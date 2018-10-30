NJCAA Football Ranking

Oct. 30 Record Pts Pvs 1. East Mississippi (17) 9-0 370.00 1 2. Garden City (KS) 8-0 354.15 2 3. Iowa Western 7-1 318.50 3 4. Hutchinson (KS) 8-1 293.55 4 5. Northwest Mississippi 8-1 288.84 5 6. Jones (MS) 8-1 255.20 7 7. Lackawanna (PA) 9-0 243.26 6 8. Snow (UT) 7-1 232.97 8 9. NE Oklahoma A&M 7-2 211.03 10 10. Kilgore (TX) 7-2 190.83 12 11. Pima (AZ) 6-1 179.50 14 12. Butler (KS) 7-2 160.02 13 13. Mississippi Gulf Coast 7-2 147.57 15 14. Eastern Arizona 7-2 114.96 9 15. Monroe College (NY) 5-1 87.00 16 16. Copiah-Lincoln (MS) 6-3 84.10 17 17. Arizona Western 5-3 64.00 11 18. North Dakota SCS 8-1 50.00 18 19. Highland (KS) 5-3 46.77 19 20. Blinn TX 6-3 23.37 20

Others Receiving Votes: Navarro (TX) 9.9, Holmes (MS) 9.0, Central Lakes (MN) 3.0, Mesabi Range (MN) 2.0, Scottsdale (AZ) 1.6.

