Northwestern Preview Capsule

Northwestern

Last season: 15-17

Nickname: Wildcats

Coach: Chris Collins

Advertisement

Conference: Big Ten

Who’s gone: Point guard Bryant McIntosh, guard Scottie Lindsey, forward Gavin Skelly.

Who’s back: Forward Vic Law, the top returning scorer at 12.0 points per game last season, said he feels 100 percent for the first time after battling injuries throughout his career. With McIntosh gone, the offense figures to run more through center Dererk Pardon. He averaged 11.3 points and 7.1 rebounds last season. Senior Jordan Ash and freshman Ryan Greer figure to get a look at point guard.

Who’s new: Graduate transfer guard Ryan Taylor led the Missouri Valley in scoring last season at 21.3 points per game for Evansville. Greer bypassed his senior year of high school. He spent his junior season at Northfield Mount Hermon in Massachusetts after attending The Lovett School in Atlanta the previous two years.

The Skinny: The Wildcats are back on campus in a renovated Welsh-Ryan Arena after playing home games last season about 15 miles away at Allstate Arena in Rosemont. Don’t underestimate that. Northwestern is banking on a return home to a sparkling arena to help restore the buzz that fizzled last season coming off the program’s first appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Expectations: Las Vegas oddsmakers have Northwestern as a 350-1 shot to win the NCAA Tournament.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.