NJCAA Football Ranking

October 30, 2018 3:07 pm
 
Oct. 30
Record Pts Pvs
1. East Mississippi (17) 9-0 370.00 1
2. Garden City (KS) 8-0 354.15 2
3. Iowa Western 7-1 318.50 3
4. Hutchinson (KS) 8-1 293.55 4
5. Northwest Mississippi 8-1 288.84 5
6. Jones (MS) 8-1 255.20 7
7. Lackawanna (PA) 9-0 243.26 6
8. Snow (UT) 7-1 232.97 8
9. NE Oklahoma A&M 7-2 211.03 10
10. Kilgore (TX) 7-2 190.83 12
11. Pima (AZ) 6-1 179.50 14
12. Butler (KS) 7-2 160.02 13
13. Mississippi Gulf Coast 7-2 147.57 15
14. Eastern Arizona 7-2 114.96 9
15. Monroe College (NY) 5-1 87.00 16
16. Copiah-Lincoln (MS) 6-3 84.10 17
17. Arizona Western 5-3 64.00 11
18. North Dakota SCS 8-1 50.00 18
19. Highland (KS) 5-3 46.77 19
20. Blinn TX 6-3 23.37 20

Others Receiving Votes: Navarro (TX) 9.9, Holmes (MS) 9.0, Central Lakes (MN) 3.0, Mesabi Range (MN) 2.0, Scottsdale (AZ) 1.6.

