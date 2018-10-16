NJCAA Football Ranking

Oct. 16 Record Pts Pvs 1. East Mississippi (17) 7-0 370 1 2. Garden City (Kan.) 6-0 339.52 2 3. Iowa Western 6-1 310.18 3 4. Hutchinson (Kan.) 7-1 286.68 4 5. Northwest Mississippi 6-1 281.23 5 6. Lackawanna (Pa.) 7-0 250.79 6 7. Jones (Miss.) 6-1 231.62 7 8. Snow (Utah) 6-1 217.69 8 9. Eastern Arizona 6-1 205.74 10 10. Arizona Western 5-2 175.26 11 11. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 5-2 169.72 13 12. Kilgore (Texas) 5-2 138.37 14 13. Butler (Kan.) 5-2 133.49 16 14. Highland (Kan.) 4-2 97.68 18 15. Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) 5-2 93.89 20 16. Blinn (Texas) 5-2 75.58 9 17. Monroe College (N.Y.) 4-1 69 12 18. Pima (Ariz.) 4-1 67.68 19 19. Mississippi Gulf Coast 5-2 50.83 — 20. North Dakota SCS 6-1 14 15

Others Receiving Votes: Mesabi Range (Minn.) 10, Scottsdale (Ariz.) 9, Arkansas Baptist 3, Cisco (Texas) 3, Hinds (Miss.) 1.3, Central Lakes (Minn.) 1, Nassau (N.Y.) 1, Navarro (Texas) 1, Northland (Minn.) 1, Holmes (Miss.) 0.9.

