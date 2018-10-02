Listen Live Sports

Nielsen’s top programs for Sept. 24-30

October 2, 2018 4:11 pm
 
Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Sept. 24-30. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: Baltimore at Pittsburgh, NBC, 17.92 million.

2. NFL Football: Minnesota at L.A. Rams, Fox, 14.51 million.

3. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 13.54 million.

4. “The Big Bang Theory” (Monday), CBS, 12.93 million.

5. “NCIS,” CBS, 12.57 million.

6. NFL Football: Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, ESPN, 12.22 million.

7. “The Big Bang Theory” (Thursday), CBS 12.05 million.

8. “NFL Pre-Kick,” NBC, 11.19 million.

9. “Young Sheldon” (Monday), CBS, 10.59 million.

10. “This is Us,” NBC, 10.55 million.

        Is the Office of Personnel Management having a midlife crisis?

11. “Manifest,” NBC, 10.41 million.

12. “Young Sheldon” (Thursday), CBS, 10.21 million.

13. “God Friended Me,” CBS, 10.14 million.

14. “FBI,” CBS, 10.09 million.

15. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 9.9 million.

16. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 9.67 million.

17. College Football: Ohio St. at Penn St., ABC, 9.14 million.

18. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 8.97 million.

19. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 8.79 million.

20. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 8.75 million.

___

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

