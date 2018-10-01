NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through Sept. 30. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St 1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Accelerate (13) 5-H 6-5-1-0 379 1 2. Justify (28) 3-C 6-6-0-0 343 2 3. Monomoy Girl 3-F 6-5-1-0 208 5 4. Mind Your Biscuits 5-H 5-2-3-0 186 10 5. Catholic Boy 3-C 5-3-1-0 176 6 6. Yoshida 4-C 3-2-0-0 152 7 7. West Coast 4-C 2-0-2-0 127 — 8. Imperial Hint 5-H 5-4-0-0 126 — 9. Catalina Cruiser 4-C 3-3-0-0 104 8 10. Diversify 5-G 5-3-0-0 94 3

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Sistercharlie 80, Abel Tasman 79, McKinzie 50, Midnight Bisou 19, Robert Bruce 15, Unique Bella 14, Discreet Lover 13, Oscar Performance 13, Promises Fulfilled 9, Pavel 8, Vasilika 8, Channel Maker 7, Bee Jersey 6, Game Winner 6, Good Magic 6, Thunder Snow 5, City of Light 4, Synchrony 3, Whitmore 3, Dream Tree 2, Gun Runner 2, Heart to Heart 2, Mendelssohn 2, Vale Dori 2, Bellafina 1, Toast of New York 1.

