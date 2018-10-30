NJCAA Football Ranking

|Oct. 30
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. East Mississippi (17)
|9-0
|370.00
|1
|2. Garden City (KS)
|8-0
|354.15
|2
|3. Iowa Western
|7-1
|318.50
|3
|4. Hutchinson (KS)
|8-1
|293.55
|4
|5. Northwest Mississippi
|8-1
|288.84
|5
|6. Jones (MS)
|8-1
|255.20
|7
|7. Lackawanna (PA)
|9-0
|243.26
|6
|8. Snow (UT)
|7-1
|232.97
|8
|9. NE Oklahoma A&M
|7-2
|211.03
|10
|10. Kilgore (TX)
|7-2
|190.83
|12
|11. Pima (AZ)
|6-1
|179.50
|14
|12. Butler (KS)
|7-2
|160.02
|13
|13. Mississippi Gulf Coast
|7-2
|147.57
|15
|14. Eastern Arizona
|7-2
|114.96
|9
|15. Monroe College (NY)
|5-1
|87.00
|16
|16. Copiah-Lincoln (MS)
|6-3
|84.10
|17
|17. Arizona Western
|5-3
|64.00
|11
|18. North Dakota SCS
|8-1
|50.00
|18
|19. Highland (KS)
|5-3
|46.77
|19
|20. Blinn TX
|6-3
|23.37
|20
Others Receiving Votes: Navarro (TX) 9.9, Holmes (MS) 9.0, Central Lakes (MN) 3.0, Mesabi Range (MN) 2.0, Scottsdale (AZ) 1.6.
