No. 10 Washington looks to end road skid vs UCLA

No. 10 Washington (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) at UCLA (0-4, 0-1), 7:30 p.m. ET (Fox).

Line: Washington by 21.

Series record: UCLA leads 40-31-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Huskies begin their only pair of back-to-back road games this season with a visit to the floundering Bruins. Washington has to avoid a stumble that would harm their standing among one-loss College Football Playoff contenders. UCLA is trying to avoid losing five straight games to start a season for the first time since 1943, when the Bruins dropped seven in a row before finishing 1-8.

KEY MATCHUP

Washington’s running game vs. UCLA defense. The Huskies’ running back tandem of Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed got on track in a 35-7 win over BYU, combining for 167 yards rushing and three touchdown runs on 24 carries. The Bruins have fared well in stopping the run early, allowing 2.9 yards per carry in the first quarter, but have worn down as the game goes on. In the final three quarters, that average increases to 4.16 yards per carry.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Washington: CB Myles Bryant. The junior from Pasadena, California, is second on the team in tackles (30) and sacks (two) and tied for third in tackles for loss (three).

UCLA: Joshua Kelley. Kelley ran for 124 yards on 12 carries at Colorado, helping the Bruins to a season-high 151 yards rushing.

FACTS & FIGURES

UCLA has won eight straight games over Washington at the Rose Bowl. … This is the second meeting between Bruins coach Chip Kelly and Huskies coach Chris Petersen as head coaches. Petersen’s Boise State defeated Oregon 19-8 in Kelly’s first game leading the Ducks in 2009. … With 48 career touchdown runs, Gaskin needs one more to tie Southern California’s Charles White (49) for fifth place among Pac-12 rushers. … The Bruins have played 15 freshmen this season, three shy of the school record set in 2013. … Washington is 14-1 since 2016 with a 100-yard rusher. … UCLA has scored on every trip into the red zone, but its eight drives inside the 20-yard line are tied with Tulane for the second-fewest in the FBS.

