8.92 million.

16. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 8.41 million.

17. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 8.31 million.

18. “Mom,” CBS, 8.21 million.

19. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 8.15 million.

20. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 7.91 million.

___

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

