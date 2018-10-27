Listen Live Sports

Northern Illinois holds off BYU 7-6.

October 27, 2018 6:58 pm
 
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Marcus Childers capped the opening drive of the second half with a 1-yard touchdown run and Northern Illinois defeated Brigham Young 7-6 in a defensive struggle on Saturday.

The Huskies (5-3) had 84 yards of total offense in the second half, 65 coming on a 10-play drive that included three third-down conversions. The third was a holding penalty on BYU on third-and-2 at the Cougars 3.

Skylar Southham had a 35-yard field goal late in the first quarter and a 22-yard late in the third but he missed on a 51-yard attempt with 9:27 to play. The career long for the freshman kicker is 47 yards. After getting a first down at the NIU 29, an incompletion and two tackles for loss for 5 yards forced the long field goal attempt.

BYU (4-4) had 301 yards of offense.

The teams combined to go 6 of 29 on third down and 3 for 3 in the red zone. There was just one turnover.

