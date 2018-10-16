Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NJCAA Football Ranking

October 16, 2018 3:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oct. 16
Record Pts Pvs
1. East Mississippi (17) 7-0 370 1
2. Garden City (Kan.) 6-0 339.52 2
3. Iowa Western 6-1 310.18 3
4. Hutchinson (Kan.) 7-1 286.68 4
5. Northwest Mississippi 6-1 281.23 5
6. Lackawanna (Pa.) 7-0 250.79 6
7. Jones (Miss.) 6-1 231.62 7
8. Snow (Utah) 6-1 217.69 8
9. Eastern Arizona 6-1 205.74 10
10. Arizona Western 5-2 175.26 11
11. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 5-2 169.72 13
12. Kilgore (Texas) 5-2 138.37 14
13. Butler (Kan.) 5-2 133.49 16
14. Highland (Kan.) 4-2 97.68 18
15. Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) 5-2 93.89 20
16. Blinn (Texas) 5-2 75.58 9
17. Monroe College (N.Y.) 4-1 69 12
18. Pima (Ariz.) 4-1 67.68 19
19. Mississippi Gulf Coast 5-2 50.83
20. North Dakota SCS 6-1 14 15

Others Receiving Votes: Mesabi Range (Minn.) 10, Scottsdale (Ariz.) 9, Arkansas Baptist 3, Cisco (Texas) 3, Hinds (Miss.) 1.3, Central Lakes (Minn.) 1, Nassau (N.Y.) 1, Navarro (Texas) 1, Northland (Minn.) 1, Holmes (Miss.) 0.9.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers row in honor of fallen World War II hero

Today in History

1998: NASA launches Deep Space 1