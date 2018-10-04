Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 15 Michigan aims to tune up versus Maryland before tests

October 4, 2018 12:11 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

Maryland (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at No. 15 Michigan (4-1, 2-0), noon ET (ABC).

Line: Michigan by 17.

Series record: Michigan leads 6-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Wolverines need a confidence-building tuneup before playing Wisconsin, at Michigan State and Penn State in their next three games. The Terrapins are aiming for their second win against a ranked team this season.

KEY MATCHUP

The start of the game. Michigan has struggled early in some games and Maryland might be able to build momentum if it can continue the trend. The Wolverines trailed Northwestern 17-0 last week, were tied with SMU 7-all late in the second quarter and fell behind 14-0 against Notre Dame.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Maryland: TB Ty Johnson. The senior running back ran for 123 yards in a win over Minnesota for his second 100-yard game of the season and 10th of his career. He was held to 30 yards rushing on 11 carries in a win over No. 23 Texas.

Michigan: FB Ben Mason. He has run for four TDs on 11 carries this season and has six touchdowns on 14 career carries. Mason is used both as a traditional fullback and as the only back behind QB Shea Patterson.

        Is the Office of Personnel Management having a midlife crisis?

FACTS & FIGURES

Former Michigan defensive coordinator DJ Durkin is on administrative leave pending results of an independent investigation about the culture of the program and first-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada is Maryland’s interim coach. … The Wolverines are facing a team coming off a bye for the second straight week … Michigan has won three straight in the series since losing 23-16 to the Terrapins at home in 2014 … Maryland has a 1.25-plus turnover margin, leading the Big Ten and ranking 10th in the nation … Michigan DE Chase Winovich has a Big Ten-best 10 ½ tackles for losses, ranking third in the country.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor