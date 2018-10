No. 15 Washington looks to rebound hosting Colorado

Colorado (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) at No. 15 Washington (5-2, 3-1), 3:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Washington by 15½.

Series record: Washington leads 11-5-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both the Huskies and Buffaloes are looking to rebound from road losses last week that left each needing some help in the Pac-12 divisional races. Washington lost at rival Oregon in overtime. Colorado was thumped by Southern California. Both teams have just one league loss but will need help from others if they want to find their way into the Pac-12 championship game.

KEY MATCHUP

Colorado QB Steven Montez vs. Washington’s secondary. Montez is fourth in the Pac-12, averaging 265 yards passing per game and has 11 touchdowns against just three interceptions. There will be plenty of attention on WR Laviska Shenault Jr., — if he can play through a toe injury. Montez will need to find other receiving options against Washington’s’ excellent secondary with CBs Byron Murphy and Jordan Miller.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado: Shenault. The Buffs’ do-everything offensive star may end up being a game-time decision. Shenault has been a revelation after a quiet freshman season. Shenault has 60 catches for 780 yards and six touchdowns through the air, and another five touchdowns rushing. It’s no wonder he’s a midseason All-American.

Washington: RBs Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant. With concern about the health of Myles Gaskin (shoulder) and Salvon Ahmed (knee) the Huskies depth at running back could be tested. The duo of McGrew and Pleasant combined for 12 carries for 60 yards last week against Oregon. They haven’t shown the same consistency as Gaskin or big-play speed as Ahmed, but McGrew and Pleasant are capable backups if needed.

FACTS & FIGURES

Colorado has lost 28 straight road games against ranked opponents. Last road win over a ranked team came in 2002. … Washington LB Ben Burr-Kirven leads the Pac-12 in total tackles and has 20 more than any other player in the conference. … Colorado forced three turnovers vs. USC but got zero points off those turnovers. … Washington QB Jake Browning needs less than 100 yards passing to move into eighth on the Pac-12 all-time list.

