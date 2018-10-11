No. 7 Washington faces No. 17 Oregon in Pac-12 North clash

No. 7 Washington (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) at No. 17 Oregon (4-1, 1-1), 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN2)

Line: Washington by 3.

Series record: Washington leads 60-45-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Control of the Pac-12 North race is at stake in the first visit by the Huskies to Autzen Stadium since their stunning 70-21 pummeling of the Ducks two years ago. Washington is one of two unbeaten teams in conference play, but had a shaky second half last week in a 31-24 win over winless UCLA. Oregon is coming off a week of rest. After winning 12 straight games in the series, the Ducks have been outscored 108-24 in the past two meetings with the Huskies.

KEY MATCHUP

Oregon run game vs. Washington defensive front. For all the attention on QB Justin Herbert, it’s the freshmen trio of RBs Travis Dye, Cyrus Habibi-Likio and C.J. Verdell that make Oregon’s offense work. Verdell already had three 100-yard games, while Habibi-Likio is second in the Pac-12 with six rushing touchdowns. Washington’s run defense ranks third in the conference and 42nd nationally.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Washington: RB Myles Gaskin. A week ago Gaskin rushed for 116 yards against UCLA, but appeared to be bothered by his shoulder late in the game. Gaskin and coach Chris Petersen have said the star running back is fine and the Huskies need him to be. Gaskin has topped 100 yards in all three of his career games against Oregon.

Oregon: Herbert. His first college start came against Washington two years ago in a game most Ducks fans would like to forget. Last year, Herbert was injured and did not play against the Huskies in Seattle. Herbert has been tremendous so far this season, especially against Pac-12 foes where he’s completing 76 percent of his passes.

FACTS & FIGURES

First time in program history Oregon has faced three consecutive ranked programs while also being ranked. … Washington LB Ben Burr-Kirven is third in the nation in total tackles, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. … Oregon has lost its last two games against top-10 teams at home. Had won previous six. … Washington WR Aaron Fuller has at least 100 yards receiving in four of six games.

